Outlook on the Worldwide Refrigeration Monitoring System Industry to 2026 - Increasing Number of Grocery Stores Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 3, 2020 -- The "Refrigeration Monitoring System Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global refrigeration monitoring system market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global refrigeration monitoring system market to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on refrigeration monitoring system market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on refrigeration monitoring system market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global refrigeration monitoring system market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global refrigeration monitoring system market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the refrigeration monitoring system market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the refrigeration monitoring system market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global refrigeration monitoring system market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rapid growth in retail sector, technological development in food industry globally

Stringent government policies, rising focus on reducing food wastage and increasing demand for frozen food

2) Restraints

High cost involved in installation

3) Opportunities

Increasing number of grocery stores, super markets and specialty stores in emerging countries

Segment Covered

The global refrigeration monitoring system market is segmented on the basis of sensor, offerings, application, and industry.



The Global Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Defrost Sensor

Liquid Level Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Motion Sensor

Contact Sensor

Others

The Global Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Offerings

Software

Hardware

Service

The Global Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Application

Transportation

Storage

The Global Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Industry

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Hospitals

Residential

Others

Company Profiles



Zebra Technologies

Emerson Electric Co.

Texas Instruments

Danfoss

Dover Corp

Daikin Industries

Carrier Commercial Refrigeration

Johnson Control

Haier Group

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Refrigeration Monitoring System Market Highlights

2.2. Refrigeration Monitoring System Market Projection

2.3. Refrigeration Monitoring System Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Refrigeration Monitoring System Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Refrigeration Monitoring System Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Sensor

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Offerings

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Industry

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Refrigeration Monitoring System Market



4. Refrigeration Monitoring System Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Sensor

5.1. Temperature Sensor

5.2. Defrost Sensor

5.3. Liquid Level Sensor

5.4. Pressure Sensor

5.5. Motion Sensor

5.6. Contact Sensor

5.7. Others



6. Global Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Offerings

6.1. Software

6.2. Hardware

6.3. Service



7. Global Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Application

7.1. Transportation

7.2. Storage



8. Global Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Industry

8.1. Food and Beverage

8.2. Pharmaceuticals

8.3. Hospitals

8.4. Residential

8.5. Others



9. Global Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Region 2020-2026

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Sensor

9.1.2. North America Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Offerings

9.1.3. North America Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Application

9.1.4. North America Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Industry

9.1.5. North America Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Sensor

9.2.2. Europe Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Offerings

9.2.3. Europe Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Application

9.2.4. Europe Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Industry

9.2.5. Europe Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Country

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Sensor

9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Offerings

9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Application

9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Industry

9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Country

9.4. RoW

9.4.1. RoW Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Sensor

9.4.2. RoW Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Offerings

9.4.3. RoW Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Application

9.4.4. RoW Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Industry

9.4.5. RoW Refrigeration Monitoring System Market by Sub-region



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Refrigeration Monitoring System Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Zebra Technologies

10.2.2. Emerson Electric Co.

10.2.3. Texas Instruments

10.2.4. Danfoss

10.2.5. Dover Corp

10.2.6. Daikin Industries

10.2.7. Carrier Commercial Refrigeration

10.2.8. Johnson Control

10.2.9. Haier Group

10.2.10. Others



