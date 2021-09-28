Petrol prices at eight-year high amid fuel crisis

·3 min read
Cars queuing at a petrol station
Cars queuing at a petrol station

Petrol prices have hit an eight-year high, the RAC has said, due to a rise in the cost of wholesale fuel.

The pump price spike also comes amid the current fuel supply problems and reports of profiteering at some petrol stations.

This is adding up to a "pretty bleak picture for drivers", the RAC said.

The government has put the army on standby to help ease fuel supply problems caused by a shortage of lorry drivers to make deliveries.

The RAC said that the average price of a litre of petrol across the UK increased from 135.87p on Friday to 136.59p on Sunday, the highest level since September 2013.

The motoring organisation warned that prices could rise further as retailers pass on the cost of rising wholesale prices.

The wholesale price of petrol rose from 123.25p on Monday last week to 125.22p just four days later.

Fuel price chart
Fuel price chart

Oil prices slumped at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but have been rising in recent months as economies around the world have started to reopen.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "When it comes to pump prices, it's a pretty bleak picture for drivers.

"With the cost of oil rising and now near a three-year high, wholesale prices are being forced up which means retailers are paying more than they were just a few days ago for the same amount of fuel.

"This has led to the price of a litre of unleaded already going up by a penny since Friday.

"We might yet see higher forecourt prices in the coming days, irrespective of the current supply problems.

"We are also aware of a small number of retailers taking advantage of the current delivery situation by hiking prices, so we'd remind drivers to always compare the price they're being asked to pay with the current UK averages which are 136.69p for petrol and 138.58p for diesel."

There is a national shortage of lorry drivers, which haulage firms have blamed on factors including Covid and Brexit.

The lack of drivers has been affecting businesses from food firms to petrol stations.

Demand for fuel has been such that between 50% and 90% of pumps were dry in some areas of Britain, according the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA).

The industry group represents independent fuel retailers who account for 65% of all the 8,380 UK forecourts.

'Profiteering'

There have been claims on social media that some petrol stations are taking advantage of the surge in demand to inflate prices.

Twitter user Trevor Lakin said that Shell was "marking prices up and profiteering" after charging 148.9p a litre at a petrol station.

A Shell spokeswoman said that about half of Shell's UK network is owned by independent dealers who set their own prices.

"We are only able to control prices at the sites we own," she said, adding that "Shell is prevented by law from telling dealer groups what to charge their customers for fuel."

Howard Cox, founder of campaign group FairFuelUK, said price rises of between 5p and 10p per litre have become "the norm in the last few days".

Banner saying &#39;Get in touch&#39;
Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Have you noticed any price rises when refuelling recently? Get in touch to share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gold prices end modestly higher for a second straight session

    Gold futures eke out a modest gain on Monday, for a second session in a row, as Treasury yields strengthen but ease off the day's highs.

  • Which Stocks Corporate Insiders Are Buying Now

    Insiders are neutral on the overall stock market’s prospects over the next 12 months. That’s a significant improvement from where they stood in January.

  • U.K. Petrol Prices Barely Budge in Week of Supply Disruptions

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesU.K. gasoline prices barely budged in the last week as a shortage of delivery drivers prompted panic buying.Pump prices inched up just 0.3 pence to 135.19 pence ($1.84) pe

  • UK fuel crisis: Independent brands say 90% of petrol station sites are dry

    The Petrol Retailers Association says up to two-thirds of its membership of 5,500 independent outlets are out of fuel.

  • The Morning After: Already hyping the iPhone 14

    Researchers have found six "dead" galaxies, the new iPad Mini's jelly scrolling problem, and Samsung's plan to build a silicon brain.

  • Chip Shortage Absolutely Tanking New Car Sales

    Automakers are cutting well into muscle at this point…

  • China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

    Widening power shortages in China have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying Apple and Tesla, while some shops in the northeast operated by candlelight and malls shut early as the economic toll of the squeeze mounted. China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage. Rationing has been implemented during peak hours in many parts of northeastern China since last week, and residents of cities including Changchun said cuts were occurring sooner and lasting for longer, state media reported.

  • Oil Prices Surge. Here’s How High Goldman Sachs Says They Can Go.

    Hurricane Ida also hit oil output, a primary reason Goldman sees the price going to $90. Goldman Sachs has raised its oil price forecast to $90 a barrel as it said Hurricane Ida should prove to be “the most bullish hurricane in U.S. history.” “Global oil demand is back to converging to pre-Covid levels led by mobility in Asia, including China, and with the Delta Covid impact fading,” they said, adding that the global decline in air travel was smaller than first feared.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock After Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe crackdown on power consumption is be

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • Make the Most of Soaring Natural Gas Prices with These 5 Plays (revised)

    Soaring energy prices and cheap valuations make this group attractive.

  • Ford Motor Co. to invest $5.6B in Memphis Regional Megasite, create 5.8K new jobs

    “It’s hard to put into words just how much this means for Tennessee. This will have a generational impact on people and families across our state, especially in West Tennessee.”

  • PennEast Gas Project Halted in Latest U.S. Pipeline Casualty

    (Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of

  • China's factory profits slow as industries brace for power crisis

    Profit growth at China's industrial firms slowed for a sixth month as plants fought off high commodity prices, COVID-19 outbreaks and part shortages, with an unfolding power crisis a growing threat to output and bottom-lines. Profits rose 10.1% on year in August to 680.3 billion yuan ($105 billion) compared with a 16.4% gain in July, data from China's statistics bureau showed on Tuesday. The world's second-biggest economy rapidly recovered from a pandemic-induced slump last year, but momentum has weakened in recent months, with its vast manufacturing sector facing heightened costs and production bottlenecks, and more recently, electricity rationing.

  • Pfizer tests antiviral pill for COVID-19 prevention

    What if coronavirus could be prevented with a pill? Pfizer said on Monday it has started testing an oral antiviral drug for people exposed to COVID-19. In a mid-to-late stage study, Pfizer will test a pill in up to 2,660 healthy adults aged 18 or older. Participants in the trial must live in the same household as a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus. The antiviral pill is designed to block the activity of a key enzyme needed for the coronavirus to multiply. Pfizer and its rivals, including U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc., have been racing to develop an easy-to-administer pill for COVID-19. To date, Gilead Sciences’ intravenous drug remdesivir is the only approved antiviral treatment for COVID-19 in the U.S. While effective, it is time-consuming, costly and requires medical assistance to administer the treatment.

  • Coal Prices Are Booming But U.S. Miners Struggle to Boost Output

    (Bloomberg) -- A labor shortage and reluctance to open new mines has left U.S. coal companies struggling to keep up with surging global demand.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional Design“It’s very difficult for the coal industry to increase production,” Xcoal Energy & Resour

  • Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up and cool down

    Speed has always been paramount for supercar makers, and now they're in the race of their lives to go electric before climate policy cuts their combustion engines. That's why the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz are turning to startups such as Oxford-based electric motor company YASA for expertise and technology to solve the unique challenges of electrifying the highest-performance vehicles. Batteries are immensely heavy and electric motors overheat if driven too hard - big problems for a niche industry that charges hundreds of thousands of dollars for lightweight cars capable of screaming round 10 laps of a track at full throttle.

  • Natural Gas Reclaims the Key $5 Mark on Optimistic Outlook

    Lower-than-normal stockpile levels and robust LNG consumption are likely to spur natural gas prices. The upward trend should aid gas-weighted producers like SBOW, RRC, and CRK.

  • Oil prices at a nearly 3-year high as natural-gas futures jump 11%

    Prices for both U.S. and global benchmark crude settle Monday at their highest in almost three years, while natural-gas futures rally back to levels not seen since February 2014.