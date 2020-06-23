OUTRIGGER Presents The State of Small Business: Forecasts, Funding, and Success Strategies to Help Business Owners Navigate the Impact of COVID-19

The current state of the global economy is directly related to the impact of the COVID pandemic and has been further devastated by the polarization of communities in recent weeks. Organizations have been forced to make difficult decisions to keep companies afloat in the interim leaving a wake of uncertainty for businesses and employees alike.

GOLDEN, Colo., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTRIGGER ADVISORY GROUP has researched what's been happening in the business communities to provide information for leaders to take into consideration while they plan for both short-term and long-term solutions to survive these crises, stabilize, and resume growth initiatives.

OUTRIGGER invites you to join them on their presentation, "The State Of Small Business: Forecasts, Funding, and Success Strategies." held on Thursdays at 11AM MT. They will address the impact of COVID-19 on businesses with statistical data and provide insight to what economists project in the near future.

Key Benefits of Attending This Presentation :

Learn how COVID-19 has affected the economy in recent months

Learn what industries are stronger or most susceptible to further hardship

Learn what economists are projecting in 2020-2021

Get access to funding resources

Get access to success strategies for growth opportunities

Register Here: https://thestateofsmallbusiness.com/

About OUTRIGGER ADVISORY GROUP:

OUTRIGGER ADVISORY GROUP is a strategic marketing and operations consulting firm utilizing research, big data, and analytics to provide organizations a competitive advantage. They create customized growth plans so organizations may leverage the right systems for growth opportunities. Whether you are hiring and training new employees or downsizing, OUTRIGGER can assist you with your organizational restructuring plans to make a smooth transition.

For more information, contact an OUTRIGGER Advisor here .

Media contact:

Amber Pember

Founder, OUTRIGGER ADVISORY GROUP

support@outriggeradvisorygroup.com

