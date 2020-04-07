Outlook on the World's Electric Vehicles Industry, 2025 - Includes Profiles of Bayerische Motoren Werke, BYD Auto, Chery, Daimler, Ford Motor Company, Geely, General Motors, and More

DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 44% during 2020-2025.

This report provides a deep insight into the global electric vehicles market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The increasing demand for fuel-efficient automobiles across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Furthermore, growing concerns regarding the detrimental environmental effects due to greenhouse gases (GHGs) emissions, along with the implementation of favorable government policies encouraging sustainable development, are also providing a boost to the market growth. For instance, various benefits, including tax exemptions, subsidies, low buying costs and free charging facilities, are some of the government privileges offered to those utilizing EVs, thus encouraging their overall adoption rates.

Additionally, manufacturers are focusing on the development of advanced technologies to produce zero- and low-emission vehicles with improved fuel efficiency and soundless operations. Also, enhancements in the EV charging infrastructure are leading to more investments in utilities, charging hardware manufacturers and other power sector stakeholders.

Other factors, including rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, BYD Auto, Chery, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Geely, General Motors, Honda Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Company, Nissan, Renault, SAIC Motor, Tesla Inc. Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen, etc.

Segment Highlights





Based on the component, battery cells & packs currently account for the highest market share.

Based on the charging type, slow charging represents the largest category.

Based on the propulsion type, battery electric vehicles currently account for the largest market share.

Based on the vehicle type, passenger vehicles currently account for majority of the market share.

On the geographical front, Asia Pacific currently represents the biggest market for electric vehicles.

Key Questions Answered

How has the global electric vehicles market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the charging type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the propulsion type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global electric vehicles market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Electric Vehicles Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Battery Cells & Packs

6.2 On-Board Charger

6.3 Fuel Stack



7 Market Breakup by Charging Type

7.1 Slow Charging

7.2 Fast Charging



8 Market Breakup by Propulsion Type

8.1 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

8.2 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

8.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

8.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)



9 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

9.1 Passenger Vehicles

9.2 Commercial Vehicles

9.3 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia-Pacific

10.2 Europe

10.3 North America

10.4 Middle East & Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Raw Materials/Components Suppliers

12.3 Manufacturers

12.4 Distributors

12.5 Exporters

12.6 End-users



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 BYD Auto

15.3.3 Chery

15.3.4 Daimler AG

15.3.5 Ford Motor Company

15.3.6 Geely

15.3.7 General Motors

15.3.8 Honda Motor Company

15.3.9 Hyundai Motor Company

15.3.10 Nissan

15.3.11 Renault

15.3.12 SAIC Motor

15.3.13 Tesla Inc.

15.3.14 Toyota Motor Corporation

15.3.15 Volkswagen



