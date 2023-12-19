Outrage over conscription notices should be directed to support frontline troops, says Defense Ministry

Probably a law enforcement officer at the restaurant

Public anger over conscription notices being served publicly should be channelled into supporting Ukraine’s frontline troops, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Ilarion Pavliuk said on Dec. 19.

Read also:

“If society negatively perceives the distribution of conscription notices in public places then what should we call them?” Pavliuk said.

“Why isn’t the focus shifted towards the soldiers on the frontlines, who simply cannot go on leave because the commander doesn’t allow it, saying, ‘someone needs to replace you?”

Read also: Contract service to replace conscription, intensive military training for citizens, coming to Ukraine’s army

Recent incidents that drew publice ire include a raid by the SBU on an upscale Kyiv restaurant on Dec. 15, and conscription notices being handed out at a Mykolaiv shopping mall on Dec. 16.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine