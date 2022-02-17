Outrage over Black teen handcuffed in mall fight

Associated Press

A gasoline tanker overturned, crashed into a vacant building and burst into flames early Wednesday on New York's Long Island, shutting down traffic for hours and spilling fuel into the sewer system, authorities said. “When I came here, there was fire everywhere, the streets, the tanker, the two buildings, and when I looked down Sunrise Highway, there was fire coming out of seven or eight manhole covers,” James Avondet, fire chief for the village of Rockville Centre, said after the 1 a.m. crash. “There were about 9,200 gallons (34,825 liters) on the gasoline tanker when it flipped and caught fire,” Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said.