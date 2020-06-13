Outrage over police brutality has finally convinced Amazon, Microsoft, and IBM to rule out selling facial recognition tech to law enforcement. Here's what's going on.

Activists have campaigned for years against the police having access to facial recognition software. More

IBM, Amazon, and Microsoft have all committed to not sell facial recognition to law enforcement at least temporarily.

While activists have been campaigning for the companies to do this for years, the Black Lives Matter movement appears to have tipped the scale.

As facial recognition becomes more widely used to catch criminals, illegal immigrants, or terrorists, there is mounting concern about how the technology might be abused.

Each company has made subtly different promises on their sales bans.

Three of the world's biggest tech companies have backed off selling facial recognition to law enforcement amid ongoing protests against police brutality.

IBM announced on Monday it is halting the sale of "general purpose" facial recognition. Amazon on Wednesday announced it was imposing a one-year suspension on the sale of its facial recognition software to law enforcement. Microsoft followed suit on Thursday, saying it does not sell facial recognition tech to US police forces and will not do so until legislation is passed governing the use of the technology.

It's something of a u-turn, since activists and academics have been advocating for companies not to sell facial recognition to law enforcement on the basis it exacerbates racial injustice for years.

Facial recognition is becoming an increasingly popular tool for government agencies and law enforcement to track down criminals, terrorists, or illegal immigrants. But with the Black Lives Matter protests sweeping across the world in the wake of George Floyd's death, there are now fresh calls for the big tech companies to stop selling the technology to police.

The argument long put forward by civil rights groups and AI experts is that facial recognition disproportionately affects people of color in two ways.

Firstly, like any policing tool operating by systemically racist societies or institutions, it will inevitably be used to target people of color more often.

Secondly, the data used to build facial recognition software ingrains it with racial bias which makes it more likely to misidentify women and people of color, which would in turn lead to more wrongful arrests. This is because the datasets used to train facial recognition algorithms are often predominantly made up of pictures of white men.

Here is a breakdown of exactly what each company has promised:

IBM



IBM CEO Arvind Krishna. More

IBM was the first of the three companies to announce it was taking its foot off the pedal on facial recognition, and it's also made the most permanent commitment.

CEO Arvind Krishna made the announcement in a letter to members of Congress including Senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris on June 8.

"IBM no longer offers general purpose IBM facial recognition or analysis software," Krishna wrote. "IBM firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms."

He added that IBM hoped to start a "national dialogue" on the use of facial recognition by law enforcement.

The announcement was welcomed by many, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Experts Business Insider spoke to said it was a move in the right direction, but that the language IBM had used in its announcement gave it some room to potentially keep selling facial recognition tech in future.

Eva Blum-Dumontet, a senior researcher at Privacy International who specializes in IBM, told Business Insider the specification that it would stop selling "general purpose" software gives the firm room to develop custom software for clients.