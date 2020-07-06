Outlook on the Non-GMO Food Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Organic Valley, Pernod Ricard & United Natural Foods Among Others

DUBLIN, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-GMO Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The global non-GMO (Non-Genetically Modified Organisms) food market is currently witnessing strong growth. Genetically modified organisms (GMOs) refer to living organisms, generally plants or microorganisms, whose genetic material is artificially altered in a laboratory through genetic modification or engineering techniques.



GMO plants are widely used in the agriculture sector as they provide high yield, improved resistance to weeds and diseases and reduced need for pesticides. However, the unavailability of data regarding their safety has increased the demand for non-GMO food products among the masses. In line with this, many food and beverage companies are offering products made using non-GMO raw materials and ingredients.



Non-GMO foods are considered to be eco-friendly and natural, owing to which there is a favorable perception among consumers, especially vegans and vegetarians, about the nutritional profile and environmental impact of these products. This has led to a rise in the demand for food products grown using non-GMO seeds, such as grains, vegetables, and fruits. Also, many companies are using non-GMO ingredients for manufacturing baby or infant food. Besides this, numerous organizations, such as the Non-GMO Project, GMO Inside, and Organic Consumers Association, have undertaken initiatives to promote awareness regarding the presence of GMO ingredients in various food products across the globe.



Such campaigns have led many leading brands to diversify their market operations by offering an extensive non-GMO ingredient portfolio. For instance, Cargill Incorporated, an American privately held corporation, has introduced a wide variety of ingredients ranging from sweeteners, starches and texturizers to oils, cocoa and chocolate to meet the growing consumer demand for non-GMO products. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 12% during 2020-2025.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amy's Kitchen Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Chiquita Brands International Sarl, Clif Bar & Company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Nature's Path Foods Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Organic Valley, Pernod Ricard SA, United Natural Foods Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global non-GMO (non-genetically modified organisms) food market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global non-GMO (non-genetically modified organisms) food market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global GMO (Non-Genetically Modified Organisms) Food Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Cereals and Grains

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Liquor

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Meat and Poultry

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Bakery Products

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Edible Oils

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Beverages

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Meat Products

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Fruits and Vegetables

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Alternative for Dairy Products

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Animal Feed

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Food Service

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Convenience Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Online Stores

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Amy's Kitchen Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Blue Diamond Growers

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Clif Bar & Company

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Chiquita Brands International Sarl

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Nature's Path Foods Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Now Health Group Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Organic Valley

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Pernod Ricard SA

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 United Natural Foods Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l7orau