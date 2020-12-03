Outlook on the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market to 2025 - Key Driving Factors and Challenges

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is currently witnessing strong growth. Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is a form of prenatal screening conducted on a pregnant woman's blood sample to detect the presence of fetal abnormalities. The test is primarily used to diagnose genetic disorders such as Down syndrome (or trisomy 21), Edwards syndrome (or trisomy 18), Patau syndrome (or trisomy 13) and Turner syndrome, by analyzing DNA fragments in the mother's blood. The procedure eliminates the need for various precarious and invasive procedures, such as chorionic villus sampling (CVS) and can be performed after nine weeks of pregnancy.

The growing prevalence of genetic disorders of the fetus is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in the field of life sciences and healthcare industry is also providing a boost to the market. For instance, the development of DNA sequencing technologies, regenerative medicines and breakthroughs in molecular research have created immense possibilities to combat the chances of any serious disease at the primitive stage itself.

Additionally, the increasing acceptance rate for prenatal testing, along with rising health consciousness and awareness regarding the benefits and significance of such testing among the masses, is also driving the market growth. Healthcare providers, as well as expecting parents, are adopting alternatives to diagnose other genetic disorders, including spina bifida, cleft palate, and sickle cell anemia, and treat them in the early stages of fetal development. Moreover, the shifting trend toward childbearing at high maternal age (35 years or older) is also positively impacting the market growth. Advancing maternal age can lead to numerous health complications, such as high blood pressure, reduced fertility, risk of miscarriage and increased risk of chromosomal anomalies in the fetus. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 12% during 2020-2025.

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Consumables

  • Instruments

Breakup by Test Type:

  • Materni 21

  • Harmony

  • Panaroma

  • Verifi

  • NIFTY

  • Others

Breakup by Technology:

  • NGS

  • WGS

  • Others

Breakup by Test Type:

  • Ultrasound Detection

  • Biochemical Screening Tests

  • Cell-Free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

  • Fetal Cells in Maternal Blood Tests

  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Trisomy

  • Microdeletions Syndrome

  • Others

Breakup by End-User:

  • Hospitals

  • Diagnostic Laboratories

  • Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Berry Genetics Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GE Healthcare, Igenomix, Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corporation, Natera Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Yourgene Health, etc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global non-invasive prenatal testing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the test type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the method?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Consumables
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Instruments
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Test Type
7.1 Materni 21
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Harmony
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Panaroma
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Verifi
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 NIFTY
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 NGS
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 WGS
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Method
9.1 Ultrasound Detection
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Biochemical Screening Tests
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Cell-Free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Fetal Cells in Maternal Blood Tests
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Other Tests
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Trisomy
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Microdeletion Syndrome
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Others
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by End-User
11.1 Hospitals
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Diagnostic Laboratories
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Others
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast

12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 North America
12.1.1 United States
12.1.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.1.2 Market Forecast
12.1.2 Canada
12.1.2.1 Market Trends
12.1.2.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Asia Pacific
12.2.1 China
12.2.1.1 Market Trends
12.2.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2.2 Japan
12.2.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2.2 Market Forecast
12.2.3 India
12.2.3.1 Market Trends
12.2.3.2 Market Forecast
12.2.4 South Korea
12.2.4.1 Market Trends
12.2.4.2 Market Forecast
12.2.5 Australia
12.2.5.1 Market Trends
12.2.5.2 Market Forecast
12.2.6 Indonesia
12.2.6.1 Market Trends
12.2.6.2 Market Forecast
12.2.7 Others
12.2.7.1 Market Trends
12.2.7.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.1.1 Market Trends
12.3.1.2 Market Forecast
12.3.2 France
12.3.2.1 Market Trends
12.3.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3.3 United Kingdom
12.3.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.3.2 Market Forecast
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.4.1 Market Trends
12.3.4.2 Market Forecast
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.5.1 Market Trends
12.3.5.2 Market Forecast
12.3.6 Russia
12.3.6.1 Market Trends
12.3.6.2 Market Forecast
12.3.7 Others
12.3.7.1 Market Trends
12.3.7.2 Market Forecast
12.4 Latin America
12.4.1 Brazil
12.4.1.1 Market Trends
12.4.1.2 Market Forecast
12.4.2 Mexico
12.4.2.1 Market Trends
12.4.2.2 Market Forecast
12.4.3 Others
12.4.3.1 Market Trends
12.4.3.2 Market Forecast
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.5.1 Market Trends
12.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
12.5.3 Market Forecast

13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats

14 Value Chain Analysis

15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Berry Genetics, Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.4 Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 GE Medical Systems
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 Igenomix
16.3.7.1 Company. Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.8 Illumina, Inc.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Laboratory Corporation
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Natera, Inc.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.11 Perkinelmer, Inc.
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials
16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.13 Yourgene Health
16.3.13.1 Company Overview
16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13.3 Financials

