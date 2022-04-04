Is Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Using Too Much Debt?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Outlook Therapeutics

What Is Outlook Therapeutics's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2021, Outlook Therapeutics had US$22.3m of debt, up from US$11.1m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$70.2m in cash, so it actually has US$47.8m net cash.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

A Look At Outlook Therapeutics' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Outlook Therapeutics had liabilities of US$19.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$9.91m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$70.2m as well as receivables valued at US$100.0k due within 12 months. So it actually has US$40.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Outlook Therapeutics could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Outlook Therapeutics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Outlook Therapeutics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Since Outlook Therapeutics doesn't have significant operating revenue, shareholders may be hoping it comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

So How Risky Is Outlook Therapeutics?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that Outlook Therapeutics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$52m and booked a US$53m accounting loss. With only US$47.8m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Outlook Therapeutics (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

