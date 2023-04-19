Outside judge assigned to harassment case against ex-secretary at Erie County Courthouse

A retired judge from another county will preside over the criminal case of a former secretary at the Erie County Courthouse.

The former secretary is charged with sending 70 harassing letters to fellow female employees while she was a county employee — a situation that led Erie County's head judge for criminal court, John J. Mead, to ask for an outside judge to take over the case.

Mead made the request "due to a potential conflict of interest arising from defendant and/or persons related to the ... case being known to the Judges of the Court of Common Pleas in Erie County," he wrote in a one-page order on April 11.

Mead's order led to the assignment of James Arner, a retired judge from Clarion County, to handle the case, Bob Catalde, the district court administrator for Erie County, said on Tuesday. He said Arner will preside over the case at the Erie County Courthouse.

Arner retired in 2019 after 20 years as the one elected judge on bench for the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas. He has continued to handle cases in Clarion County as a retired, or senior, judge. Senior judges in Pennsylvania typically fill in for elected judges during vacancies on the bench or in cases where conflicts of interest might be an issue.

When will the courthouse harassment case go to trial?

Arner's newly assigned Erie County case is far from being scheduled for trial.

The defendant, Jennifer A. Prichard, who had been the secretary for the district court administrator, was charged in January, had her preliminary hearing in March and is scheduled for a formal court arraignment on May 30. The defense and prosecution can file pretrial motions once she is arraigned.

Prichard, 54, of West Springfield, is charged with 19 counts — 17 third-degree misdemeanors of harassment by communication in an anonymous manner and two first-degree misdemeanor counts of stalking.

She is accused of sending the 70 letters to six women and two anonymous text messages to the husband of one of the women between October 2017 and September 2022. The 19 counts are designed to cover all 70 letters and the two text messages.

The six women were all working at the courthouse in various jobs when they received the letters at their residences, according to the criminal complaint against Prichard and testimony at her preliminary hearing. Some of the letters threatened the recipients' jobs and some others told the recipients they were being watched, according to testimony.

The letters appear to be related to Prichard having an affair at the time with an Erie County sheriff's deputy who no longer works for the county, according to testimony.

When did the secretary leave her job at the courthouse?

Prichard had worked for Erie County since 1999 and had been the secretary for the district court administrator since 2019. She resigned from her $46,254-a-year job as secretary on Sept. 26, after a detective with the Erie County District Attorney's Office confronted her about the letters.

The detective had traced a text sent in the case to a cell phone that Prichard had used, according to the criminal complaint in her case. She admitted to sending the letters, according to the complaint.

The District Attorney's Office charged Prichard by summons, and she was never taken into custody. Her lawyer, John Carlson, argued at the preliminary hearing that the letters did not rise to the level of threats and that some of the letters were sent in a time frame that falls outside the statute of limitations.

Erie 3rd Ward District Judge Tom Carney following the preliminary hearing sent all the charges against Prichard to Common Pleas Court — where Judge Arner will preside.

