Outlook on the $17.8B Women's Health Care Market, 2020-2024 - Lucrative Opportunities Projected for the Prolia Drug and Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Applications

The "Women's Health Care Market by Drugs (Prolia, Xgeva, Evista, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast, Nuvaring, Primarin, Actonel), Application (Female Infertility, Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Endometriosis, Contraception, PCOS, Menopause) - Global Forecast to 2024"

The global women's healthcare market is projected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2024 from USD 9.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

The global women's healthcare market is projected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2024 from USD 9.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.



This report provides a study of the women's healthcare market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as drug, application, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Growing incidence of chronic health conditions among women and the demand in contraceptives to prevent unintended pregnancies are the key factors driving the women's healthcare market



Growth in this market is mainly driven by the growing incidence of chronic health conditions among women, growing demand for contraceptives to prevent unintended pregnancies, growing focus on R&D by key players for the development of advanced products, and the government initiatives to curb population growth. On the other hand, the reluctance to use contraceptives is a major factor limiting the market growth.



Prolia is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market



On the basis of drug, the women's healthcare market is segmented into EVISTA, XGEVA, Prolia, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast/Aclasta, Minastrin 24 Fe, NuvaRing, FORTEO, Premarin, ACTONEL, and ORTHO-TRI-CY LO (28). Prolia is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market. The increasing unit demand for Prolia due to the high prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis among women in the US is one of the major factors responsible for the large share and high growth rate of this drug.



The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment accounted for the largest share in 2019



Based on application, the women's healthcare market is segmented into hormonal infertility, postmenopausal osteoporosis, endometriosis, contraceptives, menopause, PCOS, and other applications. The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment accounted for the largest share of the women's healthcare market in 2018. The growing prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis and the focus of pharmaceutical players on providing effective drugs for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis are some of the key factors supporting the growth of this segment. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



North America to be the largest and the fastest-growing regional market



North America, which comprises the US and Canada, forms the largest market for women's healthcare. Growing awareness and understanding regarding contraceptives among American women, easy access to modern contraception as compared to developing countries, and increased healthcare spending are some of the major factors responsible for the large share and high growth of this market. Additionally, the increasing median age of first-time pregnancies and the growing prevalence of PCOS & postmenopausal osteoporosis also propels the market growth in this region.

