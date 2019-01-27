Outplayed: Trump Weaker Following Shutdown Fiasco, What Pushed Him to the Brink?

The Trump administration reopened the government after a record 35 days, merely weeks after President Donald Trump heavily emphasized that the government would remain shut without funding for the border wall.

Reports suggest that three major factors led President Trump to the brink and to ultimately put an end to the longest shutdown in the U.S. government’s history.

Chaos at airports, air traffic control towers Vulnerability in economic growth Disagreements with Republican senators

Why the Government Shutdown is Difficult to Extend For Trump

Over the course of the past week, the U.S. government saw chaos throughout the country. Prison guards were driving Uber to pay for mortgages and food, air traffic control tower agents were taking sick leave to protest against the shutdown, and thousands of government employees signed up for food banks.

Read the full story on CCN.com.