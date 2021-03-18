Outrage as 172 Republicans vote to oppose Violence Against Women Act
One day after seven women were killed in attacks across three massage parlours in Atlanta, Georgia, the US House of Representatives voted to reauthorise the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).
The act, according to the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), “creates and supports comprehensive, cost-effective responses to domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking.”
The act was originally authored by the now-president Joe Biden, but had lapsed two years ago.
Representatives voted 244 to 172 in favour of the bill, largely along party lines, though 29 Republicans joined the Democrats in supporting its passage.
NNEDV, in a press release, said that it “applauds the bill’s lead sponsors, Representatives Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), and Jerry Nadler (D-NY), and all those who voted for VAWA’s passage.”
Deborah Vagins, president of NNEDV, said it was a vote “to support survivors... that both maintains established protections and resources and expands VAWA to address ongoing gaps in the law”.
“The pandemic continues to reveal deep racial and gender inequalities that impact survivors’ lives and jeopardise their safety,” she added. The VAWA addresses the needs of historically marginalised survivors in a number of critical ways, she said.
According to The Hill, among other things, the act will end the so-called “boyfriend loophole”, where spouses convicted of domestic violence are banned from owning guns but non-married partners and ex-partners are not.
244-172: House votes to reauthorize and update the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), which expired two years ago. 29 Republicans joined all Democrats in voting Yes. Bill now heads to the Senate. pic.twitter.com/bxW2Jlxgjl
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) March 17, 2021
Ms Vagins said the bill “builds on the progress that has been made for survivors, but acknowledges there is much more to be done to prevent violence, address abuse, and ensure safety. The bill takes a comprehensive approach, addressing the complex realities of survivors’ lives. We celebrate the House bill and urge the Senate to swiftly pass it.”
One user on Twitter also thanked lawmakers who voted for the VAWA reauthorisation. “My daughter’s ex-husband was financially abusive to her during their marriage. She’s fortunate that she had a godfather & extended family who could support her as she left the marriage. Obviously, not all women are that blessed. So, TY for your advocacy,” she said.
While the bill’s passage in the House was celebrated, there was also a widespread reaction to the fact that so many lawmakers chose to vote against the bill.
One social media, Jake Lobin, whose bio identifies him as a “devout Democrat”, tweeted” “172 Republicans voted against renewing the Violence Against Women Act today because they see no problem with violence against women.”
172 Republicans voted against renewing the Violence Against Women Act today because they see no problem with violence against women.#VAWA
— Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) March 17, 2021
Another user blasted the Republicans for having “no redeeming qualities”, and others accused the party of not caring for the safety of women in the country.
There are no redeeming qualities in Republicans. They are against races except white; believe women should be subservient & objects; keep the poor & working class in or near poverty; deny healthcare; no “handouts”—except from big donors to themselves. #GQPTraitorsToDemocracy
— Lady D—Wear A Mask😷 (@LadyDonalee) March 17, 2021
Right now the house is debating the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act. The fact that there is any opposition to this is soul crushing.
The attacks in Georgia again demonstrated the intersection of guns and sexual violence against women. Congress needs to pass #VAWA now.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 17, 2021
172 Republicans think that violence against women is just fine.
Luckily, #VAWA passed anyway.
But still, wtf GQP?
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) March 17, 2021
172 House Republicans voted against renewing the Violence Against Women Act.
Only 4 House Republicans voted to lift the bullshit deadline for the Equal Rights Amendment.
Let that sink in. Really feel the weight of the @GOP misogyny and sexism.
Elections matter. #ERANow #VAWA
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 18, 2021
Many also celebrated the reauthorisation of VAWA.
Each year, millions suffer domestic abuse in silence because they're financially dependent on their partners. I'm proud my measure to integrate economic abuse as a form of domestic violence is included in the Violence Against Women Act, which the House voted to renew today. #VAWA
— Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) March 17, 2021
TY! My daughter’s ex-husband was financially abusive to her during their marriage. She’s fortunate that she had a godfather & extended family who could support her as she left the marriage. Obviously, not all women are that blessed. So, TY for your advocacy.
— Kacky (@kacky2007) March 17, 2021
As a child of abuse I can attest that this legislation is LONG OVERDUE!! It is a very complicated, scary and dangerous situation in which to live. The women and children of abuse ~ emotional and physical ~ desperately need help. Desperately. Desperate. Desperation. In DIRE Need!!
— Andrea ~ Resisting & Dissenting in Cali (@xycochik) March 18, 2021
President Biden welcomed the bill’s passage, adding: “I urge the Senate to follow their lead to renew and strengthen this landmark law.
“Writing and passing VAWA is one of the legislative accomplishments of which I’m most proud. VAWA has transformed the way our country responds to violence against women,” he said.