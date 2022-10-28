Outlaws to outcasts: 10 infamous people buried in Florida include Watergate burglars

Some committed heinous crimes, others earned their reputations in different ways.

They're buried throughout the Sunshine State, all infamous for acts that still rank as among the worst in U.S. history. They include one man who conspired in trying to take down the government headed by President Lincoln, to another accused of running organized crime on Florida's west coast for decades.

And while not all of these 10 men were from Florida, they ended up in the state permanently. No women made the list, although one was a serial killer — Aileen Wuornos, prostitute who killed seven men — whose remains returned north to her native state.

More Sunshine State history: Southern rock to Miami sound: A look at Florida's most influential musicians

Haunted Florida: Finding the creepiest places in the Sunshine State

And check this out: ‘Bad Monkey’ to ‘Sanibel Flats’: 11 Florida crime writers and their best beach reads

Lewis Powell, Lincoln co-conspirator, skull laid to rest near Orlando

Lewis Powell, one of the co-conspirators executed in the Lincoln assassination plot.

His place in history was secured the night of April 14, 1865.

As John Wilkes Booth was lurking in Ford's Theater to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Thornton Powell entered the home of Secretary of State William Seward to kill him. The scheme, along with co-conspirators, was to decapitate the government in one fell swoop.

Powell repeatedly stabbed Seward, who survived but had permanent scars and injuries from that night. Powell — who also had the alias Lewis Payne or Paine — escaped but was arrested three days later and was hanged along with other conspirators.

The full story of how the remains of Powell, a former Confederate soldier, ended up in Florida spans more than a century. He was buried near the gallows where he was executed in Washington, D.C., in July 1865 and his body was later moved to another cemetery in the city.

A funeral director supposedly kept the skull and it wasn't discovered again until nearly 100 years later, where it was found in the Smithsonian Institution collection of Native American bones.

Story continues

One of Powell's ancestors in the early 1990s requested to have the skull returned to Seminole County, Florida, to be buried near the co-conspirator's mother, said a story at lewisthorntonpowell.com. A memorial was held in 1994 to lay the skull to rest at Geneva Cemetery near Lake Proctor, about five miles east of Orlando Sanford International Airport.

Charles Whitman, Texas Tower Sniper, born in Florida and buried here

Most won't know his name but they'll remember his crime.

Charles J. Whitman was born in Florida, where he eventually was laid to rest. He's known as the Texas Tower Sniper, when he shot at people from the 28th floor of the University of Texas' Main Building on Aug. 1, 1966. Whitman killed 16 (the 16th victim died years later from injuries suffered that day), including his mother and wife, while wounding 31 others.

As a child growing up in Lake Worth, Florida, Whitman became an Eagle Scout and was an accomplished pianist by age 12. He graduated from a Catholic high school in West Palm Beach in 1959 before joining the U.S. Marines a month later.

Whitman served 18 months in the military, earning a sharpshooter's badge and later enrolled at the University of Texas.

He is buried at Hillcrest Memorial Park in West Palm Beach.

Edgar 'Bloody' Watson, Western outlaw, buried in Fort Myers

They say Florida is a place where people go if they're running away from something.

Maybe that's true, but it could especially apply to the Ten Thousand Islands in Southwest Florida. The mangrove islets have attracted their share of characters and perhaps the best known of them all was Edgar "Bloody" Watson.

Watson died in 1910 when Chokoloskee residents riddled his body with 33 bullets. There's various versions to explain why they did it.

Watson purportedly hired "outlanders" to work the plantation, and the Collier County News in 1954 reported that "people who worked for Watson disappeared soon after asking for their pay."

Some would later say that led to the demise of Watson, who many suspected had killed others. Waton ended up in the Chokoloskee area in the early 1880s. He arrived from Columbia County in northern Florida, and before that he was suspected of killing outlaw Belle Starr in American Indian territory in Oklahoma.

He then returned to Florida and killed a man in Arcadia, apparently in self-defense. Later, Watson — while in Key West for an auction — slit the throat of a man who survived the attack. Watson later was suspected of killing two men he said were "squatting" on his land when they refused to leave.

Chokoloskee residents appeared to have had enough of Watson when they gunned him down in 1910 at the historic Smalllwood Store.

Watson is buried at Fort Myers Cemetery.

Santo Trafficante Jr., 'twilight of the godfathers,' born, buried in Tampa

His name isn't mentioned as often as mafia kingpins Carlo Gambino, Whitey Bulger and John Gotti.

But Santo Trafficante Jr. has his place in the rogues gallery of organized crime bosses in U.S. history.

Trafficante died in 1987 at age 72 and was buried in a mausoleum at a Tampa cemetery.

A Tampa native, his father oversaw the city's "era of blood," when rival families tried to control gambling in Florida. Trafficante's father — a Sicilian immigrant — died in 1954 and the son took over, public records show.

His rivals and law enforcement often targeted Trafficante, arrested at least 20 times in New York, Miami and Tampa, authorities said.

Federal prosecutors have described him as a ″boss of bosses″ in La Cosa Nostra, a powerful don in organized crime. Over the years he was linked to at least four gangland slayings, the Associated Press reported in a 1987 obit.

Ralph Salerno, a retired New York City police officer who made a career of tracking mobsters called Trafficante’s death ″the twilight of the godfathers," the AP story said.

″It actually represents the end of an era,″ said Salerno in the story. ″He’s really the last of the old-time leaders.″

Gerard Damiano, 'Deep Throat' director, buried in Fort Myers

Gerard Damiano Sr.

Gerard Damiano achieved notoriety for writing and directing the 1972 pornographic film "Deep Throat," one of the most widely known movies to push X-rated movies into the mainstream.

The cult classic brought Damiano fame worldwide and he was considered among the top directors during the "Golden Age of Porn," from 1969 to 1984.

“My films made a lot of money, but not for me,” he told the Fort Myers News Press in 2005. “The people who made the films loved making films and the people who sold the film loved money.”

Born in The Bronx in New York, Damiano died in 2008 at age 80 in Fort Myers, where he had lived for a few years. He is buried at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens cemetery.

“I was just a nice guy, which is why I think I did pretty well,” he told The News-Press.

Watergate burglars laid to rest on South Florida

Bernard Barker, one of Watergate burglars

Bernard Barker and Frank Sturgis were not from Florida but they're forever linked to a notorious episode of American history.

The men were among the five arrested in the 1972 break-in of the national Democratic Party campaign offices in the Watergate Hotel. The crime eventually ended in the downfall of President Richard M. Nixon, who resigned two years later.

Frank Sturgis, a Watergate burglar

Barker was born in Cuba and his father wanted him to live in America. He served in the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II, and was a prisoner of war in Germany when his plane was shot down. He later worked for the FBI and CIA before being tapped for the Nixon administration's undercover "Plumbers" team.

Like Barker, Sturgis also worked for the CIA and later joined the "Plumbers."

Barker, who in March 1974 was indicted with others involved in Watergate, was released pending appeal after serving one year of a 2½-to-six-year sentence. He worked in Miami until retirement, dying at age 92 in 2009 of lung cancer. Barker is buried at Graceland Memorial Park in Coral Gables.

Sturgis also was convicted and served served 14 months in the minimum security federal prison. He died of cancer at age 68 in 1993 and is buried in Miami Memorial Park Cemetery.

Serial killers who died in prison, buried in Florida

A 1983 photo shows Ottis Elwood Toole, the prime suspect in the kidnap and murder of 6-year-old Adam Walsh. Toole, 49, died Sept. 15, 1996, at a prison hospital after being diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver. Toole was serving a 20-year term for arson. Police believed Toole killed Adam, whose 1981 disappearance outside a mall set off a nationwide manhunt.

While notorious serial killers Ted Bundy and Wuornos were executed in Florida, their ashes were spread in their home states of Washington and Michigan, respectively.

Yet the Sunshine State is still home to notorious murderers buried after their deaths at Florida State Prison in Raiford.

Jacksonville native and serial killer Ottis Elwood Toole killed six and was suspected of murdering Adam Walsh, the son of John Walsh who committed his life to "finding bad guys" with the TV show "America's Most Wanted."

Toole died in prison from cirrhosis, at age 49, in 1996.

Serial killer Danny Rolling talks to his defense attorney Trisha Jenkins during his trial on robbery charges at the Marion County Courthouse in 1991. After killing five University of Florida students in 1990, Rolling was arrested in Ocala.

Like Toole, Danny Rolling — the Gainesville Ripper — is also buried at the Florida prison cemetery in Raiford. Rolling was convicted of murdered five students in Gainesville, Florida, over four days in August 1990.

Later, Rolling confessed to raping several of his victims. He also committed a triple homicide in his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana, and attempted to kill his father in May 1990.

Rolling was sentenced to death for the five Gainesville murders and was executed by lethal injection in 2006.

Gary Ray Bowles, also known as The I-95 Killer, is buried in Raiford.

And Gary Ray Bowles is buried in Raiford. The serial killer was executed in 2019 for the murders of six men in 1994.

Bowles often is referred to as The I-95 Killer because most of his victims lived close to the Interstate 95 highway along Florida's east coast. Bowles was added to the FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in the U.S. and was arrested in 1994 in Jacksonville Beach.

He later confessed to all six murders.

Dave Osborn is the regional features editor of the Naples Daily News and News-Press. Follow him on Instagram @lacrossewriter and on Twitter @NDN_dosborn.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Serial killers to mob boss: 10 infamous people buried in Florida