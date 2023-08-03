Outreach workers pulling out of Mass & Cass due to safety concerns

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city’s community partners are pulling outreach workers from Mass & Cass, an area of the city also knowns as methadone mile, amid growing concerns for public safety.

Wu said the conditions around the intersection of Mass. Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard have gotten so dangerous with the increase of drug trafficking, human trafficking, and violence that some outreach organizations are pulling their teams off the streets.

“Even the outreach workers who have been there day after day are not feeling comfortable.. not feeling like they can physically safely be there anymore,” said Wu.

Mayor Wu has stood by the city’s public health-centered approach of meeting people where they are, but on Wednesday she said the city needs to find a better way to separate those who need treatment from those who are causing problems.

In recent months, police officers and others have been attacked in the area including a story we reported on just last month after a well-known Police Sergeant was pepper sprayed in an unprovoked attack. City data shows Boston EMS responses to the area have doubled from a year ago.

City Council President Ed Flynn is also addressing recent violence toward police officers and first responders.

“Boston police officers have experienced an increased level of physical and verbal assaults as they respond to emergency calls and patrol our neighborhoods,” said Flynn. “This violence against police and first responders is unacceptable, and needs to be condemned.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

