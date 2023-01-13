4

Outgoing Novavax CEO: 'The government has to get out of the way'

Anjalee Khemlani
·Senior Reporter
·4 min read

Novavax (NVAX) is readying its forces to be a fully commercially-licensed company by the end of 2023, with a strong balance sheet and the workforce to achieve the endpoint.

This follows the company's bumpy ride throughout the pandemic, with investor sentiment significantly down on the company.

It's a bit of deja vu for outgoing CEO Stanley Erck, who spoke with Yahoo Finance at the annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco this week.

In January 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, the company was "down to 100 people, down to $100M market cap, and down to enough money to get through May that year," Erck said.

Today, the company boasts a commercial product that is approved in 47 countries in the past year, roughly 2,000 employees, over $1 billion in the bank, and ened 2022 with a record $2 billion revenue from year one of sales.

But the company's stock price has plummeted from a pandemic high of more than $280 per share to about $12 per share. Erck attributes the decline to the company's inability to crack the U.S. market. While Novavax has received dozens of approvals globally, and has delivered millions of doses ex-U.S., it has struggled with a tense relationship with the FDA.

Erck said he doesn't understand why the FDA has dragged its feet with approvals and distribution of Novavax's vaccine, even after the company overcame its early manufacturing quality struggles. He is cognizant of the millions invested by the U.S. government to get the vaccine to the finish line.

"The government has to get out of the way," Erck said.

"They tell us that they want to get out of the way. But I don't know what keeps them. I think that the FDA has been slow to review and approve all the different aspects of our vaccine. And it's not that they don't approve it, it's just that they take the maximum amount of time to do it, and it hurts (us)," he added.

The regulatory agency has yet to approve the vaccine, still based on the original Wuhan strain, for an additional booster. Meanwhile mRNA vaccines have been authorized in the new bivalent formula for additional boosters.

Vials labelled
Vials labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

But Novavax isn't waiting around. It is currently readying for the commercial market, which will begin once the public health emergency declaration in the U.S. ends.

"We're building a U.S. commercial marketing team — not just starting, we're in the process of it — and that team is going out to physicians, to the CVS's, Walgreens and Rite Aids," Erck said.

"What we expect is that by the second half of this year ... We'll be ready and commercialize it," he added.

The thing Erck looks forward to gaining from access to the commercial market is increased volume of real world data about the vaccine's durability.

"We're getting data that suggests it's more durable" which could help the company as concerns swirl about the quick loss of antibody levels with mRNA vaccines — especially an issue for the elderly and more vulnerable populations.

Meanwhile, Erck said Novavax is also now focused on its pipeline. Prior to the pandemic, the company had been in late stage trials for flu.

"In January (2020), we were 3 months away from unblinding the phase 3 trial. When we did, no one cared. It sat on the shelf for almost 2 years," Erck said.

Had it not been for the pandemic, the company could have had a commercial flu vaccine that Erck said would've been successful.

But that burden now falls on incoming CEO John Jacobs, who will begin the job later this month after leaving Harmony Biosciences.

Erck, who has spent 40 years in the industry, will remain with the company for several months through the transition. But after that, plans are unknown.

"Stan doesn't have a plan yet," Erck joked. "I haven't had time to plan for Stan."

Follow Anjalee on Twitter @AnjKhem

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • How Novavax Could Shake Up the Market for Covid-19 Vaccines

    Moderna and Pfizer have both discussed higher-than-expected commercial prices for their shots. Novavax says its pricing strategy could give it leverage.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Novavax In 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has gone from being a relatively unknown healthcare company to being one of the most popular vaccine makers in the world today. On Jan. 2, 2020, shares of Novavax closed at $4.49.

  • Subway's Potential Sale: Eat Fresh for $10 Billion or More

    Sandwich chain Subway is exploring a potential sale that could value the company at more than $10 billion and has retained advisers. "As a privately held company, we don't comment on ownership structure and business plans," Subway said. "We continue to be focused on moving the brand forward with our transformational journey to help our franchisees be successful and profitable," Wall Street Journal reported. The process, which is in the early stages, is expected to attract potential corporate buy

  • Bank of America: Why I'm Buying the Dip 'Ahead of the Storm'

    The early response is negative as many of these banks appear to be preparing for a tougher economic environment ahead. For the firm's fourth quarter, which ended December 31st, Bank of America posted GAAP EPS of $0.85 on revenue of $24.53B. Net interest income (NII) increased 29% annually and 6.5% sequentially to $14.68B which is excellent.

  • Key US LNG Terminal Cancels Shipments, Raising Questions on Restart

    (Bloomberg) -- Freeport LNG has canceled some upcoming shipments, adding to the uncertainty over when the US liquefied natural gas exporter will resume shipments after an explosion last summer.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpGoogle, Nvidia Express Concerns to FTC About Microsoft’s Activision D

  • Home Depot soon changing how it pays hourly employees

    Home improvement retailer Home Depot is making a nationwide change to how it pays hourly employees next week. The move was first reported by Business Insider.

  • Subway's two families see fortune in foot longs

    Subway's two founding families could see some significant money come their way if a sale of the foot-long sandwich chain occurred.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 80%, Say Analysts

    The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures showed that inflation is still easing, having dropped for the 6th consecutive month. The CPI for December rose by 6.5% from the same period a year ago and fell by 0.1% compared to November, thereby meeting Street expectations. There are still areas of concern, though, such as services inflation, which might put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the latest readout will cause the Fed to put the brakes on its rate-hiking endeavors. Additionall

  • Subway Sandwich's Potential Sale, Walt Disney's CEO Faces New Challenge, Second Day of Flight Delays After System Outage: Today's Top Stories

    Wall Street Journal FAA System Outage Causes Second Day of Flight Delays Wednesday morning Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) witnessed an outage of the system that sends messages to pilots. The delays persisted into a second day, Thursday. However, airlines moved to resume normal operations after the FAA temporarily paused domestic departures, which led to a backlog of flights and congestion. Around 460 flights were shown as delayed, and 61 were on Thursday morning. Google Restructures Healt

  • How Novo Nordisk Just Expanded Its Diabetes Lead Over Pfizer, Eli Lilly

    The Food and Drug Administration expanded the label for Novo Nordisk's oral diabetes medicine, leading NVO stock to jump Friday.

  • ‘Poker move’ or wake-up call? Wall Street weighs in on Tesla’s price cuts.

    Tesla's price cuts in the U.S. and Europe heighten worries about the EV maker's margins and worsening demand at a moment when both seem at risk.

  • Matt Damon-Backed Crypto.com Cuts 20% of Jobs to Address FTX Damage

    Cryptocurrency exchange crypto.com is paring jobs, just a few months after an initial round of cuts.

  • 2 Cryptos Down 90% to Buy Right Now

    Don't let these cryptocurrencies' plunging price charts fool you. Both have credible plans for long-term growth.

  • JPMorgan names Anu Aiyengar sole head of global M&A

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co on Thursday named Anu Aiyengar as the sole head of its global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) franchise after co-head Dirk Albersmeier stepped down from the role, cementing her status as the only female executive leading the franchise at a major Wall Street bank. The move was announced in an internal memo sent out by JPMorgan's two global co-heads of investment banking, James Casey and Viswas Raghavan. The contents of the memo were confirmed by a JPMorgan spokeswoman.

  • Microsoft Unlikely To Win Further US Army Orders For Combat Goggles Pending Deficiencies; Congress Approves $40M For New Model

    Congress rejected the U.S. Army’s request for $400 million to buy up to 6,900 Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) combat goggles this fiscal year. The refusal in the $1.75 trillion government funding bill reflects concern over field tests of the goggles, adapted from Microsoft’s HoloLens headsets, Bloomberg reports. The tests disclosed “mission-affecting physical impairments,” including headaches, eyestrain, and nausea. Instead, lawmakers approved $40 million of those procurement funds to develop a ne

  • Starbucks CEO mandates corporate employees return to the office at least three days a week

    Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is mandating that employees return to the office at least three days a week starting Jan. 31, according to a new memo.

  • Lisa Marie Presley dead at 54, Dems scramble to defend Biden in classified docs scandal and more top headlines

    Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.

  • Tesla slashes car prices as much as 20%

    Electric vehicle company Tesla slashed the price of its cars across global markets as much as 20%, the automaker announced on Thursday night. The move aims to bolster demand as Tesla faces falling sales amid recession fears and heightened competition, some analysts and investors said. The price cuts add to the savings that U.S. customers will receive from a $7,500 federal tax credit that took hold for many electric vehicles at the outset of the year.

  • Don't Blame the Bear Market for This Growth Stock's Jaw-Dropping Sell-Off

    The pandemic set off an intense race among pharmaceutical companies to produce effective vaccines against COVID-19. Novavax's critical weakness continues to be its manufacturing operations, which since mid-2021 have struggled to scale up to meet the company's ambitions -- never mind the purchase orders for which it already received payment from customers. Other major international purchasers inked deals for similarly large quantities in 2020 and 2021, driving Novavax's trailing-12-month revenue to grow to more than $1.8 billion, though it remains unprofitable.

  • Biden Backs Nevada Lithium Mine With $700 Million Loan Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- A Nevada lithium mine that would be only the second in the US is getting backing from the Biden administration as it seeks to boost the domestic supply of the critical mineral needed to make electric vehicle batteries. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost SalesUS Inflation Cools Again, Put