Outlaws Motorcycle Club member arrested after fleeing from Flagler deputies, sheriff says

But Robert Patrick Wilson, 31, an Ocala resident, was finally arrested after his motorcycle ran out of gas, the sheriff's office said.

“If you’re going to run from FCSO, you should make sure you have a full tank of gas,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly stated in a press release.

Wilson was charged with two felony counts of fleeing and eluding with disregard of safety to persons or property and received seven traffic citations in the incident, the release stated. He was being held at the Flagler County jail on $30,000 bond after his arrest about 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

At the time of the arrest, Wilson was out on bond on an aggravated battery charge in Marion County, according to the release.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office also seized Wilson’s 2009 Harley-Davidson and will initiate forfeiture proceedings against it, the release stated.

The Outlaws Motorcycle Club is included in a Department of Justice description of motorcycle gangs which the department described as organizations whose members engage in violent crime and weapons and drug trafficking.

The sheriff’s office was alerted early Saturday morning about a motorcyclist who was traveling northbound on U.S. 1 after fleeing from the Ormond Beach Police Department, the release stated. Ormond Beach police said the biker was wearing a black helmet and an Outlaws Motorcycle Club vest, a charging affidavit stated.

A deputy spotted Wilson northbound on his motorcycle on U.S. 1 near Belle Terre Parkway, riding in a reckless manner, the release stated. Wilson ignored the deputy’s lights and sirens and continued into Bunnell at more than 100 mph, a release and charging affidavit stated. The deputy did not pursue but kept observing the motorcycle, according to the release.

Another deputy saw Wilson on State Road 100 west of Bunnell. Deputies estimate Wilson was traveling between 70 and 120 mph, the release stated. Wilson ignored that deputy's attempted traffic stop, the release stated.

Deputies also said Wilson appeared to be throwing items out of his pockets as he rode, the release stated. A deputy behind the motorcycle stated that an unknown substance impacted the windshield on the patrol vehicle, an affidavit stated. The substances were not located, according to the affidavit.

The deputy then stated the motorcycle was “struggling to maintain speed and appeared to be slowing,” the affidavit stated.

Wilson was arrested after his motorcycle ran out of gas on State Road 100 near Shell Bluff Road, the release stated.

