Outlaw named October Staff Member of the Month

Nov. 5—THOMASVILLE- English teacher Michelle Outlaw is the October Thomas County Central High School FCCLA & FGE Staff Member of the Month. The award honors adults — from school custodians to administrators — who positively impact students' lives.

Several students nominated Outlaw, including Rose Wilson.

"Mrs. Outlaw is always patient with her students," Wilson wrote. "She always speaks to me and her students in the hallway. Mrs Outlaw always makes sure she reaches out to me whenever I need to do missing work. She is just so sweet and caring."

Outlaw expressed gratitude for this recognition and her students.

"It is an honor to be recognized by my students for simply doing something that I love doing," she said. "My students are what help make my days better!"