Outlook on the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market to 2025 - Key Driving Factors and Challenges

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is currently witnessing strong growth. Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is a form of prenatal screening conducted on a pregnant woman's blood sample to detect the presence of fetal abnormalities. The test is primarily used to diagnose genetic disorders such as Down syndrome (or trisomy 21), Edwards syndrome (or trisomy 18), Patau syndrome (or trisomy 13) and Turner syndrome, by analyzing DNA fragments in the mother's blood. The procedure eliminates the need for various precarious and invasive procedures, such as chorionic villus sampling (CVS) and can be performed after nine weeks of pregnancy.



The growing prevalence of genetic disorders of the fetus is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in the field of life sciences and healthcare industry is also providing a boost to the market. For instance, the development of DNA sequencing technologies, regenerative medicines and breakthroughs in molecular research have created immense possibilities to combat the chances of any serious disease at the primitive stage itself.



Additionally, the increasing acceptance rate for prenatal testing, along with rising health consciousness and awareness regarding the benefits and significance of such testing among the masses, is also driving the market growth. Healthcare providers, as well as expecting parents, are adopting alternatives to diagnose other genetic disorders, including spina bifida, cleft palate, and sickle cell anemia, and treat them in the early stages of fetal development. Moreover, the shifting trend toward childbearing at high maternal age (35 years or older) is also positively impacting the market growth. Advancing maternal age can lead to numerous health complications, such as high blood pressure, reduced fertility, risk of miscarriage and increased risk of chromosomal anomalies in the fetus. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 12% during 2020-2025.



Breakup by Product Type:

Consumables

Instruments

Breakup by Test Type:

Materni 21

Harmony

Panaroma

Verifi

NIFTY

Others

Breakup by Technology:

NGS

WGS

Others

Breakup by Test Type:

Ultrasound Detection

Biochemical Screening Tests

Cell-Free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Fetal Cells in Maternal Blood Tests

Others

Breakup by Application:

Trisomy

Microdeletions Syndrome

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Berry Genetics Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GE Healthcare, Igenomix, Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corporation, Natera Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Yourgene Health, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global non-invasive prenatal testing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the test type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the method?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

