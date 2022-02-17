Outrage over Black teen handcuffed in mall fight

The police response to a fight at a New Jersey mall has sparked outrage after a Black teenager was handcuffed and pinned to the ground while another teenager was allowed to sit on a couch. Both teenagers are speaking out. Jericka Duncan reports.

