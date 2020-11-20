Outlook on the Electric Lawn Mower Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Husqvarna, MTD Products & Robert Bosch Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Electric Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Electric lawn mower market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2020-2025.

The market is witnessing the integration of consumer durable products, which is increasing adoption among end-users in the region.Consumers and businesses are expected to use grounds and garden maintenance services extensively, thereby driving the region's landscaping services market. Since the region has many lifestyle communities and public parks, the need for garden equipment is strong. Meanwhile, new construction is likely to drive further new residences, which are likely to boost electric mowers' demand. In developing European countries, the construction of golf courses, public gardens and parks, and commercial business complexes are likely to drive the market's growth. The demand for electric mowers is likely to be fueled by the residential sector's growth in Europe. The residential construction market in Western, Central, and South European countries is likely to grow at CAGRs between 2% and 5% during the forecast period.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Europe electric lawn mower market during the forecast period:

  • Growing Consumer Preference toward Smart Technology

  • Increasing Adoption of Green Landscaping Services

  • Growing Use of Battery-powered Lawn Mowers

The study considers the present scenario of the Europe Electric lawn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The European electric lawn mower market is highly fragmented, with several local and global players. Deere & Co., Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, STIGA, and The Toro Company are key leading vendors in the industry. The competition among these key players is intense. The leading 50 companies account for 90% of the European region. Several players offer a wide range of forest, construction, and garden equipment to achieve economies of scale. Other players also have a sizeable international and a local presence, with prominent leaders in their geographies.

Prominent Vendors

  • Deere & Company

  • Honda Motor Company

  • Husqvarna

  • MTD Products

  • Robert Bosch

  • STIGA

  • Techtronic Industries

  • The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

  • AGCO

  • Alfred Karcher

  • Alamo Group

  • Alfred Karcher

  • AL-KO

  • Ariens Company

  • AS-Motor

  • Bad Boy Mowers

  • Black + Decker

  • Blount International

  • Bobcat Company (Doosan Bobcat)

  • Briggs & Stratton

  • Carraro

  • Chervon Group

  • Cobra Garden Machinery

  • Einhell Germany

  • Emak Group

  • Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

  • ZICOM

  • Future Gen Robotics

  • Generac Power Systems

  • Globe Tools Group

  • Grey Technology (GTECH)

  • Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

  • Hayter Limited

  • Hitachi

  • Hustler Turf Equipment

  • The Hyundai Motor Group

  • iRobot

  • Linea Tielle

  • LG

  • Lowe's Corporation (KOBALT)

  • Makita Corporation

  • Mamibot

  • McLane Manufacturing

  • Mean Green Products

  • Milagrow HumanTech

  • Ningbo NGP Industry

  • Positec Tool (WORX)

  • SCAG Power Equipment (Metalcraft of Mayville)

  • Schiller Grounds Care

  • Shibaura

  • Snow Joe

  • STIHL

  • The SUMEC Corp. (Yard Force)

  • Swisher Acquisition

  • The Kobi Company

  • Turflynx

  • Volta

  • Weibang

  • Wiper ECOROBOT (NIKO)

  • Yamabiko Corp. (Belrobotics)

  • Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

  • ZIPPER Maschinen

  • Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

Key Questions Answered:

  1. What is the European Electric lawn mower market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

  2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the Europe Electric lawn mower market share?

  3. What is the growth of the UK Electric lawn mower market share during the forecast period?

  4. Who are the leading vendors in the Europe Electric lawn mower market and what are their market share?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1 Dynamics of Landscaping Industry
7.2 Dawn of Robotic Lawn Mower
7.3 Alternate Spaces & Community Creation

8 Impact of Covid-19
8.1 Overview
8.2 COVID-19 Impact on Global Trade

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Rising Consumer Preference Toward Smart Technology
9.2 Increased Adoption Of Green Landspacing
9.3 Increasing Use Of Battery-Powered Products

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Increased Demand For Golf Courses
10.2 Growth In Manufacture-Led Programs & Initiatives
10.3 Development Of Sustainable Cities

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Shortage Of Skilled And Qualified Labors
11.2 Increase In Artificial Turf Usage
11.3 Rise Of Drought-Tolerant Landscaping Conditions

12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Value Chain Overview
12.2 Value Chain Analysis

13 Market Landscape
13.1 Historic Data 2016-2018
13.2 PEST Analysis
13.3 Market Size & Forecast
13.4 Product
13.5 End-User
13.6 Drive
13.7 Blade
13.8 Five Forces Analysis

14 Product
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipment
14.3 Market Overview

15 Electric Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
15.2 Market Snaphot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipment
15.3 Market Size & Forecast
15.4 Market Size & Forecast By Sub-Products
15.5 Electric Self-Propelled Mower
15.6 Electric Push Mower
15.7 Electric Walk-Behind Hover Lawn Mower

16 Electric Ride-On Lawn Mowers
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipment
16.3 Market Size & Forecast
16.4 Market Size & Forecast By Sub-Products
16.5 Electric Standard Ride-On Lawn Mower
16.6 Electric Zero-Turn Lawn Mower
16.7 Electric Lawn Tractor
16.8 Electric Garden Tractor

17 Robotic Lawn Mowers
17.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.2 Market Size & Forecast By Country

18 End-Users
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
18.3 Market Overview
18.4 Residential Users
18.5 Professional Landscaping Services
18.6 Golf Courses
18.7 Government & Others

19 Blade Type
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
19.3 Market Overview
19.4 Cylinder Blades
19.5 Deck/Standard Blades
19.6 Mulching Blades
19.7 Lifting Blades

20 Drive Type
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
20.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
20.3 Market Overview
20.4 RWD
20.5 FWD
20.6 AWD

21 Distribution Channel
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Manufacture, Production, And Distribution
21.3 Distribution Through Retail Stores
21.4 Distribution Through Online Websites

22 Key Countries
22.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
22.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipment
22.3 UK
22.4 Germany
22.5 France
22.6 Spain
22.7 Italy
22.8 Sweden
22.9 Switzerland
22.10 Belgium
22.11 Netherlands

23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competition Overview
23.2 Market Structure And Mapping Of Competition

24 Key Company Profiles

25 Other Prominent Vendors

26 Report Summary
26.1 Key Takeaways
26.2 Strategic Recommendations

27 Quantitative Summary
27.1 Geography
27.2 Europe
27.3 UK
27.4 Germany
27.5 France
27.6 Spain
27.7 Italy
27.8 Sweden
27.9 Switzerland
27.10 Belgium
27.11 Netheralnds
27.12 Product
27.13 END-USERS
27.14 Blade Type
27.15 DRIVE TYPE

28 Appendix

