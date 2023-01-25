Outlaws biker who ran out of gas while fleeing deputies gets 2 years in prison

An Outlaws Motorcycle Club member who was arrested during Biketoberfest after his motorcycle ran out of gas as he fled from Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison as part of a plea agreement

With the plea, Robert Patrick Wilson, 31, resolved criminal cases in Flagler and Volusia counties from the night during Biketoberfest that he sped away first from police in Ormond Beach and then from deputies in Flagler County.

Robert Wilson appears before Judge Terence Perkins in Flagler County Court, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

Wilson’s getaway was thwarted on October 15 when his Harley-Davidson ran out of gas and slowed to a stop on State Road 100 west of Bunnell as patrol cars pursued him, according to a charging affidavit and law enforcement video.

During a hearing at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell, Circuit Judge Terence Perkins asked Wilson whether he had consulted with his defense attorney, Assistant Public Defender Regina Nunnally, about the charges and the plea agreement. Wilson said he had.

Perkins read the charges to Wilson, who pleaded no contest to each one.

Perkins adjudicated Wilson guilty on Flagler County charges of possession or sale of a vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison; fleeing and attempting to elude at high speed with wanton disregard, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and driving with a suspended or revoked license, a misdemeanor.

In the Volusia County case, Perkins adjudicated Wilson guilty of another count of fleeing or attempting to elude at high speed with wanton disregard and another count as well of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Wilson said he understood that the plea agreement did not resolve a Marion County case in which he is charged with aggravated battery. He was free on bond in that case when he was arrested in Flagler County.

Perkins sentenced Wilson to two years in state prison per the terms of the plea agreement. The judge sentenced him to time-served on the misdemeanors.

Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark said that Wilson’s motorcycle would also be forfeited to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson indicated he understood that he would lose the bike. He asked the judge if he could get his personal belongings from the motorcycle. The judge said to consult with Nunnally and write a list, which would be provided to the Sheriff’s Office.

He received credit for 102 days in the Flagler County jail.

The Department of Justice describes the Outlaws Motorcycle Club as an organization whose members engage in violent crime and weapons and drug trafficking.

Wilson has been held in the Flagler County jail since his arrest on Oct. 15 when deputies said he was riding at between 70 mph and 120 mph as he fled from attempted traffic stops, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was processing the motorcycle for forfeiture when it discovered the engine and transmission's vehicle identification numbers had been ground off, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly stated in a previous press release that it appeared Wilson took the engine from a 2016 Harley-Davidson he still owed money on and put it on the 2009 Harley-Davidson he was riding when he was arrested.

Wilson and another man co-owned both motorcycles but the other man died last year, the release stated.

After Wilson's arrest, Staly stated in a press release: “If you’re going to run from FCSO, you should make sure you have a full tank of gas."

