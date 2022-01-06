'An outrage': Why drivers were left stranded overnight, some for 24 hours, on I-95 in Virginia

Interstate 95 reopened late Tuesday in Virginia after snow and ice brought traffic to a daylong standstill, but questions remained around why winter weather left drivers stranded overnight, especially given advanced forecasts from experts.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said early Wednesday that I-95 around Fredericksburg was open, though some icy conditions persisted. Crews had worked through Tuesday to free up a roughly 50-mile traffic jam that forced scores of drivers to wait in their cars for more than 24 hours in some cases for the roads to clear.

Gov. Ralph Northam blamed the backup on "an incredibly unusual event" after about a foot of snow blanketed the area around Fredericksburg. Transportation officials said the winter weather started with rain, which would have washed away any treatment on roadways to prevent icing.

But some motorists trapped in the backup vented frustration with officials' response.

27-HOUR COMMUTE: Virginia officials pelted with questions after hundreds of drivers were stuck on I-95 overnight

“They passed out water (this morning). What is water going to do?” Maurice Watson told WJLA-TV. “I ain’t ate in 24 hours, I ran out of gas, I called VDOT six times. No one came. This is an outrage. This is how you treat your taxpayers?”

Ronni Schorr told The Washington Post she didn't see any plows until Tuesday morning after being trapped for 14 hours. “I’m not angry at the snow,” Schorr said. “I’m just upset at the way they handled it.”

Among those stuck was Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who was driving to Washington, D.C., from Richmond and said the journey took him 27 hours.

Ok after 27 hours on the road from Richmond to DC, very happy to be back in the Capitol and working on voting rights legislation this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/6XE45ZQUvq — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 4, 2022

Speaking with reporters after arriving in Washington, Kaine said he saw crews working overnight to clear the roads but called the incident "probably a good infrastructure story. Generally, we're just not as big investors and infrastructure as we should be."

Story continues

After it began to snow on roads that had not been pretreated, “that was entirely too much for us to keep up with,” Department of Transportation district engineer Marcie Parker told reporters. Trucks began to lose control, and it was snowing at a rate of 2 inches an hour, she said. “Consequently, with the amount of traffic that we had on the interstate, the trucks and the cars couldn’t make it up and down the hills because we had too much snow and ice out there.”

OVERFLOWING TOILETS, NOT ENOUGH FOOD: Amtrak passengers recount experience on stranded Crescent

Parker said the snow knocked out power to some traffic cameras, and because of the location of the logjam, express lanes weren't much help to clear the backup.

The rapid accumulation of over half a foot of snow and deteriorating conditions were forecast by AccuWeather as early as Sunday morning, more than 24 hours before drivers found themselves trapped on the highway.

With clear and detailed warning about precipitation ahead of time, experts at AccuWeather said Wednesday that the previous days' nightmare traffic jam could have been almost totally avoided.

"It was very unfortunate to see... the suffering, anxiety and fear that so many people affected felt, especially when you consider it could have been avoided by more proactive responses based on the AccuWeather forecast that highlighted this very concern," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said in a statement Wednesday.

About 36 hours after the first snowfall, the Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted Tuesday evening that the freeway had been reopened and that no disabled vehicles remained on the road.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday, though, said patches of freezing rain could cause slick travel conditions. The state transportation department warned drivers on I-95 be cautious.

Drivers wait for the traffic to be cleared as cars and trucks are stranded on sections of Interstate 95 Tuesday Jan. 4, 2022, in Carmel Church, Va. Close to 48 miles of the Interstate was closed due to ice and snow.

The number of vehicles caught in the backup was not clear, but photos and videos on social media showed hundreds lined up.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday, cold temperatures had drivers worried, and many turned off their cars for periods to conserve gas. Others walked around or passed out food.

Marvin Romero, who had been returning from South Florida with his children, said he spent 20 hours on the roadway.

“To me, I see it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience. How many people can actually say that they stepped on I-95, or they slept on I-95?" he said. "It’s hopefully a story that I can tell my grandkids one day.”

The National Weather Service says it expects the Thursday night storm to bring varying amounts of accumulation into Virginia. Areas that were hit hardest by Monday’s storm — primarily the western and northern parts of the commonwealth — likely will see more snow.

Late Wednesday, Northam issued a pre-emptive state of emergency for all of Virginia ahead of the storm that will roll through Virginia Thursday night and Friday morning. The governor’s order puts the Virginia National Guard on stand-by to assist with any emergencies caused by the coming storm — likely a reaction to criticism raised because the Guard was not activated ahead of Monday’s storm.

“Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back to back makes it more likely communities will need additional help as they continue to recover from the first round of tree-snapping wet snow and ice that we saw Monday,” Northam said in a statement accompanying the order.

Contributing: Ledyard King, USA TODAY; Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: I-95 backup in Virginia: How did drivers, Tim Kaine get stranded?