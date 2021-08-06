OUTS-TAN-DING: President touts 943,000 new jobs in July as proof 'the Biden plan is working'

OUTS-TAN-DING: President touts 943,000 new jobs in July as proof 'the Biden plan is working'
President Joe Biden claimed Friday that the latest jobs report proves that the "Biden plan is working."

The president, wearing a tan suit and clover-patterned tie, opened his remarks at the White House by thanking Congress for advancing the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which he called "a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America."

ECONOMY ADDS 943,000 NEW JOBS AS RECOVERY PICKS UP PACE

"We learned that the economy created 943,000 new jobs in July — 943,000. The unemployment rate fell by 0.5% to 5.4%. Now, while our economy is far from complete, and while we had doubtless — you will have ups and downs along the way as we continue to battle the delta surge of COVID. What is indisputable, now, is this," he continued. "The Biden plan is working. The Biden plan produces results, and the Biden plan is moving the country forward."

Biden relished the fact that he is the first president to create more than 4 million jobs in their first six months in office as businesses reopen and vaccinated people return to work.

"Economic growth is the fastest in 40 years. Jobs are up. The employment rate is the lowest since the pandemic hit. Black unemployment is down as well," he added. "Why? Because we put in place the necessary tools early in my presidency, the COVID vaccine, the COVID-19 vaccine plan, the American Rescue Plan to fight the virus and fight the economic mess we inherited."

Still, the president cautioned the country against the delta variant and urged people who have not yet been vaccinated to begin that process.

"America can beat the delta variant just as we beat the original COVID-19," he said in closing. "Please get vaccinated. We can get this done."

Biden did not field questions from reporters about what an additional delta variant surge would do to the economic recovery.

You can watch the president's remarks in full below.

