Outrage after 16-year-old girl tied to her rapist and paraded through Indian village

Ben Farmer
·2 min read
A woman holds a placard during a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua near Jammu, and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in Kolkata, India, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman holds a placard during a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua near Jammu, and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in Kolkata, India, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A teenager who said she had been raped by a neighbour was punished by being bound to her alleged attacker and paraded through her village, in a ritual humiliation which has caused outcry in India.

Film of the incident showed villagers raising pro-India chants as the pair were led around by a mob of men.

Six people have been arrested after the incident, which campaigners said demonstrated the widespread shaming of victims of sexual assault.

Members of the mob struck and spat at the 16-year-old girl as they lined her path in the village in Madhya Pradesh. Those arrested included the alleged attacker and the victim's brother, uncle and cousin.

“When I saw them doing that to her, I had tears in my eyes,” one villager called Tilak Ram Bhilela told the New York Times. “But no one could speak a word, the mob was so angry they would have killed us.”

Accounts of horrific sex crimes are commonplace in India, which has seen repeated waves of protest over the issue since the notorious 2012 rape and murder of a teen on a Delhi bus.

Yet campaigners say a culture of violence against women includes the harassment of victims, who are often considered shamed and not fit for marriage. Women are put under pressure not to report crimes and often face revenge if they do.

The teenager had told family members that their neighbour had pushed her to the floor, then gagged and attacked her. The relatives, with a number of villagers, found the man she had accused and beat him, before parading them both.

India's government promised to do more to protect women after the 2012 Delhi rape sparked outrage. Yet despite regular protests and new laws, the number of assaults on women has not abated and prosecutions languish in the backlogged courts for years.

Recent notorious cases have included the murder of a woman in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, who was on her way to court in 2019 after alleging she had been raped. She was set upon by five men, including two alleged rapists, and set alight. She died soon afterwards.

Recommended Stories

  • An 'MOT' told me I had the fertility of a 25-year-old at the age of 41

    Like many women, I reached my 30s and noticed an audible change in the discourse surrounding my fertility. As if a klaxon had sounded and overnight my chances of parenthood were deteriorating as fast as my body was supposedly shedding eggs. Yet, despite positive figures that show women are successfully having children in their 30s and early 40s, the same generic statistics and views were indicating that the only thing I could - and should - do was panic. While I had relationships during this time, none amounted to a family. So, at the age of 36, single and knowing that I’d like one, I decided to assess my options by looking into my own fertility rather than engaging in the one-size-fits-all data. So, I booked myself in for a fertility MOT. At around £300 for an assessment, it’s a far cheaper first step than egg freezing, which can cost thousands and be gruelling with no guarantees. And, it was less committal than creating embryos with a sperm donor when I still had time to meet someone. I wanted to know how my own biology was fairing before making any rash decisions. The assessment at a clinic in London consisted of a blood test to check my Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) levels, an internal scan and blood flow doppler to look at the condition of my ovaries, the amount of egg producing follicles I still had and the lining of my uterus. I then had an in depth chat with a consultant to discuss my medical and family history. It was a stressful few minutes of number crunching before the doctor confirmed my ovarian reserve and “environment” were above average for my age. I felt beyond relieved to know things seemed in good working order and that I still had a chance to conceive but, as with any fertility treatment, the results can’t tell you if you will definitely be able to have a baby or not. Some women with a good ovarian reserve may still struggle and, likewise, those with a low reserve may not, which is why, according to the experts, the family and medical history is such a key part of assessing fertility markers. Dr Raj Mathur, a Senior Fertility Consultant at Manchester Fertility and chair of the British Fertility Society says, “The assessments are to be treated like any other piece of information about your health. They don’t give you a complete picture but there are situations where the tests give you information you might be able to use in planning your next steps, your life and treatment.” Professor Geeta Nargund, medical director at Create Fertility in London, a pioneer of the MOT, agrees, “A fertility assessment is really a proactive test to understand your fertility status. Knowledge is power. If you know where you are with your fertility then it can give you reassurance or help you to plan for the future, improve your natural fertility in the form of changes to lifestyle or by addressing any underlying medical, gynaecological or pelvic conditions. It’s a comprehensive assessment.” And, it’s becoming more popular as women realise the option is available to them. In 2019, 730 women undertook a fertility MOT at Create compared to 117 women who committed to egg-freezing based on a risk of declining fertility. They expect that number to be even higher when normal service resumes post-lockdown. The information I received didn’t just give me peace of mind but it enabled me to make a more informed decision, rather than panicking myself into one. Soon after, I met my partner but I didn’t want to force the relationship down the family path just because of my age when we were still getting to know each other. After a lot of research and thinking, and a year after my first MOT, I made the decision to freeze my eggs. I felt positive it was the right option for me. Prior to treatment, I had another fertility assessment which gave me similar results to the first one - a sort of comfort that the overnight deterioration women over 35 are constantly told to expect wasn’t a done deal. I’m now pregnant with twins age 42 via ICSI, a more precise form of IVF. My partner and I needed it as his sperm had been frozen due to cancer treatment. The same fertility assessment was performed on me before we started and the same results appeared, the doctor declaring I had the fertility of a 25-year-old. Had I listened to the panic klaxon, I’d have perhaps felt forced to make choices I wasn’t ready for at the time. As it turns out, I’m unlikely to ever use the eggs I froze at 37. The notion that we need to jump into a decision based on generalised statistics - even in our 20s when we are said to be at our most fertile - is demoralising and forces many of us to take unnecessary action. We are all individuals. Arm yourself with your own data rather than putting your eggs in the same basket as everyone else.

  • Attorneys for Dylann Roof Set to Argue That a Racist Mass Murderer's Conviction and Death Sentence Should Be Overturned

    Listen: I have many issues with the death penalty and the way it’s practiced in the U.S., but that doesn’t change the fact that there are certain people whose executions I’m more than happy to advocate for.

  • Emmy-Winning Set Designer Evelyn Sakash Found Dead Under Debris in Her Home

    Emmy winner Evelyn Sakash was discovered dead under debris in her home in Queens, New York, six months after she went missing, according to the NYPD. Her sister responded to claims she was a hoarder.

  • White mobs rioted in Washington in 1848 to defend slaveholders' rights after 76 Black enslaved people staged an unsuccessful mass escape on a boat

    An abolitionist lithograph of the slave trade in Washington, D.C., with the U.S. Capitol in the background. Library of CongressThe summer of 2020 was not the first time America saw protests and violence over the treatment of African Americans. An account on April 19, 1848, of the Pearl’s capture appearing in The Daily Union newspaper of Washington, D.C. Library of Congress Long before the demonstrations over Black Lives Matter, long before the marches of the civil rights era, strife over racism convulsed the nation’s capital. But those riots in Washington, D.C., were led by proslavery mobs. In the spring of 1848, conspirators orchestrated one of the largest escapes from slavery in U.S. history. In doing so, they sparked a crisis that entangled advocates for slavery’s abolition, white supremacists, the press and even the president. Daniel Bell, a free Black man in Washington, wanted to liberate his enslaved wife, children and grandchildren. Citing a promise of freedom from their onetime owner, he tried but failed to do so through the courts. So he started planning an escape. A lawyer he consulted knew of others eager to flee lives of bondage. He and Bell decided to help them all. They approached Daniel Drayton. A sea captain, he had carried small groups of fugitives to freedom. For $100, he agreed to hire a ship for this larger scheme. Drayton, in turn, paid $100 to fellow captain Edward Sayres to charter his schooner, the Pearl. On the night of April 15, the Pearl left Washington. Seventy-six Black men, women and children, having quietly left area farms, hid beneath the deck. Drayton and Sayres steered the ship down the Potomac River. They were bound for Philadelphia, where slavery was illegal. The fugitives did not get far. Owners soon noticed their absence and formed a posse to find them. The posse, aboard a steamboat, overtook and commandeered the Pearl as it entered Chesapeake Bay on April 17. The next day, the fugitives and their white abettors were marched through Washington and thrown in the city jail. Riots in the capital Furious at the conspirators’ challenge to the social order, Washington’s white population wanted to punish someone. With Drayton and Sayres awaiting trial behind bars, white supremacists turned against the abolitionist press. Opponents of slavery published several newspapers promoting their cause. In Washington, Gamaliel Bailey Jr. had founded the National Era in 1847. Bailey and his paper opposed escape attempts but supported ending the slave trade and eventually slavery itself. The nights of April 18 and 19, thousands gathered outside the National Era’s offices. They gave speeches and spread a false rumor about journalists’ involvement in the Pearl escape. The protesters’ leaders reportedly included U.S. government clerks. Soon the protesters turned violent. They threw rocks at the building the first night and intended to destroy it the second. Both nights, though, they dispersed when confronted by local police. Abolitionist newspaper publisher Gamaliel Bailey Jr., whose presses were attacked by proslavery mobs. Mathew Brady, photographer/The Massachusetts Historical Society/Wikipedia Presidential intervention The crisis had begun with slavery. Of the more than 3 million Black Americans in 1848, nearly 90% were held in bondage. They lived and worked on Southern farms owned by the same white men who claimed them as property. Each year, thousands of them fled in search of freedom. James K. Polk, the nation’s president, both defended slavery and enriched himself by it. He owned more than 50 workers on his Mississippi cotton plantation. While editing his letters, the final volume of them just published, I often read his complaints about escapes from there. Like other slave owners, he relied on relatives and paid agents to capture, return and physically punish the fugitives. President James K. Polk, who helped calm the rioters. N. Currier, lithograph/Library of Congress After the Pearl escape, Polk shared the rioters’ belief in white supremacy and their indignation at resistance to enslavement. He also shared their hostility toward abolitionists and pro-reform newspapers, blaming those in his diary for the whole incident: “The outrage committed by stealing or seducing the slaves … had produced the excitement & the threatened violence on the abolition press.” Yet, by April 20, the president was worried about the violence in Washington. Federal employees’ involvement especially troubled him. He ordered them to “abstain from participation in all scenes of riot or violence” and threatened those who disobeyed with prosecution. Polk also directed the U.S. deputy marshal, Thomas Woodward, to cooperate with local law enforcement in suppressing the riots. As Polk told an adviser, he intended to “exercise every constitutional power … with which the President was cloathe’d” to restore peace. It worked. When the mob reassembled at the National Era the night of the 20th, it was successfully countered by city and federal officers. About 200 rioters moved on to Bailey’s home, threatening to tar and feather him. But he managed to talk them down, even earning applause for his speech from the formerly hostile crowd. The violence was over. Following the Pearl’s capture, this poster was made by the government of Washington, D.C., warning white citizens, who feared a slave revolt, not to riot or commit acts of violence. Library of Congress/Wikipedia Losers and winners Captains Drayton and Sayres suffered for their efforts. Convicted of illegally transporting slaves, they remained incarcerated until President Millard Fillmore pardoned them in 1852. Even worse off were the people they had helped escape. Abolitionists bought a very few their liberty, but nearly all returned to slavery. Many were sold farther south, more distant than ever from their dream of freedom. The National Era, aside from broken windows, emerged unscathed. City and federal authorities, by ending the riots, had protected the press’s freedom to print unpopular views. The rioters, too, came out just fine. Not one was charged with a crime. Polk, perhaps, benefited the most. He avoided major bloodshed on his watch and earned praise for cooperating with local police. Yet he never questioned the rioters’ complaints or the racist society they defended. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Michael David Cohen, American University. Read more:John Brown was a violent crusader, but he blazed a moral path that the cautious Lincoln followed to end slaveryBefore sanctuary cities, here’s how black Americans protected fugitive slaves The author and his current project, the Correspondence of Zachary Taylor and Millard Fillmore, receive funding from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, the Summerlee Foundation, and the Watson-Brown Foundation. He previously received funding from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, Delaplaine Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Tennessee Historical Commission. He is a member of the Association for Documentary Editing, the American Historical Association, the Organization of American Historians, and the Southern Historical Association.

  • Influencer slammed for wearing 'ridiculous' mask in public: 'You don't care about people's health'

    The latest trend in influencer fashion is wearing masks that aren't really masks.

  • Man Arrested For Hate Crime After Threatening to Shoot Chinese Customers at SF Bakery

    A man who threatened to shoot Asian customers at a bakery in San Francisco has been arrested on hate crime charges, local authorities confirmed. Police were called to the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue in Tenderloin on Sunday morning after a man “entered a local business, threatened to get a gun and shoot AAPI customers,” according to a Twitter post by the SFPD Tenderloin Station. TL Officers arrested the suspect and booked him in County Jail.

  • Lauren Graham Calls Out Neighbor Dax Shepard Over This "Massive" Issue

    During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, actress Lauren Graham hilariously revealed what it's really like to live in the same neighborhood as her Parenthood co-star Dax Shepard.

  • A mysterious brain disorder that causes hallucinations and tooth-shattering has infected dozens of Canadians, and experts aren't sure why

    Researchers believe five people died among the 43 Canadians who have developed a brain disorder that causes hallucinations, memory loss, and spasms.

  • 'Scary stuff': Lara Trump says new interview with Donald Trump was removed by Facebook

    Lara Trump discusses how Facebook censored a recent interview with Donald Trump, with the company saying his 'voice' could not be used on the platform.

  • Texas Republicans' Response to Georgia's Voter Restriction Laws: Hold My Beer

    Republicans, no matter which state, know one thing: The more access people have to the ballot box, the less likely most people will vote for them.

  • 12-year-old boy put on life support after partaking in dangerous TikTok challenge: 'Our family is devastated'

    Several kids have ended up in the hospital after participating in the viral challenge.

  • Jennifer Garner Shares 12-Year-Old Daughter's Hilariously Accurate Portrait of Her

    Jennifer Garner posted an unusual portrait of herself that her 12-year-old daughter Seraphina made, and it's strangely impressive. See the image, below.

  • Supreme Court gives Georgia win in water war with Florida

    The Supreme Court unanimously dismissed Florida's water lawsuit against Georgia on Thursday, ending the long-running legal fight between the two states. The court rejected Florida's claim that Georgia uses too much of the water that flows from the Atlanta suburbs to the Gulf of Mexico. Florida said that its neighbor's overconsumption is to blame for the decimation of Florida's oyster industry.

  • Harvard Sparks Outrage After Telling Students ‘You May Wish That You Weren’t Asian’

    Harvard has come under fire for posting offensive messages including, “You may wish that you weren’t Asian” on its "Anti-Asian Racism Resources" page. The school’s Counseling and Mental Health Services had originally sent out the resources to address the rise of anti-Asian bias and attacks since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Student Matteo Wong took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his disappointment.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers say she may not be strong enough for trial after fresh charges brought

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s defence team has dismissed the US government’s decision to bring new charges against her as “tactical gamesmanship” and warned she may now not be strong enough to withstand the "stress of trial.” New York federal prosecutors added two new sex trafficking charges in a superseding indictment based on a new victim’s allegations that Ms Maxwell sold her to Jeffrey Epstein when she was 14 years old. She has denied six previous charges of sex trafficking. The British socialite’s lawyer claimed in a response to the court on Wednesday night that making the move “late in the game three months before trial is obvious tactical gamesmanship.” Attorney Bobbi Sternheim said that filing charges that were never launched against her former boyfriend Epstein based on evidence that was in the government’s possession for years was “shocking, unfair, and an abuse of power.”

  • Lawyer: Sharon Osbourne's fight vs CBS over 'Talk' exit might pay off on 'strong incentive' to settle

    Sharon Osbourne is reportedly fighting for a multi-million dollar payout after exiting CBS' "The Talk"

  • 1 in 4 Americans have no retirement savings — and those who do aren’t saving enough

    One in 4 Americans have no retirement savings, and those who are saving, aren’t saving enough.

  • Woman pregnant with triplets shares jaw-dropping footage of her belly: ‘My back is breaking just watching this’

    A woman pregnant with triplets shared jaw-dropping footage of her belly on TikTok.

  • People Are Going ‘California Sober’ –– But What Does That Even Mean?

    It’s a term for folks who want to drink less or not at all but still use other substances that may not give them the negative side effects of booze.

  • Gaza man: After lengthy torture, Hamas forced me to divorce

    After months of torture and interrogations in a Hamas prison, Palestinian activist Rami Aman says he was offered an unconventional proposition: Divorce your wife and you are free to go. Aman had recently signed a marriage contract with the daughter of a Hamas official, and the ruling Islamic militant group apparently wanted to dispel any insinuation that it supported Aman’s outreach to Israeli peace activists. Now he says the love of his life has been whisked out of Gaza against her will, and he may never see her again.