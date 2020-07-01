Outlook on the Global Market for Radiofrequency Ablation Devices to 2027 - Featuring Baren-Boym, Covidien & ZenoMed Among Others

DUBLIN, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiofrequency Ablation Devices - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices market accounted for $3.12 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $8.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing geriatric population, rising occurrence of chronic disorders, and improving healthcare infrastructure. However, the high cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Radiofrequency ablation is a minimally invasive procedure, suitable for patients with cardiac diseases, cancer and pain management. It is being increasingly preferred because of its high efficacy, ease of use, and safety.



By application, the surgical oncology segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as radiofrequency ablation offers fast recovery with lesser side effects for cancer patients. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to a large number of cancer patients as well as the improvements being made in the healthcare sector.



Some of the key players in Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market include Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Baren-Boym, Covidien, ZenoMed, AngioDynamics, Huaian Aofu Surgical Instruments Co Ltd, AtriCure Inc, MedSphere, and Ethicon.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Bipolar Radiofrequency Ablation

5.3 Unipolar Radiofrequency Ablation



6 Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Capital Equipment

6.3 Reusable Equipment

6.3.1 Reusable Radiofrequency Electrodes

6.3.2 Reusable Radiofrequency Probes

6.4 Disposable Equipment

6.4.1 Radiofrequency Single-Use Electrodes

6.4.2 Radiofrequency Single-Use probes

6.4.3 Disposable Radiofrequency Cannulas

6.4.4 Disposable Radiofrequency Needles

6.5 Radiofrequency Ablation Generator

6.6 Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters

6.7 Radiofrequency Ablation Systems

6.8 Radiofrequency Ablation Consumables



7 Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dermatology and Cosmetology

7.3 Cardiology & Cardiac Rhythm Management

7.3.1 Irrigated Tip RF Ablation Catheters

7.3.2 Conventional RF Ablation Catheters

7.4 Surgical Oncology

7.4.1 Lung Cancer

7.4.2 Breast Cancer

7.4.3 Liver Cancer

7.4.4 Colorectal Cancer

7.4.5 Kidney Cancer

7.4.6 Prostate Cancer

7.4.7 Spinal Metastases

7.5 Ophthalmologic Treatment

7.6 Gynaecology

7.7 Orthopaedic Treatment

7.8 Hypertension

7.9 Urologic Treatment

7.10 Pain Management

7.10.1 Upper Back Pain

7.10.2 Lower Back Pain

7.10.3 Neck Pain

7.10.4 Knee Pain

7.10.5 Shoulder Pain



8 Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

8.3 Hospitals

8.4 Physician Offices

8.5 Speciality Clinics



9 Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Stryker Corporation

11.2 Medtronic

11.3 Baren-Boym

11.4 Covidien

11.5 ZenoMed

11.6 AngioDynamics

11.7 Huaian Aofu Surgical Instruments Co Ltd

11.8 AtriCure Inc

11.9 MedSphere

11.10 Ethicon



