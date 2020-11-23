Outlook on the Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Research and Markets
·10 min read

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market.

The global commercial fan and air purification equipment market reached a value of nearly $71,520.3 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to nearly $85,493.3 million by 2023. The market is expected to reach $101,016.2 million in 2025, and $150,612.4 million 2030.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

  • Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.

The report covers the following chapters

  • Executive Summary - the executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

  • Report Structure - This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

  • Introduction - This section gives the segmentation of the commercial fan and air purification equipment market by geography, by service, by vessels and by end-use covered in this report.

  • Market Characteristics - the market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the commercial fan and air purification equipment market. This chapter includes different products and services covered in the report and basic definitions.

  • Product Analysis - the product analysis section of the report describes the leading products in the market along with key features and differentiators for those products.

  • Supply Chain - the supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the commercial fan and air purification equipment industry supply chain.

  • Customer Information - This chapter covers recent customers' trends/preferences in the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market.

  • Trends and Strategies - This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

  • COVID Impact - This chapter describes the COVID impact on the global commercial fan and air purification equipment industry.

  • Global Market Size and Growth - This section contains the global historic (2015 - 2019) and forecast (2019 - 2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

  • Regional Analysis - This section contains the historic (2015 - 2019), forecast (2019 - 2030) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

  • Segmentation - This section contains the market values (2015 - 2030) and analysis for different segments in the market.

  • Global Macro Comparison - the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the commercial fan and air purification equipment market size, percentage of GDP, and average commercial fan and air purification equipment market expenditure.

  • Regional Market Size and Growth - This section contains the region's market size (2019), historic and forecast (2015 - 2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa).

  • Competitive Landscape - This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

  • Key Mergers and Acquisitions - This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

  • Market Background - This section describes the ship and boat building and repairing market of which the commercial fan and air purification equipment market is a segment. This chapter includes the ship and boat building and repairing market 2015-23 values, and regional analyses for the ship and boat building and repairing market.

  • Market Opportunities and Strategies - This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. it gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

  • Conclusions and Recommendations - This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section gives recommendations for commercial fan and air purification equipment providers in terms of product offerings, geographic expansion, price offerings, marketing strategies and target groups.

  • Appendix - This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

The report describes and evaluates the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market. It covers 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the periods 2023-2025 and 2025-2030.

Growth in the historic period resulted from technological advances and increasing concerns of workers on poor quality of air at work places. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were growing environmental concerns, and counterfeit products. Going forward, changing climate conditions, coronavirus impact, and stringent regulation on industrial and commercial sector air pollution are expected to drive the market. High adoption and maintenance costs, UV technology used in air purification equipment, supply chain disruption, ozone emissions, and underperformance are major factors that could hinder the growth of the commercial fan and air purification equipment market in the future.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the commercial fan and air purification equipment market, accounting for 47.0% of the global market in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the commercial fan and air purification equipment market will be Middle East and Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.6% and 5.2% respectively during 2019-2023.

The coronavirus outbreak has been impacting various industries and global economies. The commercial fan and air purification equipment market has also been affected by the pandemic, in both positive and negative ways. The US EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) reported that when used properly, commercial fan and air purification equipment can help reduce airborne contaminants and other dust particles in commercial spaces. However, the supply chain disruption caused by the lockdowns measures taken by government to control spread of the infection impacted the market in negative ways.

The commercial fan and air purification equipment market is highly fragmented with a large number of large players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 1.12% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include ebm-papst group, Systemair, sharp Corporation, CECO Environmental Corporation and Johnson Controls International Plc.

The top growth potential in the commercial fan and air purification equipment market by type will arise in the air purification equipment market, which will gain $7,415.6 million in global annual sales by 2023. The top growth potential in the commercial fan and air purification equipment market by range will arise in the 200-400 square ft. market, which will gain $ 8,596.8 million in global annual sales by 2023. The top growth potential in the commercial air purification equipment market by type will arise in the welding fume extractor market, which will gain $987.0 million in global annual sales by 2023. The commercial fan and air purification equipment market size will gain the most in the China at $ 4,809.6 million.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction
6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.1.2. Segmentation By Type
6.1.3. Segmentation By Range
6.1.4. Segmentation By Type

7. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Definition
7.2. Market Segmentation By Type
7.2.1. Air Purification Equipment
7.2.2. Attic And Exhaust Fan
7.2.3. Other Commercial And Air Purification Equipment
7.3. Market Segmentation By Range
7.3.1. Less Than 200 Square Ft.
7.3.2. 200 - 400 Square Ft
7.3.3. More Than 400 Square Ft.
7.4. Air Purification Market Segmentation By Type
7.4.1. HEPA Filter
7.4.2. Wet Scrubbers
7.4.3. Welding Fume Extractors
7.4.4. Dust Collectors
7.4.5. Oil Mist Collectors
7.4.6. Dry Scrubbers
7.4.7. Other Air Purification Equipment

8. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Product Analysis - Product Examples

9. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Supply Chain
9.1. Resources
9.2. Manufacturers
9.3. Distribution
9.4. End Customers

10. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Customer Information
10.1.Impact Of Poor Air Quality At Workplace
10.2.Poor Air Quality At Office Spaces
10.3.High Demand From Commercial End Users

11. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
11.1.Growing Popularity Of Smart Air Purifiers
11.2.Energy-Efficient Appliances
11.3.Increasing Merger And Acquisition Activities
11.4.Ventilation On Demand (VOD) Systems
11.5.Portable Air Ventilators

12. COVID-19 Impact On The Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market
12.1.How Air Purifiers Capture Coronavirus
12.2.Impact On Demand And Supply Of Air Purifiers And Fans
12.3.Companies In The Market Are Changing Their Business Models

13. Global Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Size And Growth
13.1.Market Size
13.2.Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Million)
13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2019
13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2019
13.3.Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Million)
13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2019 - 2023
13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2019 - 2023

14. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market, Regional Analysis
14.1.Global Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
14.2.Global Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Region
14.3.Global Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market, 2019-2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

15. Global Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Segmentation
15.1. Global Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
15.2. Global Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market, Segmentation By Range, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

16. Global Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
16.1.Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global
16.2.Per Capita Average Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Expenditure, Global

17. Asia-Pacific Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market

18. Western Europe Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market

19. Eastern Europe Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market

20. North America Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market

Companies Mentioned

  • EBM-Papst group

  • Systemair

  • Sharp Corporation

  • CECO Environmental Corporation

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2xwt8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Iowa congressman notorious for racist remarks asks Kamala Harris if she was descended from slave owners

    Outgoing Republican Steve King has long history of offensive remarks

  • Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump'

    Political reporters in Washington, D.C., have been saying a lot of Republicans in Congress privately despise President Trump, but few have publicly criticized him — and likewise, few have publicly acknowledged his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden. Carl Bernstein, one half of the journalistic duo that uncovered President Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal, named 21 names on Sunday night, saying that in private conversations, these Republicans senators "have repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump" and his fitness to be president.> The 21 GOP Senators who have privately expressed their disdain for Trump are: Portman, Alexander, Sasse, Blunt, Collins, Murkowski, Cornyn, Thune, Romney, Braun, Young, Tim Scott, Rick Scott, Rubio, Grassley, Burr, Toomey, McSally, Moran, Roberts, Shelby. (2/3)> > — Carl Bernstein (@carlbernstein) November 23, 2020The 21 senators he named include names you would expect, but also some surprises, like Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.), and Senate Majority Whip John Thune (S.D.). The other 18 GOP senators are Rob Portman (Ohio), Lamar Alexander (Tenn.), Ben Sasse (Neb.), Roy Blunt (Mo.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Mike Braun (Ind), Todd Young (Ind.), Tim Scott (S.D.), Marco Rubio (Fla.), Chuck Grassley (Iowa), Richard Burr (N.C.), Pat Toomey (Pa.), Martha McSally (Ariz.), Jerry Moran (Kansas), Pat Roberts (Kansas), and Richard Shelby (Ala.)."With few exceptions" — Romney and Sasse, mostly — "their craven public silence has helped enable Trump's most grievous conduct — including undermining and discrediting the U.S. the electoral system," wrote Bernstein, who's made his own feelings about Trump clear for a while. He had named 15 of those senators on CNN late last week, saying "many, of not most, of these individuals, from what I have been told, were happy to see Donald Trump defeated in this election, as long as the Senate could be controlled by the Republicans.Bernstein added that he is "much more concerned" now than at the end of Watergate, because "Nixon left — Republicans convinced him to go, and he did."More stories from theweek.com 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling Russia's Putin says he still isn't ready to acknowledge Trump's loss

  • Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong detained for 2019 illegal assembly

    Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was remanded in custody on Monday after pleading guilty to charges of organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests. Wong, who was just 17 years old when he became the face of the 2014 student-led Umbrella Movement democracy protests, faces a maximum three-year jail term. On Twitter afterwards, Wong said attention should be directed to the 12 Hong Kong people detained virtually incommunicado in China after being arrested at sea in August as they were attempting to flee by boat to Taiwan to escape charges related to last year's protests in the city.

  • Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a candidate in the Georgia runoff, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

    Loeffler is currently campaigning in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the Senate at the start of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

  • AOC calls out Kyle Rittenhouse's $2 million bail release as 'protection of white supremacy'

    "Does anyone believe Rittenhouse would be released if he were Muslim," AOC wrote on Twitter.

  • Thousands attack Brazil supermarket amid violent protests after black man beaten to death by security guard

    More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to death a Black man at the store. The killing, which has sparked protests across Brazil, occurred late on Thursday when a store employee called security after the man threatened to attack her, cable news channel GloboNews said, citing the Rio Grande do Sul state military police. Amateur footage of the fatal beating and tributes to the Black victim were published on social media. He was identified in local media by his father as 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas. News website G1 later reported that an initial analysis by the state forensics institute indicated the cause of death could be asphyxiation. In a statement on Friday, the local unit of France's Carrefour SA said it deeply regretted what it called a brutal death and said it immediately took steps to ensure those responsible were legally punished. It said it would terminate the contract with the security firm, fire the employee in charge of the store at the time of the incident, and close the store as a mark of respect.

  • Judge Finds the Fatal Flaw in Trump Campaign’s Pennsylvania Case

    A    federal court has thrown out the Trump campaign’s lawsuit in Pennsylvania, which challenged presumptive President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the commonwealth. In so doing, district judge Matthew Brann refused the campaign’s eleventh-hour attempt to file a new complaint that would have reinstated election fraud claims the Trump campaign had abandoned a few days earlier. (I outlined the lawsuit here, and explained the Trump campaign’s last-ditch effort to amend it here.)Judge Brann’s 37-page opinion sets forth a variety of reasons for dismissing the case. Most of them are directed toward the complaints of two individual plaintiffs — voters who claimed that their ballots had been improperly discounted. By contrast, the court found that the Trump campaign had no standing to sue, having posited no evidence that President Trump was harmed in any cognizable way by the manner in which the election was conducted in Pennsylvania.At bottom, though, the court found that the fatal flaw in the case is the one that we have repeatedly stressed: The mismatch between the harm alleged and the remedy sought.As the judge explained, even if one accepted the dubious premise that the two voters in question were improperly denied the right to vote while others similarly situated were not, the commensurate relief would be for their votes to be counted.That, however, was not the remedy they sought. Instead, supported by the Trump campaign, the two voters petitioned the court to stop Pennsylvania from certifying — on Monday as state law requires — the commonwealth’s election result, which had Biden winning by 83,000 votes. Brann countered:> Prohibiting certification of the election results would not reinstate the Individual Plaintiffs’ right to vote. It would simply deny more than 6.8 million [Pennsylvanians] their right to vote. “Standing is measured based on the theory of harm and the specific relief requested.” It is not “dispensed in gross: A plaintiff's remedy must be tailored to redress the plaintiff's particular injury.” Here, the answer to invalidated ballots is not to invalidate millions more. [Footnotes omitted.]As we detailed on Friday, the case was in a strange posture.In filing its original complaint on November 9, the Trump campaign claimed extensive vote fraud, relying mainly on the allegation that Republican poll-watchers had been denied a meaningful opportunity to observe the canvassing of ballots. But, as Brann notes (and we discussed here), on November 13, the federal appeals court for the Third Circuit (which has binding effect on Brann’s district court) issued its opinion in Bognet v. Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Though not directly connected to the campaign’s case, Bognet’s reasoning substantially undercut its claims.The campaign reacted by amending its complaint, reducing the case to the narrow claim that Trump voters’ equal-protection rights (and, derivatively, the campaign’s rights) had been violated by an allegedly skewed procedure: Mail-in voters in Biden-friendly counties had been permitted to cure defects in the ballots they’d submitted, while voters in Trump-friendly counties were not. Brann rejected this claim, accepting Pennsylvania’s argument that Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar had encouraged ballot curing all over the state. Thus the state government was not at fault if not all counties availed themselves of this opportunity.That is largely beside the point, though. Even if there had been a violation of the voters’ rights, the remedy would be to count their votes. Instead, as the court observed,> Plaintiffs seek to remedy the denial of their votes by invalidating the votes of millions of others. Rather than requesting that their votes be counted, they seek to discredit scores of other votes, but only for one race [i.e., the presidential race, not the other contests down-ballot]. This is simply not how the Constitution works. [Emphasis added.]Moreover:> Granting Paintiffs’ requested relief would necessarily require invalidating the ballots of every person who voted in Pennsylvania. Because this Court has no authority to take away the right to vote of even a single person, let along millions of citizens, it cannot grant Plaintiffs’ requested relief.Brann concluded that the Trump campaign had no standing to sue based, derivatively, on the harm alleged by the two voters, particularly after the Bognet ruling. He specifically rejected both of the campaign’s main equal-protection complaints: (1) that its poll-watchers were discriminatorily excluded from observing the canvass, and (2) that the opportunity for voters to cure defective ballots was deliberately done in counties the state knew to favor Biden.On the former, Brann held that this was not, as the Trump campaign maintained, an equal-protection issue. The campaign was not claiming that Trump observers were treated differently from Biden observers. On the latter, Brann concluded that the campaign was misinterpreting Bush v. Gore, and, in any event, was not claiming that Boockvar’s guidance on curing ballots differed from county to county.Most significantly, Brann denied the Trump campaign’s dilatory attempt to amend its complaint yet again late this past week, in order to reinstate claims from their original complaint, which they’d withdrawn last weekend. The court reasoned that this would “unduly delay resolution of the issues” in light of the fact that Monday, November 23, is the deadline for Pennsylvania counties to certify their election results to the state government — a necessary prelude to appointing the slate of electors who will cast the commonwealth’s Electoral College votes.In reaction to the ruling, the Trump campaign lawyers issued a statement asserting that, though they disagreed with the decision by “the Obama-appointed judge,” it was actually a boon to “our strategy to get expeditiously to the U.S. Supreme Court.”It is true that Brann was appointed by former President Barack Obama, but he is a Republican and Federalist Society member who was sponsored by the state’s Republican senator Pat Toomey — a common situation when a state’s two senators are from different parties, and an administration has to horse-trade on appointments.Trump lawyers added that the ruling denied them “the opportunity to present our evidence at a hearing.” They described that as “censorship” of “50 witnesses” who would have testified that state election officials denied the “independent review” required by Pennsylvania law. This is an apparent reference to the campaign’s claim that its poll-watchers were not given a meaningful opportunity to observe the canvass, which the lawyers say, “resulted in 682,777 ballots being cast illegally.” The campaign did not mention that it had dropped this charge from its original complaint. Nor did it allude to Brann’s conclusion that the allegation was not a cognizable equal-protection claim under federal law.The campaign says it will seek an expedited appeal to the Third Circuit — the tribunal that just decided the Bognet case, the precedent that appears to have induced the campaign to withdraw the claims it is now seeking to revive. In any event, it is anything but clear that the Supreme Court, which has thus far declined to act on Pennsylvania election-law claims relevant to the 2020 election, would agree to hear the campaign’s case — even assuming that the Third Circuit grants expedited appeal and, as even the campaign plainly expects, rules against the campaign.

  • Houston man charged in million dollar global cyber scam

    The 36-year-old is accused of stealing money related to a million dollar airplane purchase and transferring the funds to a Houston bank.

  • Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant

    Authorities arrested a 23-year-old man in an attack at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two employees were shot and killed, two were wounded and officers responding to a report of a possible bomb inside a moving truck in the parking lot arrived to find the vehicle on fire. Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha, was booked into Sarpy County jail early Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree arson in Saturday night's attack at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in Bellevue, the Omaha World-Herald reported. In a news release early Sunday, Lt. Andy Jashinske said Bellevue police received a call at 9:23 p.m. Saturday about a possible bomb in a U-Haul truck parked outside of the restaurant in the Omaha suburb.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is 'embarrassed' his GOP is helping Trump make the U.S. look like 'a banana republic'

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is no longer sure Trump will "do the right thing" and acknowledge his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, but he's certain Biden will be sworn in Jan. 20, 2021, he told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday's State of the Union. Hogan, who has been critical of Trump, said he voted for the late President Ronald Reagan this year.Pressuring state legislators in Michigan and other states to "somehow change the outcome with electors was completely outrageous," Hogan said. "We used to go supervise elections around the world, and we were the most respected country with respect to elections. And now we're beginning to look like we're a banana republic. It's time for them to stop the nonsense. It gets more bizarre every single day, and frankly, I'm embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up."> Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he is "embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up" regarding President Trumps' refusal to concede https://t.co/2wEl0kWIoX CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/ht8v9oi0O5> > -- CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 22, 2020John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, was also critical of both Trump and his Republican Party, but he did offer some advice to those Republican officials scared of Trump. "Look, for those who are worried about Trump's reaction, there's strength in numbers," he said. "The more who come out and say, 'He doesn't represent us, he is not following a Republican game plan here,' the safer they will be." > "The Republican Party is not going to be saved by hiding in a spider hole. We need all of our leaders to come out and say, 'the election is over.' We're not talking about an abstract right for Trump to use his legal remedies. We've past that," John Bolton says. CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/pUFsiFj7PC> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump' 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

    Female assassins who lured an Afghan security official to his death with promises of sex before shooting him and dumping his body at a cemetery are among thousands of Taliban criminals freed as part of a fragile peace plan.

  • France's Le Drian says he shares Biden's view of Trump's challenge as irresponsible

    France's foreign minister said on Sunday he shares U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's view that President Donald Trump's challenge to the Nov. 3 presidential election result is irresponsible. Biden on Thursday called Trump's efforts to reverse the result "totally irresponsible".

  • Calls for Britain to give asylum to Pakistani Christian girl forced to marry Muslim man who abducted and gang-raped her

    Boris Johnson has been urged to grant asylum to a Pakistani Christian girl who was forced to marry a Muslim man accused of abducting and raping her at gunpoint. The family of the 14-year-old girl claims that she was kidnapped by Mohamad Nakash last year, who used blackmail and threats of violence to make her sign false papers consenting to marriage. In August, a judge's order that she be taken to a women's refuge was overturned by a higher court, which ruled the marriage was legal and returned her to Mr Nakash’s home. The girl then escaped and is now in hiding. But her lawyer claims that associates of Mr Nakash, who turned up en masse at the court hearings, have been trying to hunt her down. The British charity Aid to Church in Need, which campaigns on behalf of persecuted Christians worldwide, has now launched a petition asking the government to grant the girl asylum. “This shocking case is a chance for Britain to show its commitment to Christian welfare who so often feel abandoned by the West, ” said spokesman John Pontifex. The case has echoes of that of Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman who spent ten years on death row in Pakistan on trumped-up blasphemy charges.

  • Republicans launch Pennsylvania lawsuit that argues GOP-backed bill allowing universal mail voting is unconstitutional

    A group of Republicans, including Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) are launching a lawsuit -- in the hopes of blocking the certification of Pennsylvania's election results -- that claims a state law passed in 2019 allowing for universal mail-in voting is unconstitutional. If that were the case, mail-in ballots would be invalidated, likely swinging the state back to President Trump.> Here is the complaint introduction from the Commonwealth Court filing /5 pic.twitter.com/OdF3hdUpwS> > -- Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 21, 2020The lawsuit quickly drew heated criticism, including accusations that Kelly (who was just re-elected himself) and the other plaintiffs are "openly rejecting democracy and the rule of law," but many observers were simply perplexed. For starters, the bill was passed over a year ago, raising questions as to why its constitutionality wasn't brought up between then and now. Plus, it was pushed through thanks to a majority GOP state legislature, with only one Republican member of the state House voting against it, while GOP senators backed it unanimously. > In the lawsuit, filed this morning in Commonwealth Court, plaintiffs say Act 77 is "unconstitutional," and "implemented illegally." They argue it's an illegal attempt to override limitations on absentee voting, and needed to go through a constitutional amendment first /3> > -- Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 21, 2020More stories from theweek.com Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump' 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • How the governors of Iowa, Utah, and North Dakota pivoted and issued public health orders to contain recent coronavirus surges

    The governors cited alarming increases in coronavirus cases that prompted new mandates and caused them to change their stances.

  • Trump aims to box in Biden abroad, but it may not work

    On its way out the door, the Trump administration is enacting new rules, regulations and orders that it hopes will box in President-elect Joe Biden's administration on numerous foreign policy matters and cement President Donald Trump’s “America First” legacy in international affairs. In recent weeks, the White House, State Department and other agencies have been working overtime to produce new policy pronouncements on Iran, Israel, China and elsewhere that aim to lock in Trump's vision for the world.

  • Wisconsin police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting, say 'bullets started flying' during altercation

    While witnesses described the shooter as a white man in his 20s or 30s, Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the suspect is an Hispanic teenager.

  • White House vaccine czar expects kids will receive coronavirus vaccine by middle of 2021

    There's a growing likelihood that the first round of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine will be rolled out in just a few weeks. If and when that happens, only high priority groups, like health care workers, are expected to have access. Theoretically, the pool will grow over time, but children will probably have to wait a while. That's partly because younger people, though far from invulnerable to COVID-19, are less susceptible to severe cases, but it also has to do with the fact that the youngest people to receive Pfizer's candidate in trials were between 12 and 14 years old, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday.As things stand, there's no data about the vaccine's efficacy or safety for younger children, but Slaoui says the plan is to run trials at an expedited pace over the coming months, first with younger adolescents, then toddlers, and, finally, infants. If that goes well, Slaoui, expects most kids will be able to get vaccinated by the middle of next year, though infants may not be approved until the end of 2021. > Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, tells @jaketapper that he expects children will be able to receive a coronavirus vaccine some time in the middle of next year. "We need to run those clinical trials on an expedited basis." CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/WlOUxKA3RN> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump' 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • China planning new policies to take on ageing population: state media

    China is planning to include new measures to encourage more births and address its rapidly ageing population as part of its new 2021-2025 "five-year plan", state media reported on Monday. China will offer extensive financial and policy support to encourage couples to have more children, the official China Daily cited experts as saying. "More inclusive population policies will be introduced to improve fertility, the quality of the workforce and the structure of the population," said Yuan Xin, vice-president of the China Population Association.

  • US provides missiles, renews pledge to defend Philippines

    U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration provided precision-guided missiles and other weapons to help the Philippines battle Islamic State group-aligned militants and renewed a pledge to defend its treaty ally if it comes under attack in the disputed South China Sea. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien represented Trump in Monday’s ceremony at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila, where he announced the delivery of the missiles and bombs to the Philippine military. Trump pledged to provide the $18 million worth of missiles in a phone conversation with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in April, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said.