Outrage over Europe lockdowns as COVID cases soar

Reuters

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had picked Taylor, Texas as the location for a new $17 billion chip plant to make advanced chips for functions such as mobile, 5G, and artificial intelligence. The plant would create 2,000 high-tech jobs with construction to begin in the first half of next year, and production due to start in the second half of 2024, Samsung said in a statement. The world's biggest memory chipmaker and second-largest contract chip manufacturer had also considered sites in Arizona and New York for the plant, which will be much bigger than its only other U.S. chip plant in Austin, Texas.