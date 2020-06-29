Outlook on the Geochemical Services Global Market to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geochemical Services - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The Global Geochemical Services market accounted for $1,008.9 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,632.47 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are augmented demand from the metal, mining industry and expenditure on mineral exploration. However, environmental problems are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Geochemical services are defined as investigate and study of origin, development and sharing of different chemical elements that are present in outcropping minerals. Geochemical services send a diverse set of testing that is meant to examine the geographical characteristics of a specified location. The geochemical services market is technology-oriented and needs accurate instruments along with highly skilled human force.



By application, X-ray fluorescence segment is expected to grow at significant market share during the forecast period due to efficient utilize to reveal the chemical composition of different material, which allows the method's augmented use due to the mounting mining activities globally.



On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the augment in demand for metal and minerals in the region particularly in China and India. Growth in manufacturing investment in countries such as China and India.



Some of the key players in Geochemical Services Market include Activation Laboratories, ACZ Laboratories, AGAT Laboratories, Alex Stewart International, ALS, Bureau Veritas, EGi, Geochemic, Intertek Group, SGS SA and Shiva Analyticals.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Geochemical Services Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Laboratory Based

5.3 Infield-Based

5.4 Micro-Seepage Geochemical

5.5 Macro-Seepage Geochemical Surveys

5.6 Heat Flow Surveys



6 Global Geochemical Services Market, By Solution

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Biological

6.3 Chemical

6.4 Mechanical



7 Global Geochemical Services Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Stress Protection

7.3 Scarification

7.4 Pest Protection



8 Global Geochemical Services Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Distribution Channel

8.3 Direct Channel



9 Global Geochemical Services Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Mobile Metal Ion Analysis

9.3 Sample Preparation

9.4 Mixed Acid Digest

9.5 Hydro Geochemistry

9.6 Aqua Regia Digest

9.7 X-Ray Fluorescence

9.8 Fire Assay

9.9 Cyanide Leach

9.10 Carbon, Sulfur, ARD & Concentrate Analysis

9.11 Generative Exploration

9.12 Geochemical Testing for Rare Metals and Graphite

9.13 Whole Rock Analysis & Litho- Geochemistry



10 Global Geochemical Services Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial

10.3 Industrial

10.4 Infrastructure

10.5 Mining

10.6 Residential

10.7 Scientific Research

10.8 Statistical



11 Global Geochemical Services Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Activation Laboratories

13.2 ACZ Laboratories

13.3 AGAT Laboratories

13.4 Alex Stewart International

13.5 ALS

13.6 Bureau Veritas

13.7 EGi

13.8 Geochemic

13.9 Intertek Group

13.10 SGS SA

13.11 Shiva Analyticals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qb961k