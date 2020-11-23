Outlook on the Liquid Biopsy Global Market to 2025 - Aging Population and Lower Costs are Driving Growth
Dublin, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biopsy Markets by Cancer Type and by Usage Type with Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic. Including Executive and Consultant Guides and Customized Forecasting and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Screening, Diagnostic, Therapy Selection, Recurrence Monitoring and Screening Market Potential are all explored in this report. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Liquid Biopsy market? This report provides a detailed analysis.
Circulating Tumor Cells? Cell-Free DNA? Exosomes? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.
A revolution in cancer diagnostics is occurring using in vitro blood testing to identify cancer DNA. The technology has created the possibility of widespread screening for all types of cancers with a blood test.
GRAIL, a new company with impressive backing, has announced a single blood test to detect all cancers. The company is now working on a 10,000-plus subject study, called the Circulating Cell-Free Genome Atlas (CCGA) to help identify cancer early. The technology is moving faster than the market. New technology that definitively identifies disease conditions from blood samples is poised to replace expensive invasive surgical biopsy procedures. The market is still in its infancy but has just moved out of the development phase and into the growth phase. The impact on the health care industry is enormous. The report forecasts the market size out to 2024. In addition, the report looks at potential market sizes by country, by cancer and by the four types of usage: screening, diagnosis, therapy selection and recurrence monitoring.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions along with breakouts for Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Cervical, and Other Cancers as well as breakouts by Screening/Early Detection, Diagnostic, Therapy Monitoring and Recurrence Monitoring.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What is Liquid Biopsy?
1.2 The Sequencing Revolution
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Revenue Market Size
1.4 Methodology
1.4.1 Authors
1.4.2 Sources
1.5 A Spending Perspective on Liquid Biopsy
1.5.1 An Historical Look at Clinical Testing
2. Market Overview
2.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
2.1.1 Academic Research Lab
2.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
2.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
2.1.3.1 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier
2.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
2.1.5 Independent Testing Lab
2.1.6 Public National/regional lab
2.1.7 Hospital lab
2.1.8 Physician Lab
2.1.9 Audit Body
2.1.10 Certification Body
2.2 Using Biopsies
2.2.1 Cancer
2.2.2 Precancerous conditions
2.2.3 Inflammatory conditions
2.3 Biopsy Sites
2.4 The Situation Today - Biopsy Analysis
2.5 Evidence of Cancer - Liquid Biopsy Technology
2.5.1 The Big Picture on Liquid Biopsy Technology
2.5.2 The Role of CTCs
2.5.2.1 Types of CTCs
2.5.2.2 CellSearch Detection- Ultimate Sensitivity
2.5.2.3 Epic Sciences Detection- Imaging Takes the Lead
2.5.2.4 Maintrac Detection - The Microscope
2.5.2.5 Other Methods
2.5.3 ctDNA - Going Mainstream?
2.5.4 Exosomes and Micro Vesicles - New Kid on the Block
2.5.5 The Multiple Play
2.6 Cancer Treatment Protocol Under Siege
2.6.1 Issues to Liquid Biopsy Adoption - Double Diagnostics
2.6.2 The Cancer Screening Market Opportunity
2.6.2.1 GRAIL - What Is It?
2.6.3 Cancer Management vs. Diagnosis
2.6.3.1 The Role of Risk Assessment
2.6.3.2 Managing Therapy
2.6.3.3 Monitoring Disease - What Is It?
2.6.4 Phases of Adoption - Looking into The Future
2.6.5 The Promise of Liquid Biopsy
2.7 Structure of Industry Plays a Part
2.7.1 Hospital Testing Share
2.7.2 Economies of Scale
2.7.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab
2.7.3 Physician Office Lab's
2.7.4 Physician's and POCT
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 Non Invasive Game Changer
3.1.2 Lower Cost
3.1.3 Greater Accuracy
3.1.4 Wide Range of Potential Uses
3.1.5 Aging Population
3.2 Factors Limiting Growth
3.2.1 Lower prices
3.2.2 Lack of Standards
3.2.3 Protocol Resistance
3.2.4 Initial Adoption Cost
3.2.5 COVID-19
3.3 Instrumentation and Automation
3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share
3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role
3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development
3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
3.4.2 Impact of NGS on pricing
3.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
3.4.4 CGES Testing, A Brave New World
3.4.5 Biochips/Giant magnetoresistance based assay
4. Liquid Biopsy Recent Developments
4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
4.1.1 Importance of These Developments
4.1.2 How to Use This Section
Liquid Biopsy NGS Panels - Diverse Test Claims
CMS Colon Cancer Screening Memo Bodes Well for Assays
Natera Liquid Biopsy Test Coverage to Expand
Freenome Closes Financing to Support Early Cancer Detection Trial
C$2.6M Liquid Biopsy Initiative
NeoGenomics, Inivata Partner for Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy
Liquid Biopsy Shows Promise as Screen for Cancers
Inivata launches RaDaRT for the detection of residual disease and recurrence
Liquid Biopsy Assay Detects 50+ Types of Cancer
Liquid Biopsy Study Confirms Concordance with Tissue Biopsy
Guardant Health Liquid Biopsy Expands Medicare Coverage
Aethlon Medical Lands Grant for Exosome Isolation Device
Biolidics to Develop Liquid Biopsy Breast Cancer Test
Liquid Biopsy Equal to Tissue to Indicate Immunotherapy Response
Exact Sciences buys Genomic Health
Multi-Gene Liquid Biopsy Breast Cancer Panel
Bio-Techne receives FDA breakthrough device for prostate cancer liquid biopsy
Thrive to Develop Earlier Detection of Multiple Cancer Types
Guardant Health Liquid Biopsy Test to be Covered by EviCore
Liquid biopsy combines Illumina's 'ultradeep' sequencing with Grail's machine learning
Biocept Partnership Offering for Liquid Biopsy Adds Several Key Services
Natera Commercializes Tumor Whole Exome Sequencing from Plasma
Sienna Buys Liquid Biopsy & Exosome Isolation Technology
Inivata Completes 39.8M Series B Funding Round
Bio-Rad Clinical ddPCR Test, Diagnostic System Get FDA Clearance
CellMax, Medigen Biotech Partner in Colorectal Cancer Clinical Trials
Biodesix Acquires Integrated Diagnostics
Predicine, Kintor Pharmaceuticals Partner on Clinical Trials, CDx
Bio-Techne to Acquire Exosome Dx for Up to $575M
GRAIL Announces Data on Detection of Early-Stage Lung Cancers
Precision for Medicine Acquires ApoCell
NeoGenomics to Acquire Genoptix for Cash, Stocks
PGDx Liquid Biopsy Assay to be Used in Cancer Drug Study
Liquid Biopsy IDs More NSCLC Mutations in Study of Guardant Test
Inivata Gets Draft Medicare Coverage Determination for Lung Cancer Test
5. Profiles of Key Players
Abbott Diagnostics
AccuraGen Inc
Acuamark Diagnostics
Admera Health, LLC
Agena Bioscience, Inc
Agilent
Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd
Anchor Dx
ANGLE plc
ApoCell, Inc
ArcherDx, Inc
Asuragen
AVIVA Biosciences
Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
Beckman Coulter, Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
Bioarray Genetics
Biocartis
Biocept, Inc
Biodesix Inc
BioFluidica
bioMerieux Diagnostics
Bioneer Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
Bio-Techne
Bioview
Bolidics
Boreal Genomics
Caris Molecular Diagnostics
CellMax Life
Cepheid (now Danaher)
Chronix Biomedical
Circulogene
Clinical Genomics
Cynvenio
Cytolumina Technologies Corp
CytoTrack
Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
Diagenode Diagnostics
Diagnologix LLC
Enzo Life Sciences, Inc
Epic Sciences
Epigenomics AG
Eurofins Scientific
Exosome Diagnostics
Exosome Sciences
Fluidigm Corp
Fluxion Biosciences
Foundation Medicine
Freenome
GeneFirst Ltd.
Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd
Genomic Health
GILUPI Nanomedizin
Grail, Inc
Guardant Health
HansaBiomed
HeiScreen
Helomics
Horizon Discovery
iCellate
Illumina
Incell Dx
Inivata
Integrated Diagnostics
Janssen Diagnostics
MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc
MDx Health
Menarini Silicon Biosystems
Millipore Sigma
Miltenyi Biotec
miR Scientific
Molecular MD
Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
NantHealth, Inc
Natera
NeoGenomics
New Oncology
Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd
Oncocyte
OncoDNA
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Perkin Elmer
Personal Genome Diagnostics
PrecisionMed
Promega
Qiagen Gmbh
Quidel
Rarecells SAS
RareCyte
Resolution Biosciences, Inc
Roche Molecular Diagnostics
Screencell
Siemens Healthineers
simfo GmbH
Singlera Genomics Inc
SRI International
Sysmex Inostics
Tempus Labs, Inc
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Thrive Earlier Detection
Trovagene
Volition
6. The Global Market for Liquid Biopsy Diagnostics
6.1 Global Market Overview by Country
6.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country
6.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country
6.2 Global Market by Cancer - Overview
6.2.1 Table - Global Market by Cancer
6.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Cancer - Base/Final Year Comparison
6.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Cancer - Base Year
6.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Cancer - End Year
6.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Cancer - Share by Year
6.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Cancer - Segments Growth
6.3 Global Market by Usage - Overview
6.3.1 Table - Global Market by Usage
6.3.2 Chart - Global Market by Usage - Base/Final Year Comparison
6.3.3 Chart - Global Market by Usage - Base Year
6.3.4 Chart - Global Market by Usage - End Year
6.3.5 Chart - Global Market by Usage - Share by Year
6.3.6 Chart - Global Market by Usage - Segments Growth
7. Global Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Markets - By Cancer
7.1 Breast
7.1.1 Table Breast - by Country
7.1.2 Chart - Breast Growth
7.2 Colorectal
7.2.1 Table Colorectal - by Country
7.2.2 Chart - Colorectal Growth
7.3 Cervical
7.3.1 Table Cervical - by Country
7.3.2 Chart - Cervical Growth
7.4 Lung
7.4.1 Table Lung - by Country
7.4.2 Chart - Lung Growth
7.5 Prostate
7.5.1 Table Prostate - by Country
7.5.2 Chart - Prostate Growth
7.6 Other
7.6.1 Table Other - by Country
7.6.2 Chart - Other Growth
8. Global Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Markets - by Usage
8.1 Screening
8.1.1 Table Screening - by Country
8.1.2 Chart - Screening Growth
8.2 Diagnostic
8.2.1 Table Diagnostic - by Country
8.2.2 Chart - Diagnostic Growth
8.3 Therapy
8.3.1 Table Therapy - by Country
8.3.2 Chart - Therapy Growth
8.4 Monitor
8.4.1 Table Monitor - by Country
8.4.2 Chart - Monitor Growth
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j96tl3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900