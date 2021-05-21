Outrage as Texas executes man without witnesses from news media

Nathan Place
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;No reporters were present when Quintin Jones, 41, was executed&lt;/p&gt; (AP)

No reporters were present when Quintin Jones, 41, was executed

(AP)

When Quintin Jones died by lethal injection on Wednesday, no one from the news media was there to witness it.

That’s because they weren’t invited. According to the government of Texas, where Mr Jones was executed, prison officials accidentally neglected to bring in the reporters scheduled to bear witness, as is customary for executions in the state.

“As a result of a miscommunication between officials at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, there was never a call made to summon the media witnesses into the unit,” the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in a statement. “We apologise for this critical error. The agency is investigating to determine exactly what occurred to ensure it does not happen again.”

When Mr Jones died, journalists from the Associated Press and the Huntsville Item were reportedly waiting at an office across the street. A prison employee was supposed to come and get them, but never did.

Mr Jones, who was 41, was convicted of murdering his great-aunt, Berthena Bryant, in 1999. His execution was the first in 40 years to take place without journalists present.

Critics of the death penalty blasted the “error.” The American Civil Liberties Union has called for an investigation into what went wrong. Robert Dunham, director of the Death Penalty Information Center, questioned the competence of Texas’ justice system.

“If the state with the most experience carrying out executions lacks the competence to carry out this most basic execution function, what does that tell us about what else in the execution process states can’t be trusted to do properly?” he asked The Washington Post.

“If you can botch that, there really isn’t anything else in the process, short of executing the wrong person, that you can’t botch.”

One of the journalists who was supposed to be in the room was Joseph Brown, editor of the Huntsville Item. He objected to the oversight as well, pointing out that the press provides important accountability for executions.

“It is vital that we are there, because they are not going to record nuances, like someone saying, ‘It’s burning,’ or taking deep breaths,” Mr Brown told The New York Times.

Relatives of Mr Jones, including ones who were close to Ms Bryant, had begged Texas’ government to spare his life, but were denied.

“Because I was so close to Bert, her death hurt me a lot,” Mattie Long, Ms Bryant’s sister, wrote in a letter to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. “Quintin can’t bring her back. I can’t bring her back. I am writing this to ask you to please spare Quintin’s life.”

In lieu of the journalists, the Texas prison system recorded Mr Jones’ final words.

“I hope I left everyone a plate of food full of happy memories, happiness and no sadness,” he said shortly before his death.

Read More

UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

Mexican president draws US into dispute over governor facing money laundering and organized crime charges

Veterans slam ‘sedition-loving traitor’ Ted Cruz after he mocks ‘woke, emasculated’ US military

Recommended Stories

  • UNC Faculty Outraged That '1619 Project' Creator Nikole Hannah-Jones Is Not Tenured

    "We demand explanations from the university’s leadership at all levels,” their statement read.

  • Naked woman found tied to ‘heavy equipment’ after sexual assault, Illinois police say

    An Illinois man tied a woman to equipment at his workplace and sexually assaulted her, officials say.

  • Trump news – live: 35 Republicans defy ex-president to back Capitol riot commission

    Follow the latest developments in US politics

  • Fact check: COVID vaccines won’t affect teens’ development or fertility, experts say

    “Bottom line: I think that’s ridiculous.”

  • ‘I think Donald Trump is going to flip on all of them’: Michael Cohen on Trump investigation

    Today we learned that the NY Attorney General’s office is pursuing a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization in New York, in addition to the civil investigation and the criminal probe led by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. Former personal Attorney to Donald Trump Michael Cohen joined Joy to discuss.

  • Justice delayed? In wealthy California town, officer kills 2

    Just past the Village Theatre and a quaint corner chocolate shop is the intersection where Officer Andrew Hall shot and killed a 33-year-old mentally ill man in 2018. The Town of Danville is not accustomed to gun violence. The two fatal shootings by the same officer in a 2 1/2-year span have now cast a spotlight on Danville, where criminal justice activists say the wheels of justice turned far too slowly and had deadly consequences.

  • Big European states warm to U.S. proposal for minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%

    France, Germany and Italy said on Friday that a new U.S. proposal for global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% was a good basis for sealing an international deal by July. The U.S. Treasury Department offered on Thursday to accept a minimum rate of at least 15%, significantly below its proposed 21% minimum for U.S. multinational firms. It made the proposal at the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) where nearly 140 countries aim to reach broad agreement this summer to rework rules for taxing multinational groups and big technology companies, such as Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc.

  • UNSOLVED Exclusive: Man arrested tied to Pasadena rapes from '90s

    Two women were raped just days apart in Pasadena in 1993. DNA evidence found on both victims links a 62-year-old to the crimes.

  • NFT enthusiasts hold firm despite crypto price plunge

    LONDON (Reuters) -This week's cryptocurrency price plunge eroded the dollar-based value of NFTs and raised the cost of buying and selling them, in what could be a setback for the burgeoning digital asset market. The sudden boom is partly attributed to 2020's crypto price surge; NFTs are usually bought with the cryptocurrency ether or dollars. NFT prices are normally listed on marketplaces in ether, meaning sellers may adjust prices higher to keep them constant in dollars.

  • Former President Trump lashes out at ‘corrupt’ criminal probe into Trump Organization

    Former President Trump is lashing out at the New York attorney general’s office following the launch of a criminal probe into the Trump Organization, calling the investigation “corrupt” and “in desperate search of a crime.” NBC News’ Monica Alba explains what the probe could uncover about the Trump Organization and what it could mean for the former president’s company.

  • Judge in Texas lawsuit against Google refuses to move case to California

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Texas judge hearing a state antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google denied on Thursday a request for the case to be moved to California, where the company is fighting similar lawsuits. Google had asked for the case to be moved for several reasons, including that its headquarters is in California, as are many of the witnesses who would likely be called. Judge Sean Jordan of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, however, disagreed that that and other arguments made by Google were adequate reason to change venue.

  • Retirees: Should You Boost Your Income With Cryptocurrency?

    Cryptocurrency has been creating quite the stir in the investing world lately. While digital currencies have existed for more than a decade, they've recently been making headlines for their soaring prices. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) recently reached a high of around $60,000 per coin, and other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Dogecoin have seen explosive growth over the past few months.

  • Drew Barrymore says she sent video in underwear to teenage boy instead of Cameron Diaz by mistake

    ‘It turns out I sent it to a 16-year-old boy,’ actor admitted

  • Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 2-1; Tavares injured early

    Paul Byron broke a tie with a short-handed goal from his knees with 7:16 left and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the first-round series between Original Six rivals. The game was marred by an early collision that sent Toronto captain John Tavares off the ice on a stretcher to a hospital. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell.

  • My wife and I defrauded the government by hiding income. Now we’re divorcing, and she’s threatening to ruin us both

    Throughout our entire marriage, my wife and I jointly, upon our accountant’s advice, defrauded the government by hiding income. My wife — again, under the advice of an accountant — continues to claim unemployment during the pandemic, and only takes cash from her customers.

  • Kansas prosecutor says no to rape charge, so college student calls her own grand jury

    “It took me a while to find my voice. But I have found it, and I am going to use it.”

  • 'One of the most extreme abortion bans in the country': Critics decry unorthodox Texas abortion law

    Just a day after claiming "Texans, not gov't, should decide their best health care practices," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed into law what critics are calling "one of the most extreme abortion bans in the country." This is one of the most extreme abortion bans in the country. We're going to fight like hell to hold Greg Abbott and Republicans accountable and to protect reproductive rights. https://t.co/CzjTc1vyAT — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 19, 2021 The "heartbeat" bill "would amount to an outright ban on abortions," writes The Texas Tribune, prohibiting abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — typically around six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. The law makes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for instances of rape or incest. Abortion rights advocates say the law will likely force women to seek alternative methods, legal or not. State Rep. Donna Howard (D), for instance, said "there will always be women who will pursue having abortions despite what you do here today and what you've been doing for a decade to create all these obstructions." No law, said Progress Texas advocacy manager Diana Gómez, "will stop abortions from happening." Again, rich women will find a way to have an abortion if they want one. They can travel to a blue state where it's still legal. These bills mainly force women without means to go through with a pregnancy they can't afford or attempt an illegal method — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) May 19, 2021 The bill's most notable provision, however, puts the onus of enforcement on private citizens, allowing anyone other than a government official to sue both abortion providers and anyone who "aids or abets" another person in obtaining an illegal abortion, "including paying for or reimbursing the costs of an abortion through insurance or otherwise." Nancy Northrup, head of the Center for Reproductive Rights, argues that "this bill essentially opens the floodgates to allow anyone who is hostile to abortion to sue doctors and clinics, consuming their resources and forcing them to shut down." The law is slated to take effect on Sept. 1, writes Mother Jones, though advocacy groups plan to challenge it. Texas is the latest of several states to introduce restrictive abortion legislation in 2021. So far, "none of the bills have gone into effect," CNN reports. More stories from theweek.comJustice Department leaders to meet with reporters after more revelations of Trump DOJ surveilling journalistsJoe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • 14 bodies found at home of ex-cop in El Salvador murder case

    Fourteen bodies have now been found at the home of a former police officer who was arrested this month for murdering two women, Salvadoran prosecutors said Thursday. The former officer, Hugo Osorio Chávez, was detained and charged earlier this month in the killing of a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter. Osorio Chávez, 51, who had previously been investigated for sex crimes, confessed to killing the two.

  • You can help enforce Texas ‘heartbeat’ abortion law, a game-changer for pro-life cause

    Between a novel approach in Texas and a new abortion rights challenge in the U.S. Supreme Court, it’s been a big week for the pro-life movement.

  • ‘The second bite broke the bones’: Man reveals how he survived horror bear attack

    ‘I realised I was in pretty bad shape because I had all this blood everywhere’