Outrage as alleged Capitol rioter is permitted vacation to Mexico ahead of trial

Video showing alleged Capitol rioter, Jenny Louise Cudd (@shannonrwatt / Twitter)

A judge has been condemned after one of the alleged Capitol rioters was permitted to holiday in Mexico while awaiting trial.

The accused, Jenny Louise Cudd, made the request to continue with a planned work visit to Mexico later this month, despite awaiting trial on charges she took part in the US Capitol on 6 January.

According to court documents obtained by USA Today, the woman will not be able to travel to Washington DC, the nation’s capital, under the conditions of her release.

She was handed permission by a magistrate on Monday to leave the United States and holiday in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, with prosecutors taking “no position” on the request.

The holiday was described as being a prepaid "work-related bonding retreat" with employees at a small business in Midland, Texas, owned by Cudd, who has no previous criminal convictions.

The decision by the court provoked anger online, with Democrat Julian Castro condemning the court, and saying “There are two systems of justice in America”.

“One Texas woman is granted permission to vacation in Mexico after engaging in insurrection at the Capitol. Another was deported to Mexico after being a cooperative FBI witness to the massacre in El Paso,” Mr Casto, who served in the Obama administration, wrote.

This is Jenny Cudd planning for the Capitol “shit show” on December 30 and urging people to take the day off on January 6 because it would be “epic.”pic.twitter.com/SGzOHXXvnc — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 3, 2021

Cudd, who added in another video that she was " so ******* mad, I can't even see straight and my heart breaks for my country,” was arrested by the FBI after the agency discovered the posts.

Federal prosecutors have so far arrested over 180 people for taking part in the riot, with hundreds of others remaining as suspects, CBS reported on Tuesday.

