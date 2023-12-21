Outrage over Macron's defence of French actor Depardieu, accused of rape

French President Emmanuel Macron said French film star Gerard Depardieu – accused of rape – had become the target of a "manhunt" as the actor faces fresh scrutiny over sexism. But Macron's stance has been met with anger by politicians and activists who say he is undermining the cause of eradicating violence against women.

Depardieu, an icon of French cinema with more than 200 films to his name, was charged with rape in 2020 and has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by more than a dozen women.

He is facing fresh scrutiny over a documentary aired earlier this month that shows Depardieu on a 2018 trip to North Korea repeatedly making explicit sexual comments in the presence of a female interpreter and sexualising a small girl riding a horse.

Last week French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak said the actor's behaviour had shamed France, noting that he might lose the Legion of Honour, which he received in 1996.

"You will never see me participate in a manhunt," Macron told the France 5 broadcaster on Wednesday evening when asked about possibly stripping the actor of the prestigious state award.

"I hate that kind of thing," he said, adding that he is a "great admirer of Gérard Depardieu (...) an immense actor".

"He made France, our great authors, our great characters known throughout the world (...) he makes France proud".

Not a moral tool

Macron said that Malak had "spoken too soon" about removing the Legion of Honour from the actor and that the award should not be considered as "a moral tool".

(with newswires)



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

French actor Depardieu stripped of Quebec honor over misogynistic comments

French court rules actor Gérard Depardieu can be tried on rape charges

Gérard Depardieu receives Russian passport