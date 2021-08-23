Outgoing NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo won't run for office again, top aide says

Jon Campbell, New York State Team
·2 min read
ALBANY, N.Y. – Outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will deliver a farewell address at noon today ahead of his planned resignation at 11:59 p.m., which comes after a state investigation concluded he sexually harassed 11 women while in office.

Cuomo's virtual address will be streamed on the governor's official website, governor.ny.gov, according to his office. It was not immediately clear if the address will be delivered live or was taped.

Monday marks Cuomo's final day in office after he was first elected in 2010, marking an abrupt, ignominious end to his decade-plus as governor after spending most of his adult life in government.

More: Outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo puts in for retirement. Here's how much his pension may be

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to make history when she is sworn in as the state's 57th governor at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, becoming the first woman to hold the position.

Ahead of Cuomo's address, his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, issued a statement confirming the outgoing Democrat does not intend on making a return to electoral politics.

"(Cuomo) looks forward to spending time with his family and has a lot of fishing to catch up on," DeRosa said. "He is exploring a number of options, but has no interest in running for office again."

More: Who is Kathy Hochul? What to know about Cuomo's lieutenant governor

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, prepares to board a helicopter with his daughter Michaela Cuomo after announcing his resignation, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. Cuomo says he will resign over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations. The three-term Democratic governor&#39;s decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced Tuesday as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, prepares to board a helicopter with his daughter Michaela Cuomo after announcing his resignation, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. Cuomo says he will resign over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations. The three-term Democratic governor's decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced Tuesday as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Cuomo, 63, announced his pending resignation Aug. 10, a week after state Attorney General Letitia James issued her report examining claims from women – including nine current or former state employees – who say Cuomo behaved inappropriately.

The report, which was completed by private attorneys Joon Kim and Anne Clark, concluded Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, finding their claims credible while corroborating many of them with contemporaneous messages and accounts.

Among them were a claim from one of Cuomo's executive assistants, who has since identified herself as Brittany Commisso, who claimed Cuomo reached under her shirt and groped her breast late last year.

Cuomo and his attorney, Rita Glavin, have denied the most serious of claims and suggested the women may have misinterpreted some of his remarks as flirtations. He has claimed the attorney general's report left out pertinent information and was politically motivated, suggesting James has her eye on the governor's office herself.

The governor himself requested James' investigation, however.

Cuomo referred the matter to the Attorney General's Office in March after two former Cuomo aides, Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett, publicly accused the governor of harassing behavior.

At first, Cuomo himself selected a private attorney to complete the review. But he relented under pressure from lawmakers, who urged him to refer the matter to the attorney general, who ultimately selected Kim and Clark to do the work.

Jon Campbell is the New York State Team editor for the USA TODAY Network. He can be reached at JCAMPBELL1@Gannett.com or on Twitter at @JonCampbellGAN.

This article originally appeared on New York State Team: Andrew Cuomo to deliver farewell address; won't run again for office

