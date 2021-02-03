Outrage as alleged Capitol rioter is permitted vacation to Mexico ahead of trial

Gino Spocchia
Updated
&lt;p&gt;Video showing alleged Capitol rioter, Jenny Louise Cudd&lt;/p&gt; (@shannonrwatt / Twitter)

Video showing alleged Capitol rioter, Jenny Louise Cudd

(@shannonrwatt / Twitter)

A judge has been condemned after one of the alleged Capitol rioters was permitted to holiday in Mexico while awaiting trial.

The accused, Jenny Louise Cudd, made the request to continue with a planned work visit to Mexico later this month, despite awaiting trial on charges she took part in the US Capitol on 6 January.

According to court documents obtained by USA Today, the woman will not be able to travel to Washington DC, the nation’s capital, under the conditions of her release.

She was handed permission by a magistrate on Monday to leave the United States and holiday in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, with prosecutors taking “no position” on the request.

The holiday was described as being a prepaid "work-related bonding retreat" with employees at a small business in Midland, Texas, owned by Cudd, who has no previous criminal convictions.

The decision by the court provoked anger online, with Democrat Julian Castro condemning the court, and saying “There are two systems of justice in America”.

“One Texas woman is granted permission to vacation in Mexico after engaging in insurrection at the Capitol. Another was deported to Mexico after being a cooperative FBI witness to the massacre in El Paso,” Mr Casto, who served in the Obama administration, wrote.

Cudd, who added in another video that she was " so ******* mad, I can't even see straight and my heart breaks for my country,” was arrested by the FBI after the agency discovered the posts.

Federal prosecutors have so far arrested over 180 people for taking part in the riot, with hundreds of others remaining as suspects, CBS reported on Tuesday.

Read More

Katie Porter recalls powerful talk with AOC during the Capitol riot

Biden wants GOP support ‘if we can get it’ on coronavirus relief

Lindsey Graham threatens to bring in FBI at Trump impeachment trial

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Here are the potential terrorist threats to the Super Bowl, according to the FBI and DHS

    Iran, Black separatists and the Islamic State group: These are just a few of the myriad potential threats to the Super Bowl this year, according to a government threat assessment obtained by Yahoo News.

  • Israel's rapid rollout provides the first real-world proof that COVID vaccination works as well as promised

    Now that a huge share of Israelis have been vaccinated, experts are looking at the country’s experience as a kind of real-world, real-time experiment, with unique data that could start to answer some of our most pressing questions about the power of vaccines to curb the pandemic.  

  • Did Bernie's inauguration outfit epitomize 'white privilege'? A San Francisco teacher thinks so.

    While the casual outerwear and mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders donned at Biden’s inauguration became a viral sensation, not everyone was cheering.

  • Biden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 bill

    The politics of COVID-19 spending legislation is complicated. President Biden and former President Donald Trump, who don't agree on much, both pushed to get $2,000 direct payments to most Americans this winter, and the Republican governor of West Virginia is backing Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package while his state's Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, favors a smaller package. The White House is privately meeting with a group of Senate Republicans who proposed a $618 billion alternative package, The Associated Press reports, even as Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reject that amount as insufficient and urge Democrats to go big and go quickly. Biden and his advisers "publicly tout the virtues of bipartisan collaboration," but "they aren't pollyannaish about it," Sam Stein reports at Politico. "They know there is no recent history to suggest any such collaboration is coming.," but "inside the White House there is still some surprise that Republicans currently aren't more interested in working with them on COVID relief. Not because they believe Republicans philosophically support the bill, but because there are clear political incentives for them to do so." Biden and his aides have noted repeatedly that just because the budget reconciliation process would allow Democrats to pass much of the $1.9 trillion package without Republican support, Republicans can still vote for the package. If Democrats go the budget reconciliation route, the 10 Senate Republicans can either "oppose the measure without being able to stop it or work to shape it, pledge to vote for it, and get credit for the goodies inside it," Stein reports. "Put another way: Republicans could vote for a bill that includes billions of dollars of help for states, massive amounts of cash for vaccine distribution, and $1,400 stimulus check for most Americans. Or they could oppose it on grounds that the price tag is too steep, or the minimum wage hike is too high, or the process too rushed." And if they do that, a senior administration official told Stein, "they'll get no credit" for those $1,400 checks. Democrats only have the party-line option because they unexpectedly won both Senate seats in a Georgia runoff election, Stein notes, and one political "lesson from that episode is, quite bluntly: It's better to be on the side of giving people money." Trump understood that. Time will tell what Senate Republicans will decide. More stories from theweek.comStephen Bannon, pardoned by Trump, may now be charged over the same scheme in New YorkDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • Huckabee: Biden 'making Barack Obama look like Ronald Reagan'

    Former Arkansas governor joins FOX News contributor Marc Thiessen to discuss president's progressive agenda on 'The Story'

  • Schumer, McConnell end standoff to organize 50-50 Senate

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement Wednesday with Republicans to organize the evenly split chamber, ending a weekslong standoff that prevented the new Democratic majority from setting up some operations and soured relations at the start of the congressional session. Schumer, D-N.Y., said that he and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky had agreed on committee ratios and other details in the 50-50 chamber, where Democrats have the slim edge because Vice President Kamala Harris is a tie-breaking vote. Senators can now promptly “get to work, with Democrats holding the gavels,” Schumer said.

  • Biden threatens U.S. sanctions after Myanmar coup, launches policy review

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday threatened to reimpose sanctions on Myanmar following a coup by the country's military leaders and called for a concerted international response to press them to relinquish power. Biden condemned the military's takeover from the civilian-led government on Monday and its detention of elected leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi as "a direct assault on the country's transition to democracy and the rule of law." The crisis in Myanmar, also known as Burma, marks a first major test of Biden's pledge to collaborate more with allies on international challenges, especially on China's rising influence.

  • China strips license from second lawyer for HK activists

    A second Chinese lawyer who represented a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist was stripped of his license on Tuesday as Beijing attempts to crush opposition to its tighter control over the territory. Ren Quanniu, who represented one of 12 Hong Kong activists who tried to flee to Taiwan, said he had his license revoked by the Henan Provincial Justice Department. Thousands of Hong Kong residents have fled the territory since Beijing’s imposition of a tough new security law that some say is destroying the territory’s Western-style civil liberties.

  • People Are Changing Their Profile Photos to Drawing of Thai Man Pushed to His Death in SF

    In a show of solidarity, social media users have started changing their profile photos to an illustration of Vicha Ratanapakdee, an 84-year-old Thai man who died after being shoved in San Francisco last week. The attack, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred as Ratanapakdee was walking along Anza Vista and Fortuna Avenues at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. For no apparent reason, Antoine Watson, 19, darted from the right side of the camera frame to push Ratanapakdee to the ground, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

  • GOP Lawmakers Look to Remove Ilhan Omar from Committees as Dems Attack Taylor Greene

    House Republicans this week are looking to remove Representative Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) from her committee assignments amid a similar fight from Democrats to oust Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) from her assignments. Earlier this week House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer reportedly gave GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy an ultimatum: remove Greene from her committee assignments in 72 hours or Democrats will bring the issue to the House floor. Greene’s appointment to the House Education and Labor Committee and the House Budget Committee sparked outcry last week from Democrats who say that she should be disqualified from serving on the committee over a recently unearthed video of a 2019 incident in which she harassed a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, saying the survivor was paid by George Soros, as well as a 2018 Facebook post in which she agreed that the Sandy Hook and Stoneman Douglas shootings were “staged.” McCarthy met with Greene Tuesday night and told her that she would either have to apologize or be ousted from at least one of her two committee assignments by GOP leadership to avoid a politically-fraught vote on the House floor, Politico reported. The House is set to consider a measure this week that calls for Greene’s removal from her assignments. Meanwhile, according to Fox News, a proposed GOP-backed amendment the measure calls for Omar to be ousted from her assignments “in light of conduct she has exhibited.” The amendment — sponsored by Representatives Brian Babin (R., Texas), Jeff Duncan (R., S.C.), Jody Hice (R., Ga.), Andy Biggs (R., Ariz.), and Ronny Jackson (R., Texas) — claims that Omar has made anti-Semitic comments that are grounds for dismissal. Omar drew criticism from colleagues on both sides of the aisle in February 2019 when she wrote, “It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” in response to a tweet about McCarthy’s promise to take “action” against her over her criticism of Israel. The “Squad” member later suggested that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee was paying politicians to take a positive stance on Israel. She ultimately apologized and thanked colleagues for “educating [her] on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes.” The move against Omar comes as Hoyer has said Greene “must be held accountable for her reprehensible statements.” Greene, a freshman congresswoman, has taken on a controversial reputation over her belief in the QAnon movement, which claims, among other things, that former President Donald Trump and his allies are secretly working to expose a deep-state ring of child sex traffickers. Last week she also came under fire after Media Matters unearthed a 2018 Facebook post in which Greene made unfounded claims about the cause of California’s wildfires. She alleged that the Rothschilds, a wealthy Jewish banking family that is frequently the subject of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, may have used a laser beam from space to spark a forest fire in order to profit from it. A number of House Democrats have expressed support for both a formal censure against Greene and for her expulsion from the House.

  • Stephen Bannon, pardoned by Trump, may now be charged over the same scheme in New York

    The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has reviewed all 143 of the pardons and commutations issued by former President Donald Trump in his final hours in office, and it's weighing whether to bring charges against former Trump strategist Stephen Bannon and Ken Kurson, a friend of Jared Kushner, Trump's son in law, The New York Times and The Washington Post report. Presidential clemency covers only federal crimes, and both men were pardoned before their cases went to trial, meaning they almost certainly wouldn't be protected by New York State's double-jeopardy law. Bannon and three associates not pardoned by Trump were charged in August with defrauding investors in an enterprise called Build the Wall; Bannon was accused of personally receiving more than $1 million of the $25 million raised to build border wall on private land. All four men pleaded not guilty. Vance's prosecutors "have taken significant steps in their investigation" of Bannon, the Times reports, "including seeking records and requesting to interview at least one potential witness." Vance would have jurisdiction because some of Bannon's alleged victims live in Manhattan. Kurson, a former editor of The New York Observer who is also close with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was arrested in October on charges of cyberstalking and harassment tied to the 2015 dissolution of his marriage, the Times reports. "He was accused of having stalked a Manhattan doctor, her colleague, and the colleague's spouse." Vance's office has been investigating Trump and his family business on tax fraud and other charges since 2019, and it is currently awaiting a second Supreme Court ruling on whether it can obtain eight years of Trump's tax returns. Vance also charged another Trump campaign official, Paul Manafort, with mortgage fraud and more than a dozen other state felonies in 2019, before Trump pardoned him, but the case was dismissed on double-jeopardy grounds. Vance has appealed that ruling to a higher state court, arguing that the lower court misread the law, the Post reports. More stories from theweek.comDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateBiden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 billMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • Future of Holocaust research in Poland hinges on libel case

    Two Polish historians are facing a libel trial for a scholarly examination of Polish behavior during World War II, a case whose outcome is expected to determine the fate of independent Holocaust research under Poland’s nationalist government. A verdict is expected in Warsaw's district court on Feb. 9 in the case against Jan Grabowski and Barbara Engelking, historians with the Polish Center for Holocaust Research in Warsaw.

  • Capitol rioter 'Helmet Boy' arrested in Pennsylvania after family tips off FBI

    The man appears on video breaking a window with his helmet inside the US Capitol

  • In Nagorno-Karabakh, a village split in two by a ceasefire struggles to get by

    Ethnic Armenian farmer Lenser Gabrielyan looks with sorrow at his land in the village of Taghavard, now cut off from him and his family under the terms of a peace deal which ended last year's war in the South Caucasus enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. Within weeks of the conflict's outbreak in September, military forces from Azerbaijan had entered Gabrielyan's picturesque mountain settlement and made big territorial gains. A Russia-brokered ceasefire last November cemented Azeri advances in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognised as a part of Azerbaijan but had been controlled by ethnic Armenians since the early 1990s, following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

  • Divided House approves $5,000-$10,000 fines for lawmakers who bypass security screenings

    The House voted 216 to 210 Tuesday night to fine lawmakers $5,000 the first time they bypass new security measures and $10,000 for each subsequent violation. Capitol Police installed metal detectors outside the House chamber after the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, but some Republican lawmakers have just walked around the magnetometers or refused to stop after setting them off. House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) criticized the "elitist mentality" of such lawmakers in a floor speech Tuesday. Lawmakers are not allowed to bring firearms into the House chamber. "The rules apply to us, too — and it's time all of us acted like it," McGovern said. Some of his "friends on the other side," he added, "are acting as though by being elected to Congress, they have been anointed to some sort of special club — one that gets to pick and choose what rules to follow." No Republicans voted for the new rule. In an email to House Republicans sent Tuesday night, Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-Colo.) office urged other members to vote against the "unconstitutional metal detector fines." Other Republicans point out that they are allowed to step around metal detectors when they enter the Capitol and its office buildings. Lawmakers will now have 90 days to pay any fines incurred before the money is taken directly from their paychecks. It is "an unprecedented step," Politico reports, but it "speaks to the new reality: lawmakers are afraid of being injured, or worse, by colleagues trying to sneak weapons on to the House floor." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has instituted new security measures for House members and their staff both inside and outside of the Capitol, and a full review of congressional security she ordered will be finished in March. She is also calling for a "9/11-style commission" to investigate the Jan. 6 siege. Pelosi said Tuesday that the security fines are "sad" but necessary after "many House Republicans began disrespecting our heroes by refusing to adhere to basic precautions keeping members of our congressional community safe — including by dodging metal detectors, physically pushing past police, and even attempting to bring firearms into the chamber." More stories from theweek.comStephen Bannon, pardoned by Trump, may now be charged over the same scheme in New YorkDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateBiden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 bill

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Turkey's Erdogan describes student protesters as terrorists

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced student protesters as “terrorists" and vowed to crackdown on demonstrations opposing the appointment of a government loyalist to head Istanbul’s most prestigious university. Students and faculty members of Bogazici University have spent weeks protesting Erdogan’s Jan. 1 appointment of Melih Bulu, an academic who once ran for parliament as a candidate for Erdogan’s party. Scores of students have been detained amid the protests, some taken away following raids of their homes.

  • Douglas Ross challenges Sturgeon to head-to-head debate over "reckless" referendum plans

    The leader of the Scottish Tories has challenged Nicola Sturgeon to a head-to-head debate about SNP plans for an unauthorised independence referendum. Douglas Ross said that the First Minister should be prepared to defend plans to legislate for and organise a new vote even if the UK Government refuses to sanction one. Mr Ross said he suspected the move was designed to please the nationalists’ hardcore base and described the plan as “reckless and irresponsible.”

  • BioNTech 'confident' it will meet Japan's COVID-19 vaccine demand

    Japan's vaccine chief said last week that export controls imposed by the European Union, where some vaccines are made, could delay the Asian nation's inoculation effort. Japan is trailing most major economies in starting inoculations due to its reliance on overseas makers and a demand that vaccines go through domestic trials.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets rant at colleagues over report her own party plans to kick her off committees

    As decision due on GOP response to controversial congresswoman, reports say Kevin McCarthy will meet Democrat demands