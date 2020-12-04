Outlook on the Plasma Fractionation Global Market to 2025 - Featuring ADMA Biologics, Baxter and China Biologic Products Among Others
Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plasma Fractionation: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report highlights the current and future market potential for plasma fractionation and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2025, as well as key market players.
This report details market shares for plasma fractionation based on product, application, end user and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into immunoglobulins, albumins, coagulation factor concentrates and other segments. Based on application, the market is segmented into neurology, immunology, hematology and others. Based on end user, the market segmented into hospitals and clinics, research laboratories and others.
Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
Report Includes:
27 data tables and 25 additional tables
Comprehensive overview of the global markets for plasma fractionation and its sub-segments
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for plasma fractionation, and market share analysis on the basis of product type, application, end user and geographical region
Country specific data and analysis of the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, Australia, India, Japan, China and other emerging economies from the Latin America and MEA regions
Insights into the market potential for plasma fractionation, opportunities and restraints, regulatory updates, and technological trends and issues impacting the industry
Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of plasma fractionation industry vs. its impact on social and geopolitical spheres
Porter's Five Forces analysis of the market for plasma fractionation and global company ranking within the market
Profile descriptions of the market leading participants, including ADMA Biologics Inc., Baxter International Inc., China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., CSL Ltd., and Grifols, S.A.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Overview of Plasma Fractionation
Classic Fractionation Methods (Cohn Fractionation)
Components of Blood Plasma
Functions of Blood Plasma
Blood Donation
Collection and Extraction of Blood Plasma
Fractionation Methods for Extracting Individual Components of Plasma
Government Funding of Blood Donation Facilities
Government Regulations: FDA, International Regulatory Agencies and Medical Associations
Clinical Guidelines
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19
Introduction
Outbreak
Progression of COVID-19
Government Expenditures on COVID-19
Social Impact of COVID-19
Impact on Insurance Providers
Impact on Health Technology Assessment
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Overview
Growing Use of Immunoglobulins in Various Therapeutic Areas
Growing Prevalence of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) and Respiratory Diseases
Growing Geriatric Population
Increase in Blood Donations
Market Restraints
High Costs Associated with Plasma Therapies
Stringent Government Regulations and Low Reimbursement Policies
Market Opportunities
Opportunities in Emerging Nations
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product
Global Market for Plasma Fractionation by Product
Immunoglobulins
Albumins
Coagulation Factor Concentrates
Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
Global Plasma Fractionation Market by Application
Neurology
Immunology
Hematology
Others
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User
Global Plasma Fractionation Market by End User
Hospitals and Clinics
Research Laboratories
Others
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Global Market for Plasma Fractionation by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Global Company Ranking
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Threat of New Entrants
Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Rivalry/Degree of Competition
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
ADMA Biologics Inc.
Baxter
China Biologic Products Inc.
Csl Ltd.
Grifols S.A.
Kedrion Spa
Octapharma Ag
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o5qrtg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900