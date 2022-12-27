Outrage After Black Teens Attacked For Swimming In 'White's Only' Pool At South Africa Resort

Social media users are demanding answers after Black teens, ages 18 and 13, were attacked at a South African resort on Christmas Day.

In a now-viral video, white men can be seen grabbing Black teenagers by their necks and hair at the Maselspoort Resort & Conference Center just outside of Bloemfontein in the Free State.

The events leading up to the incident are unclear. But from what we can see, the resort and these white patrons have some explaining to do.

In the video, a white man appears to be yelling something at one of the Black teenage boys while he’s in the water. The same white man is later seen strangling the teen for swimming in an area reserved for white spaces, according to the boy’s sister.

When witnesses tried to intervene, more white men are seen attacking the teenage brothers.

The Men Charged With Assault

The South African Police Service has released a statement they are investigating the incident, and the men have been charged.

“Glen Police are investigating a case of assault common, and the docket will be taken to court for decision,” a statement from the police reads. “The suspects, all white males as seen on the video circulating, were warned to appear in court on a date set by the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court.”

South Africa Tourism Denounces Racism Following Incident

South African Tourism is denouncing racism and says racial profiling, whether by a patron or an establishment, is unacceptable, according to local reports.

“All South Africans, as well as all visitors alike, have the right to enjoy South Africa… we must connect with each other as we explore our country and also open our hearts and doors to welcome visitors from all over the world,” officials said in the statement.

There is no word yet from the resort condemning the patrons’ actions, but in the meantime, social media users are calling on other travelers and the ancestors to shut down the resort.

“Everything is wrong here. The racism. The assault. The ‘whites only’ pool,” one Twitter user replied to the sister’s video. “The @SAPoliceService should’ve made swift arrests. Let these racists who assault children spend their festive season behind bars.”

“This is the South Africa we should all say no to, not just with our words but also with our actions,” another Twitter user replied. “It is the ghost of our ugly past that keeps mugging our efforts as we lean into the future.”

This story is developing.