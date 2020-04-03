Outlook on the Worldwide Automated Optical Inspection System Industry to 2025 - Featuring Omron, Viscom, Saki & Nordson Among Others

DUBLIN, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market by Type (2D AOI, 3D AOI), Technology (Inline AOI, Offline AOI), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defense) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The AOI system market was valued at USD 610 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,583 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.0% during 2020-2025.



Major factors fueling the growth of the market include increasing demand for consumer electronics, increasing need for high-quality electronic components, demand for higher productivity by electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies, and growing demand for AOI systems in automotive electronics.



Inline AOI accounted for a larger share of automated optical inspection (AOI) system market in 2019.



Inline AOI systems offer a higher rate of PCB inspection, which is ideal for electronics manufacturing companies involved in high volume production. Hence, most large manufacturing companies install multiple inline AOI systems in their production lines to speed up the inspection process.



Consumer Electronics segment to hold a major share of automated optical inspection (AOI) system market during the forecast period.



The consumer electronics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall automated optical inspection (AOI) system market during the forecast period. The miniaturization of electronic gadgets has further increased the complexity of internal circuits and components. To efficiently inspect complex PCBs of small and compact consumer electronic devices, manufacturers are increasingly using advanced AOI systems to offer high-quality products to customers.



APAC to be the largest market for automated optical inspection (AOI) systems during the forecast period.



APAC is the leading region for the global PCB production market, with countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea. The increase in the high-volume manufacturing of PCBs creates a demand for AOI systems with faster inspection speed.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Overview Of The AOI System Market

4.2 AOI System Market, By Type

4.3 AOI System Market, By Technology

4.4 AOI System Market, By Industry And Region

4.5 AOI System Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand For Consumer Electronics

5.2.1.2 Increasing Need For High-Quality Electronic Components

5.2.1.3 Demand For Higher Productivity By Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Companies

5.2.1.4 Growing Demand For AOI Systems In Automotive Electronics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Installation Cost Of AOI Systems

5.2.2.2 False Call Rate Of Image-Based AOI Systems

5.2.2.3 Requirement Of Highly Skilled Personnel

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Newer Applications For AOI Systems Apart From Pcb Inspection

5.2.3.2 Emergence Of Smart Technology

5.2.3.3 Growing Demand For AOI Systems For The Inspection Of Ic Substrates

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Requirement Of Sophisticated Hardware And Software Systems To Handle A Large Amount Of Data

5.2.4.2 Availability Of Superior Inspection Technology As A Substitute

5.2.4.3 Lack Of Awareness Regarding Recent Technological Innovations In The AOI Ecosystem

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Regulations And Standards In Electronic Manufacturing

5.4.1 Restriction Of Hazardous Substance (ROHS)

5.4.2 Waste Of Electronic And Electrical Equipment (WEEE)

5.4.3 European Conformity (CE)

5.4.4 Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA)



6 Artificial Intelligence (AI) In AOI System

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Advantages Of AI In AOI

6.1.2 Disadvantages Of AI In AOI

6.2 Technology Providers

6.2.1 Opto Engineering

6.2.2 G4 Technology

6.2.3 Bosch



7 Elements Of The AOI System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Elements Of An AOI System

7.2.1 Camera System

7.2.1.1 Monochrome Camera

7.2.1.2 Color Camera

7.2.2 Lighting System

7.2.2.1 Fluorescent Lighting

7.2.2.2 Led Lighting

7.2.2.3 Uv (Ultraviolet) Or Ir (Infrared) Lighting

7.2.3 Computer System

7.2.4 Software

7.3 Defect Detection Process

7.3.1 Image Comparison

7.3.1.1 Cad Data

7.3.1.2 Golden Board Image

7.3.1.3 Classification Process Of An Image

7.3.2 Algorithm-Based Detection

7.4 Types Of Pcbs Used For Defect Detection

7.4.1 Single-Sided Pcb

7.4.1.1 Application Of Single-Sided Pcb

7.4.2 Double-Sided Pcb

7.4.2.1 Application Of Double-Sided Pcb

7.4.3 Multilayer Pcb

7.4.3.1 Application Of Multilayer Pcb

7.4.4 High-Density Interconnect (Hdi) Boards

7.4.4.1 Application Of High-Density Interconnect Boards

7.4.5 Flexible Pcb

7.4.5.1 Application Of Flexible Pcbs

7.4.6 Rigid Flexible Pcb

7.4.6.1 Application Of Rigid Flexible Pcb

7.4.7 Ic Substrate

7.4.7.1 Application Of Ic Substrate



8 AOI System Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 3D AOI Systems

8.2.1 3D AOI Systems To Hold A Larger Share During The Forecast Period

8.2.2 Methodologies Of 3D AOI Inspection

8.2.2.1 Laser Measurement

8.2.2.2 Multi-Frequency Moir Phase Shift Image Processing

8.3 2D AOI Systems

8.3.1 Shrinking Demand For 2D AOI Systems During The Forecast Period



9 AOI System Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Inline AOI

9.2.1 Inline AOI To Lead The AOI System Market During The Forecast Period

9.2.1.1 Screen Printing

9.2.1.2 Pick & Place

9.2.1.3 Reflow Soldering

9.2.1.4 Wave/Selective Soldering

9.3 Offline AOI

9.3.1 Offline AOI System To Grow Moderately During The Forecast Period



10 AOI System Market, By Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Consumer Electronics

10.2.1 Rising Demand For Smart Devices Drives The AOI System Market

10.3 Telecommunications

10.3.1 Emerging Wireless Communication Technologies Contribute To The Growth Of The AOI System Market

10.4 Automotive

10.4.1 Increasing Use Of Electronics In Automobiles Fuels The Demand For AOI Systems

10.5 Medical Devices

10.5.1 Growing Automation In Medical Devices To Present New Market Opportunities For AOI System Providers

10.6 Aerospace & Defense

10.6.1 Need For High-Quality Electronic Components Makes AOI Systems A Necessity In The Aerospace & Defense Industry

10.7 Industrial Electronics

10.7.1 Increasing Industrial Digitization Expected To Fuel The AOI System Market Growth

10.8 Energy & Power

10.8.1 Upgradation Of Energy Infrastructure To Boost The Demand For AOI Systems



11 AOI System Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 Us

11.2.1.1 Surge In Domestic Manufacturing In The Us Expected To Create New Growth Opportunities For AOI System Market Players

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Growing Automotive Sector To Drive AOI System Demand In Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Increasing Manufacturing Of Electronics To Present New Growth Prospects For The AOI System Market In Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Flourishing Automotive Industry In Germany Expected To Offer Huge Growth Potential For The AOI System Market

11.3.2 Uk

11.3.2.1 Government'S Push For Enhancing The Telecommunications Industry To Fuel The Demand For AOI Systems In The Uk

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Increase In The Production Of Electric Vehicles To Boost The Demand For AOI Systems In France

11.3.4 Rest Of Europe

11.3.4.1 Expansion Of Manufacturing Capabilities To Provide Impetus To The AOI System Market In The Rest Of Europe

11.4 Apac

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Initiatives By The Chinese Government Likely To Expand Domestic Electronics Manufacturing

11.4.2 Taiwan

11.4.2.1 Rising Use Of Advanced Electronics Devices Likely To Create Demand For Inspection Systems

11.4.3 South Korea

11.4.3.1 Presence Of World-Class Manufacturing Infrastructure To Provide Growth Opportunities For AOI System Providers

11.4.4 Japan

11.4.4.1 Strong Domestic Demand For Consumer Electronics To Drive The AOI System Market In Japan

11.4.5 Rest Of Apac

11.4.5.1 Emerging Economies With Low-Cost Electronics Manufacturing Capabilities To Present New Opportunities For AOI System Providers

11.5 Row

11.5.1 South America

11.5.1.1 Favorable Government Policies Expected To Promote Domestic Electronics Manufacturing

11.5.2 Middle East

11.5.2.1 Growing Aerospace Industry In The Middle East Expected To Fuel The Demand For AOI Systems

11.5.3 Africa

11.5.3.1 Emergence Of African Economies As An Automotive Manufacturing Hub Likely To Drive The AOI System Market In The Coming Years



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis For AOI System Manufacturers

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionaries

12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Competitive Situations And Trends

12.4.1 Product Launches

12.4.2 Contracts

12.4.3 Agreements And Partnerships

12.4.4 Expansions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Koh Young

13.1.2 Test Research, Inc. (TRI)

13.1.3 Omron

13.1.4 Viscom

13.1.5 Saki

13.1.6 Nordson

13.1.7 Daiichi Jitsugyo (DJK)

13.1.8 Kla

13.1.9 Camtek

13.1.10 Cyberoptics

13.1.11 Goepel Electronic

13.1.12 Mirtec

13.2 Right To Win

13.3 Other Key Players

13.3.1 Marantz Electronics

13.3.2 Machine Vision Products

13.3.3 Mycronic Ab (VI Technology)

13.3.4 AOI Systems

13.3.5 DCB Automation

13.3.6 Pemtron

13.3.7 Parmi

13.3.8 Stratus Vision

