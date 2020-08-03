Outside groups spend big on last days of Kansas Republican Senate primary amid intraparty duel

The final weeks of the Kansas Republican Senate primary have devolved into millions of dollars in spending from outside groups, negative mailers and both frontrunners, Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Ks., and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, awaiting a possible endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Kobach -- a failed 2018 gubernatorial candidate -- is the nominee of choice for Democrats, who widely see their path to flipping the seat blue as a much easier one should Kobach win on Tuesday. No matter the nominee, Democrats will have a tough uphill battle in the state, which Trump won by 21 points in 2016.

PHOTO: Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, answers a question during a debate in Olathe, Kan., Feb 1, 2020. (John Hanna/AP, FILE) More

Democrats have tapped physician and Republican-turned-Democrat Dr. Barbara Bollier as their Senate pick. Bollier, a former Kansas state senator, is leading the cash dash among the candidates and broke the state's fundraising records in the second quarter.

In the final weeks of the race, Marshall, who currently represents the state's first congressional district, fell victim to millions in outside spending from Democrat-aligned outside groups who spent big on television attacking him in an apparent attempt to weaken his presumptive lead. Bob Hamilton, a local plumber who is self-funding his campaign, has struggled to keep up his momentum as the primary grew increasingly competitive.

There's minimal public polling coming out of the primary -- which has the limited potential to turn the tables for Democrats who hope to regain the Senate come November -- but the consensus is clear: Kobach as the nominee could mean trouble for Republicans.

"When he ran for governor, he was the only Republican who ran statewide who lost," Nathaniel Birkhead, an associate professor of political science at Kansas State University in Manhattan, said of Kobach. "Everybody else down ballot won handily. He lost. The indicates there are a lot of people who voted for Laura Kelly and then voted Republican for the rest of the line."

Democrats have recognized Marshall's potential path to success through November and are spending heavily to try and boost their preferred candidate.

Sunflower State PAC, a Democrat-aligned outside group, has spent at least $3.5 million in ads attacking Marshall, whether it be for his history as a physician or for issues in his personal life. One ad called him "reckless and too risky for Kansas Republicans."

On the other side of the aisle, Senate Leadership Fund, the campaign arm of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, went on the air and spent more than $1 million in the Sunflower State in an effort to boost Marshall.

"National Democrats are spending millions to dictate the outcome in our Republican primary, lying about doctor and military veteran Roger Marshall," SLF's ad says.

Another ad, this one coming from Republican-aligned group Plains PAC, hits on Kobach's electability and points to his rocky history with voters in Kansas by saying, "National Democrats know a proven loser when they see one."

"Obviously Kris Kobach has probably the highest name recognition for anybody in the state of Kansas that's a current active politician. But he's also got a very unfavorable view among a lot of folks," said Birkhead.

After his tenure as secretary of state in the deep red state, Kobach launched his gubernatorial bid as a Republican, winning the primary by only hundreds of votes, but eventually losing the general election to Democrat Laura Kelly by five points.

Establishment Republicans have thrown their support behind Marshall, including retiring Sen. Pat Roberts, who Marshall, Kobach and Bollier, among others, are hoping to replace. Former U.S. presidential candidate Bob Dole, also a Republican from Kansas, endorsed Marshall, alongside the Kansas Farm Bureau, U.S. Chamber of Commerce and National Right to Life Committee.