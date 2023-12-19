Outgoing Terre Haute Mayor Bennett to oversee Indiana OCRA office

Dec. 18—Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced Monday that Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett will become the new executive director of the Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

Bennett will begin in his new role on Jan. 8 at OCRA in Indianapolis. He called the new position "a good fit."

"I am thankful and honored for this opportunity from Lt. Gov. Crouch," Bennett said. "As a four-term mayor, it's obvious I love the city of Terre Haute. But, I am equally passionate about the state of Indiana, and I am excited I have the opportunity to work with mayors, township boards and local officials all around that state who all share a common goal of making their communities — and Indiana — the best it can be."

"The next chapter in Indiana's history is quality of life, in large and small communities around the state, and Mayor Bennett understands this," said Crouch, Indiana's Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. "As communities and cities strive to build economically thriving places where people want to live, work and grow, Mayor Bennett will spread the collaborative spirit he cultivated in Vigo County around the state."

Bennett is finishing his last term as mayor. He was first elected in 2007, and his four terms in office ties him for the second-longest serving mayor in Terre Haute history. In addition to being mayor, Bennett has also served as a special deputy sheriff with the Vigo County Sheriff's Department for more than 20 years.

He sits on the board of Accelerate Indiana Municipalities, an organization representing more than 460 cities that helps shape the municipalities of the future and make government work better for the benefit of all Hoosiers.

Bennett graduated from Indiana Vocational Technical College in 1980 and earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2006.