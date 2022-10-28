Outgoing senators backing US recognition for 2 state tribes

1
JAY REEVES
·5 min read

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (AP) — Testifying before Congress, Chief Framon Weaver said his Alabama-based tribe, with roots dating back to the 1830s, held a distinction no one else wanted when it came to being recognized by the U.S. government, a stamp of approval that can mean millions in federal funding for Native American groups.

“It is clear that our tribe, the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians, (is) the literal poster child for the structural failures evident in the federal recognition process,” Weaver told a committee.

That was in 2012, so long ago that Weaver is no longer chief. The MOWAs are still seeking federal recognition, and they're one of two state-recognized tribes hoping Congress will right what they see as wrongs of the past with the help of two influential U.S. senators who are retiring. It's an issue entwined not just with history but with the possibility of gambling revenues.

Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, the senior Republican on the Appropriations Committee, is sponsoring legislation that would provide federal recognition to the roughly 6,500-member MOWA Band. GOP Sen. Richard Burr is handling similar legislation for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, which with 60,000 members calls itself the nation's largest tribe not recognized by the federal government.

Both groups contend the process for gaining federal recognition has become adulterated and now favors money over history. They say that's partly because of the billions generated by Indian gambling, something they can't offer because of the lack of federal acknowledgement.

Similar recognition bills have failed repeatedly in the past, and it's unclear whether either one will win approval this year. But the current chief of the MOWA Band, Lebaron Byrd, has taken over Weaver's lobbying effort and hopes a final use of Shelby's pull will mean the difference this time.

“We always are optimists,” he said. “We don’t give up hope.”

Neither Shelby's nor Burr's offices responded to messages seeking updates on the legislation.

Byrd said obtaining federal recognition would mean between $50 million and $100 million initially in benefits including health care, education and economic development for the MOWA, who take their name from the band's location along the Mobile-Washington county line of southwest Alabama about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Mobile.

Passage of the Lumbee bill would cost about $363 million in expected spending from 2024-2027, according to an assessment by the Congressional Budget Office. The largest share, roughly $247 million, would come from benefits offered by the Indian Health Service, it said.

Both bills are opposed by a coalition of tribes already acknowledged by the U.S. government. A branch of the Bureau of Indian Affairs determines whether groups qualify as tribes through anthropological, genealogical and historical studies.

Groups that lose recognition bids before the agency can challenge those decisions through administrative appeals or lawsuits, something the MOWA have tried and failed. The Lumbee gained partial federal recognition through a bill in 1956 but are still blocked from key federal programs, a decision they continue fighting more than six decades later.

Politics shouldn't be allowed to short-circuit the process that other tribes have used to gain federal recognition, Native American groups opposed to the bills argued during a forum held at the U.S. Capitol in July.

“It is egregious when you can buy your way in,” said Margo Gray, chairwoman of the United Indian Nations of Oklahoma.

Congressional action would encroach on the rights of other tribes by cheapening the process, said Richard French, chairman of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

“When you claim to be someone that you’re not, you’re messing with the other peoples’ sovereignty,” he said.

Both the MOWA Band and the Lumbee Tribe contend history is on their side, even if other tribes aren't.

First recognized by Alabama in 1979, the MOWA Band says it is descended from Choctaws who remained in the area after Native Americans were forced to move west in the 1830s to make way for white settlers.

Purposely keeping a low profile and with only sparse written records to avoid detection after other groups were forced out, the MOWA Band was typically overlooked during the decades when Alabama was segregated by race. Members lived in the same rural community near the Mississippi line where many remain, said Byrd, the current chief.

The MOWAs sought federal recognition but were refused by the government in 1997 after a study determined the group wasn't part of historical Choctaw groups, and that only 1% of its members had documented Indian heritage. Subsequent appeals and a lawsuit failed, leading to the push for congressional action on acknowledgement.

First recognized by the state of North Carolina in 1885, the Lumbee have been seeking federal acknowledgement since 1888. Describing themselves as survivors of tribal nations from the Algonquian, Iroquoian, and Siouan language families, they live mainly in four counties in the southern part of the state.

Lumbee member Arlinda Locklear, an attorney who specializes in tribal law in Washington, D.C., said the passage in 1988 of federal legislation that allowed gambling operations by federally recognized tribes made it more difficult for new groups to gain recognition. Existing tribes didn't want to risk divvying up markets and gaming revenues with upstarts, she said.

“That’s what’s given the opposition wings in terms of the Lumbee,” Locklear said.

While the Indian Gaming Association said revenues nationwide exceeded $39 billion last year, the Lumbee have denied that gambling is their prime reason for seeking recognition. Instead, the tribes describe gaming as “the least of all motives” for its decadeslong pursuit.

The Alabama tribe nearly a decade ago opened a video gaming operation in a small building that's still located near the tribal office, but it was quickly shut down by authorities because the group lacked federal recognition.

Federal recognition could finally open the door to gaming operations, but the MOWA would be in competition with Alabama's only federally recognized tribe, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, which already operates casinos. One way or the other, Byrd said, recognition could improve life for descendants of a group of people who refused to leave their homes nearly 200 years ago.

“One of our cemeteries dates back to 1800,” Byrd said. “We tell everybody we are the stayers.”

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-Parties clash in election lawsuits ahead of U.S. midterms

    In the months leading up to the U.S. midterm elections, lawyers for Democrats and Republicans are already squaring off in a wave of lawsuits challenging state rules on how to vote and the counting of ballots. The Republican National Committee in November reached a settlement in a lawsuit against officials in Clark County, Nevada, that requires election officials to release poll workers' partisan affiliations. The party filed a similar lawsuit this month seeking information on poll workers in Maricopa County, Arizona.

  • No recession yet: GDP forecast to grow again in the third quarter. But after that …

    Good news: The U.S. economy grew again in the third quarter after shrinking in the first six months of the year. The bad news? It not going to stop growing talk of recession.

  • Why is solitary confinement increasing in federal prisons? New chief wants to know

    Peters said that the agency is reviewing why the number of inmates being held in "restrictive housing" continues to climb in recent months, contrary to Biden's executive order.

  • L.A. bribery trial spotlights City Hall corruption in run-up to election

    Trial opens for L.A. skyscraper developer charged with bribing L.A. Councilman Jose Huizar with lavish jaunts to Las Vegas casino resorts and a 'lineup of prostitutes'

  • Asylum seekers shelter in Brussels squat as Belgian asylum system comes under strain

    With Belgium's asylum system under severe pressure, some 200 asylum-seekers are squatting in a large empty building in the centre of Brussels that was originally being renovated for Ukrainian refugees. The current residents, mainly Burundi and Afghan nationals, maintain the building with the help from NGOs, which say Belgium is not complying with their legal obligations. People who request asylum in Belgium are entitled to shelter but Fedasil, the agency responsible for this, has been struggling with a shortage of staff as well as a shortage of accommodation, leaving some - including women and children - to sleep in the street.

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile toward eastern sea, South says

    ASSOCIATED PRESS SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch occurred on Friday but gave no further details including how far the weapon flew.

  • Ford posts loss, takes sharp turn away from automated driving

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported a third-quarter net loss driven by its decision to shift spending from the Argo AI self-driving business. Ford's move, a sharp contrast with rival General Motors Co's decision to double down on investments in its Cruise robotaxi unit, highlights the pressure on automakers to make hard choices as the financial demands of shifting to electric vehicles continue to rise. Ford posted a net loss in the quarter of $827 million, after taking a $2.7 billion noncash pretax impairment on its investment in Argo AI.

  • Israel ballot: round five in Netanyahu's fight for survival

    On Nov. 1 Israel holds an unprecedented fifth election in less than four years with former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vying for a comeback. Caught in an election cycle since 2019, the same year in which Netanyahu was indicted for corruption on charges he denies, voters hope to break the deadlock between the most dominant politician of his generation and his many rivals. Surveys show no sweeping victory for Netanyahu or for his main rival, centrist Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

  • Yes, witches celebrate Halloween, but not how you think. Learn more about how covens observe the day.

    While some observe Halloween deep in the woods with their coven, that's not what all witches do to observe the holiday.

  • Bird flu outbreak prompts UK to ease Christmas turkey rules

    British poultry producers will be able to slaughter Christmas turkeys early, freeze and then defrost them but still sell the meat as fresh as the country deals with its worst ever bird flu outbreak, the country's farm ministry announced on Friday. Britain has faced its largest ever outbreak of avian flu with 200 confirmed cases in the last 12 months, leading to the culling of millions of birds.

  • Op-Ed: Justice Thomas' refusal to recuse himself is thumbing his nose at the law

    It does not matter whether Thomas imposed or denied Sen. Lindsey Graham's desired stay of a Georgia subpoena; he wasn't supposed to rule at all.

  • U.S. inflation still running hot, key PCE price gauge shows

    A key gauge of U.S. inflation rose a mild 0.3% in September, aided by the lower cost of gas. Yet prices are still going up even if they aren't climbing as fast as they were earlier in the year.

  • U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' -Pelosi statement

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" after a break-in at the couple's California home early on Friday, her office said in a statement. "Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery." The Democratic speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, who is second in line to the presidency, was not at home at the time of the early morning assault.

  • ‘Nerve-racking.’ How a Miami-area teenager managed to win the Florida python challenge

    A South Florida teen is $10,000 richer thanks to some rocking wrangling skills.

  • Dozens of subpoenas issued in investigation involving Sen. Bob Menendez

    Dozens of federal grand jury subpoenas have been issued in recent months in a criminal probe involving several individuals in New Jersey and Sen. Bob Menendez.

  • Wisconsin is voting. Here's what to know about voting and ballot access in 2022

    The race for governor in the battleground state is a toss-up. While Sen. Ron Johnson faces a tough reelection battle as the GOP seeks Senate control.

  • EU renews order for Illumina to keep Grail as separate entity

    EU antitrust regulators on Friday renewed interim measures ordering U.S. life sciences company Illumina to keep Grail as a separate entity pending an order to unwind the takeover completed before the deal had been approved. The interim order, which was due to expire at the end of the month, was issued by the competition enforcer last year after Illumina jumped the gun and acquired Grail before securing the EU green light. "The European Commission has renewed and adjusted, under the EU Merger Regulation, the interim measures that ensure that Illumina and GRAIL remain separate following the Commission's decision to block the merger," the EU watchdog said in a statement.

  • Dig finds evidence of Revolutionary War prison camp location

    Researchers say they solved a decades-old riddle this week by finding remnants of the stockade and therefore the site of a prison camp in York, Pennsylvania, that housed British soldiers for nearly two years during the American Revolutionary War. The location of Camp Security was thought to have been on land acquired by the local government nearly a decade ago. On Monday, an archaeological team working there located what they believe to be the prison camp's exterior security fence.

  • Ben Simmons with an and one vs the Dallas Mavericks

    Ben Simmons (Brooklyn Nets) with an and one vs the Dallas Mavericks, 10/27/2022

  • Uline Is Funding Election Deniers. Why Aren't More People Worried About This?

    A new report by Propublica revealed that Uline, a private company that sells cardboard, paper and office goods, is giving money to election deniers as well as conservative candidates across the U.S. Its founders, Dick and Liz Uihlein, are billionaires who are using their fortune to fund campaigns for people like Doug Mastriano.