Outlook on the Insurance Telematics Markets in Europe & North America, 2019-2023 - Connected Cars Pave the Way for Mass-Marketisation of Insurance Telematics

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insurance Telematics in Europe and North America - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

Highlights from the Report

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies

Comprehensive overview of the insurance telematics value chain and key applications

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments

Case studies of more than 60 insurance telematics initiatives

Summary of the involvement of vehicle OEMs and mobile operators

New data on vehicle populations in Europe and North America

and Market forecasts by country lasting until 2023

According to the research report, the number of insurance telematics policies in force on the European market reached 10.3 million in Q4-2018. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36 percent, this number is expected to reach 47.9 million by 2023.

In North America, the number of insurance telematics policies in force is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.2 percent from 10.6 million in Q4-2018 to reach 49.8 million in 2023.

The US, Italy, the UK, and Canada are still the largest markets in terms of insurance telematics policies. In North America, the market is dominated by US-based Progressive, Allstate, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide and State Farm as well as Intact Financial Corporation and Desjardins in Canada. The Italian insurers UnipolSai and Generali together accounted for more than 50 percent of the telematics-enabled policies in Europe. Insurers with strong adoption in the UK moreover include Admiral Group and Direct Line.

The European insurance telematics market is largely dominated by hardwired aftermarket blackboxes while self-install OBD devices and mobile applications represent the vast majority of the active policies in North America. The researcher expects in the next years a rapid increase in the uptake of smartphone-based solutions in all markets as well as an increase in the use of OEM telematics data in insurance telematics programmes.

The insurance telematics value chain spans multiple industries including a large ecosystem of companies extending far beyond the insurance industry players. Automotive OEMs show an increasing interest in insurance telematics. Examples include General Motors, Honda, BMW, Daimler, Hyundai, Toyota and FCA. The vehicle manufacturers are expected to drive the development of insurance telematics by offering the possibility to utilise connected car OEM data in pay-how-you-drive offers.

Notable aftermarket telematics service providers with a focus on insurance telematics include Octo Telematics that has a dominant market share and more than 5.6 million devices in insurance telematics programmes and other end-to-end solution providers such as Vodafone Automotive and Viasat Group. Targa Telematics, Trak Global Group, Cambridge Mobile Telematics, The Floow, Scope Technology and TrueMotion are also important players on the insurance telematics market.

During the past years, we have seen attempts to share data between various service providers through intermediates. The rise of marketplaces and data exchanges enables insurers to utilise telematics data from a vast range of data collection techniques as long as the policyholders agree to share their driving data.

Major Questions Answered



What types of insurance telematics products are offered on the market?

Which are the leading providers of insurance telematics technology?

What business models are available for insurers entering the insurance telematics space?

Which are the dominant technology form factors on each market?

Which are the most successful insurance telematics programs today?

How are mobile operators approaching the insurance telematics market?

How are the vehicle OEMs involved in the ecosystem?

Which are the major drivers and barriers for insurance telematics adoption?

Which are the key future trends in this industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 The automotive market

1.1 The automotive market in Europe

1.1.1 Vehicles in use and car density

1.1.2 New car registrations and leading manufacturers

1.2 The automotive market in North America

1.2.1 Vehicles in use and car parc density

1.2.2 New car registrations and leading manufacturers

1.3 Automotive insurance

1.3.1 Basic insurance terminology and categorisations

1.3.2 The fundamentals of automotive insurance

1.3.3 Traditional automotive insurance risk rating and pricing criteria

1.3.4 Developments of the actuarial toolbox for motor insurers

1.4 The European automotive insurance market

1.5 The North American automotive insurance market



2 Insurance telematics solutions

2.1 Introduction to insurance telematics

2.1.1 The rationale for telematics-based insurance policy pricing

2.1.2 Brief history of insurance telematics offerings

2.2 Usage-based insurance and related concepts and applications

2.2.1 Manual reporting

2.2.2 Usage-based insurance telematics - PAYD, PHYD, MHYD, TBYB

2.2.3 Continuous and time-limited telematics data recording

2.2.4 Usage-based pricing vs. claims-related insurance telematics

2.2.5 Personal lines and commercial lines insurance telematics

2.2.6 Value-added services related to insurance telematics

2.3 Insurance telematics infrastructure

2.3.1 Vehicle segment

2.3.2 Insurer segment

2.3.3 End-user segment

2.3.4 Network segment

2.3.5 GNSS segment

2.4 Business models

2.4.1 In-house development

2.4.2 Leveraging telematics partners

2.4.3 Underwriting without direct client interaction



3 The European insurance telematics market

3.1 Regional market characteristics

3.1.1 Italy

3.1.2 United Kingdom

3.1.3 Spain

3.1.4 Austria

3.1.5 France

3.1.6 Benelux

3.1.7 Switzerland

3.1.8 The Nordics

3.1.9 Germany

3.1.10 Eastern Europe

3.2 Insurance telematics case studies

3.2.1 Italian insurer UnipolSai reached almost 4 million active connections in 2018

3.2.2 Generali continues to grow and surpasses 1.8 million active policyholders

3.2.3 Smartphone-only solutions - a growth engine for Allianz's telematics offerings

3.2.4 AXA offers its insurance telematics portfolio in multiple European countries

3.2.5 Admiral Group has multiple insurance telematics programmes in Europe

3.2.6 Insure The Box has sold 900,000 blackbox-based policies in the UK

3.2.7 Direct Line Group uses a variety of sensors for gathering of telematics data

3.2.8 Aviva adds a free dashcam feature to its Aviva Drive app in the UK

3.2.9 Ingenie is developing a B2B platform

3.2.10 Towergate's iKube policies are powered by TomTom Telematics

3.2.11 Fiat, Volkswagen and MINI work with Carrot Insurance and Trak Global

3.2.12 Marmalade targets young drivers

3.2.13 RSA offers UBI in the UK through MORE TH>N SM>RT WHEELS

3.2.14 Coverbox offers PHYD to older drivers in the UK

3.2.15 Autoline launches Chillidrive powered by Inzura

3.2.16 Telefleet Insurance and Masternaut partner for fleet insurance

3.2.17 By Miles offers PAYD in the UK

3.2.18 Smartdriverclub offers telematics to older drivers

3.2.19 PSA Finance UK offers telematics-based insurance to young drivers

3.2.20 Renault-Nissan Alliance partners with The Floow

3.2.21 Daimler Financial Services offers UBI in five European countries

3.2.22 HUK-Coburg to launch a mass-market telematics-based product in 2019

3.2.23 VHV's Telematik Garant uses a 12V device with built-in connectivity

3.2.24 German insurer Signal Iduna launches UBI based on TomTom OBD device

3.2.25 Telefnica re-assesses its position on the insurance telematics market

3.2.26 UNIQA SafeLine powered by Dolphin Technologies has a focus on safety

3.2.27 Groupama in France has launched PHYD insurance

3.2.28 Chipin pioneered insurance telematics in the Netherlands

3.2.29 Spanish MAPFRE Group has also launched insurance telematics in the US

3.2.30 SA and Sparkassen Versicherung offer eCall services in Germany

3.2.31 GDV launches eCall service with 46 participating German insurers

3.2.32 Zavarovalnica Triglav works with Amodo to bring UBI to Eastern Europe

3.2.33 PZU Group and Link4 have launched telematics programmes in Poland

3.2.34 HDI Global has launched DiamondDrive in Germany

3.2.35 Zurich is broadening its telematics offering

3.2.36 Springworks powered Telia Sense is used by Folksam and Alka

3.2.37 Paydrive offers UBI in Sweden powered by Scope Technology and Telia



4 The North American insurance telematics market

4.1 Regional market characteristics

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.2 Insurance telematics case studies

4.2.1 Progressive launched its mobile programme in December 2016

4.2.2 State Farm transitions to a smartphone solution using a Bluetooth beacon

4.2.3 Allstate has surpassed 1.0 million active UBI policyholders

4.2.4 Esurance's DriveSense mobile app has grown significantly during 2018

4.2.5 Liberty Mutual has a broad portfolio of telematics products

4.2.6 Allstate's subsidiary Arity expands its offering to external customers

4.2.7 Desjardins offers smartphone app for insurance telematics in Canada

4.2.8 Nationwide works with Octo Telematics, IMS, LexisNexis and TrueMotion

4.2.9 Farmers offers insurance telematics for commercial lines powered by Modus

4.2.10 Travelers offers smartphone-based UBI powered by TrueMotion

4.2.11 Toyota and Aioi Nissay Dowa form telematics insurance services company

4.2.12 iA Financial Group is no longer active in telematics

4.2.13 CAA offers MyPace and Connect powered by Octo Telematics

4.2.14 Sprint is no longer actively pursuing insurance telematics

4.2.15 Root Insurance is a smartphone-based insurance company

4.2.16 Mobileye and Munich Re collaborate to reduce fleet accidents in the US

4.2.17 Progressive has launched a usage-based insurance product using ELDs

4.2.18 True Mileage uses NFC and works with Ohio Mutual Insurance Group

4.2.19 VOXX offers insurance telematics via its connected car offerings

4.2.20 Spireon plans to add insurance telematics to its connected car products

4.2.21 State Auto has a broad telematics portfolio focusing on both UBI and claims

4.2.22 Hyundai, and Honda and GM OnStar joins Verisk Telematics Data Exchange

4.2.23 CMT powers multiple smartphone-based pilots across the US

4.2.24 Intact has sold 453,000 UBI policies in Canada

4.2.25 Metromile is licencing its platform to external insurers



5 Market forecasts and trends

5.1 Market analysis

5.1.1 Insurance telematics policies and penetration in Europe and North America

5.1.2 Form factor developments in Europe and North America

5.2 Value chain analysis

5.2.1 Insurance industry players

5.2.2 Telematics industry players

5.2.3 Automotive industry players

5.2.4 Telecom industry players

5.2.5 IT industry players

5.2.6 Mergers and acquisitions in the insurance telematics space

5.3 Market drivers and barriers

5.3.1 Macroeconomic environment

5.3.2 Regulatory environment

5.3.3 Competitive environment

5.3.4 Technology environment

5.4 Future industry trends

5.4.1 Continued broadening of the insurance telematics concept is expected

5.4.2 Insurers will embrace both UBI and claims-related insurance telematics

5.4.3 Form factor shift to favour mobile devices in the short term

5.4.4 Connected cars pave the way for mass-marketisation of insurance telematics

5.4.5 New data exchanges expected to make OEM data available to small insurers

5.4.6 Commercial applications to grow alongside personal lines insurance telematics

5.4.7 Privacy concerns are softening across customer segments

5.4.8 Big Data: Ownership and portability of telematics data to be scrutinised

5.4.9 Insurance telematics aims to reduce distracted driving

5.4.10 Mobility trends provide new opportunities for telematics-based insurance

5.4.11 Vehicle diagnostics data from connected cars can create value for insurers

5.4.12 Outlook: Insurance telematics is growing rapidly in other regions

5.4.13 Pay-per-mile insurance programmes are resurging

5.4.14 Insurers to explore other IoT verticals

5.4.15 The importance of consumer engagement rises rapidly

5.4.16 Autonomous cars alter the playing field for motor insurance



6 Company profiles and strategies

6.1 Agero

6.2 Agnik

6.3 Amodo

6.4 Baseline Telematics

6.5 Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions

6.6 CalAmp

6.7 Cambridge Mobile Telematics

6.8 CCC Information Services

6.9 DriveQuant

6.10 Dolphin Technologies

6.11 FairConnect (Infomobility)

6.12 Greater Than

6.13 IMETRIK Global

6.14 Intelligent Mechatronic Systems (Trak Global Group)

6.15 Insure Telematics Solutions

6.16 Inzura

6.17 LexisNexis

6.18 Meta System

6.19 Mobile Devices

6.20 Modus

6.21 MyDrive Solutions

6.22 Octo Telematics

6.23 Quartix

6.24 Redtail Telematics

6.25 Scope Technology

6.26 Targa Telematics

6.27 Teletrac Navman

6.28 The Floow

6.29 TomTom Telematics

6.30 Trak Global

6.31 Trakm8

6.32 TrueMotion

6.33 Verisk Analytics

6.34 Viasat Group

6.35 Vodafone Automotive

6.36 Zendrive