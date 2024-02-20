Outrage over trans activist's funeral at St. Pat's

WNYW

The funeral of a renowned transgender activist in a New York cathedral elicited a denunciation of the event by a senior church official, who called the Mass a scandal within one of the preeminent houses of worship in U.S. Catholicism. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York condemned the funeral of Cecilia Gentili in Manhattan's St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Thursday.