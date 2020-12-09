Outlook on the Isosorbide Global Market to 2025 - Key Driving Factors and Challenges
The global isosorbide market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2014-2019. Also known as D-Isosorbide dinitrate, isosorbide (C6H10O4) is a bio-product obtained from starch. The derivatives of isosorbide, namely isosorbide dinitrate and isosorbide mononitrate, find extensive applications across various end use industries across the globe. Amongst these, isosorbide dinitrate is a solid, colorless crystal that is widely used as a vasodilator agent in the treatment of angina pectoris. On the other hand, isosorbide mononitrate is an anti-anginal agent, which is commonly utilized for relaxing the smooth muscles of both the arteries and veins.
The rising environmental concerns, in confluence with the growing preferences of individuals towards green alternatives, represent one of the key factors that are escalating the demand for isosorbide around the world. It is biodegradable, owing to which it is used as an alternative to fossil fuel derivatives. Furthermore, governments of several countries are implementing stringent regulations to encourage the adoption of bioplastics in different industries, such as food and beverage (F&B) and healthcare.
For instance, isosorbide-derived epoxy resins are gaining popularity in the biomedical field, drug delivery systems, and bone cement and coatings worldwide. Other than this, polycarbonate manufactured using isosorbide finds applications in the electronics, construction, security and automotive industries. Apart from this, manufacturers operating in the industry are adopting waste recycling strategies for minimizing waste emission during the production of isosorbide. These innovations are expected to reduce production costs and provide growth opportunities to manufactures in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).
Breakup by Product:
Oil-Based Isosorbide
Water-Based Isosorbide
Silicone-Based Isosorbide
Breakup by Application:
PEIT
Polycarbonate
Polyesters Isosorbide Succinate
Polyurethane
Isosorbide Diesters
Others
Breakup by End-Use:
Polymers and Resins
Additives
Others
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alfa Aesar, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, J&K Scientific, Jinan Hongbaifeng Industry & Trade, JP Laboratories, Meryer, Mitsubishi Chemical, Novaphene, Par Pharmaceutical, Roquette, SK Chemicals, TCI (Shanghai) Development, etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
How has the global isosorbide market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
What is the structure of the global isosorbide market and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Isosorbide Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Oil-Based Isosorbide
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Water-Based Isosorbide
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Silicone-Based Isosorbide
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 PEIT
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Polycarbonate
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Polyesters Isosorbide Succinate
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Polyurethane
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Isosorbide Diesters
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End-Use
8.1 Polymers and Resins
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Additives
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Alfa Aesar
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Archer Daniels Midland
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.3 Cargill
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Ecogreen Oleochemicals
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 J&K Scientific
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Jinan Hongbaifeng Industry & Trade
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 JP Laboratories
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Meryer
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Mitsubishi Chemical
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Novaphene
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Par Pharmaceutical
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Roquette
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.13 SK Chemicals
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.14 TCI (Shanghai) Development
14.3.14.1 Company Overview
14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
