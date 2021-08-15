From outside school board president’s house, Fort Worth parents demand face-mask vote

Emerson Clarridge
·4 min read

With less than 36 hours remaining before Fort Worth public school corridors fill with students at the beginning of the new school year, parents concerned that their children will be imperiled by the coronavirus without a compulsory face-mask policy demonstrated on Saturday outside the house of the city’s school board president.

The parents sought the attention of Tobi Jackson, they said, because she has the authority to call an emergency board meeting to consider a face-covering requirement for students and other people inside district buildings.

For a time earlier in the week, the parents’ fear calmed as Superintendent Kent Scribner announced that masks would be required indoors and on buses under a policy that he could direct without a board vote. A group of other parents who consider masks to be harmful to elements of education in ways that they believe override the benefits coverings have as a measure to thwart the virus’ transmission on Friday successfully sought a temporary restraining order in Tarrant County District Court to end the school district’s plan.

Legal quarrels are underway across the state to resolve the conflict between an executive order issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that prohibits local governments from enacting mask requirements and city councils, county judges and school boards that have disregarded the governor on the matter.

Scribner has that said that he made his decision after he received a letter signed by 125 physicians from Cook Children’s Health Care System that discussed the importance of masking and social distancing. Elementary-age students are ineligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Warren Norred, the attorney representing parents who are opposed to a mask requirement, argued that the virus was unlikely to result in death for children and referred to an assessment of a clinical psychologist that students would, with masks, miss critical nonverbal communication such as seeing a teacher’s smile.

Parents who support a mandate now see a board vote, which could also be scheduled if four trustees other than Jackson call for it, as a central step to win the policy battle.

The Fort Worth board’s position to decline to consider and vote on the matter was a “failure of leadership,” said parent Max Krochmal, 39.

Jackson, he said, “was playing political football with our kids’ lives.” Krochaml and other parents also said that the district should, as it did last school year, offer online classes for some students.

Four parents of students who attend Fort Worth ISD schools filed a petition seeking the temporary restraining order.

At a hearing in 141st District Court in Fort Worth, Judge John Chupp suggested that it was improper for Scribner to determine the school system’s policy on masks because his office is not subject to an election.

The restraining order will be in effect at least until Aug. 26. Chupp will consider a temporary injunction at a hearing on that date.

The lawsuit identifies parents Jennifer Treger, Todd Daniel, Kerri Rehmeyer and an anonymous mother as plaintiffs in the case. Superintendent Scribner and the Fort Worth school district are the defendants.

The district’s face-covering policy was an illegal act under Abbott’s executive order prohibiting local government mask mandates, the lawsuit asserts.

In a statement on Chupp’s order, a Fort Worth ISD representative said, “We believe Tuesday’s announcement regarding masks for students, employees, and visitors to our campuses was the right thing to do. However, we will certainly honor today’s court order blocking the mask requirement.

“Nevertheless, FWISD strongly recommends that all students, parents, employees and visitors, please, consider the importance of wearing a face mask while we are still in the midst of the pandemic and COVID cases remain high,” the district’s statement said.

Alex Vorse, 39, said that his daughter is 10 and unvaccinated because her age makes her ineligible for vaccination. She also has a health condition that could make COVID-19 symptoms more severe were she to contract the virus, he said. A board vote would satisfy at least one of Chupp’s concerns, he said.

“All we want is to stay safe and stay in the district,” Vorse said.

The demonstration that he helped to organize on Saturday involved a mock funeral procession from Eastern Hills High School to Jackson’s house, which people in 19 vehicles circled. The school mask matter is grave, Vorse suggested.

The protesting parents left stuffed animals of the sort that someone might bring to a sick child in the hospital or add to a memorial in Jackson’s front yard.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Florida COVID update: 1,071 more resident deaths over the last week, 23,933 new daily cases

    Florida on Friday reported 23,933 more COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state also reported 29 more deaths.

  • Duke reports 2 COVID clusters involving med students and women’s field hockey team

    The two clusters at Duke follow a cluster at UNC-Chapel Hill earlier this week.

  • Biden calls school chiefs, lauds defiance of anti-mask rules

    President Joe Biden called school district superintendents in Florida and Arizona to praise them for doing “the right thing” after their respective boards implemented mask requirements in defiance of their Republican governors amid growing COVID-19 infections. The White House said in a Saturday statement that the Democratic president had spoken with interim Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright in Florida and Phoenix Union High School District Superintendent Chad Gestson in Arizona “to thank them for their leadership and discuss their shared commitment to getting all students back in safe, full-time in-person learning this school year.”

  • Free AirPods alert: Students and teachers can get a pair of AirPods with qualifying purchases at Apple right now

    Students and teachers can get a free pair of AirPods when they purchase MacBooks or iPads at Apple as part of the Apple student discount.

  • Universities charge unvaccinated students "Covid fee"

    Unvaccinated students at West Virginia Wesleyan College will be required to pay a "Covid fee" this fall and students who are unvaccinated at Birmingham–Southern College in Alabama will be required to pay for weekly testing.Driving the news: West Virginia Wesleyan College will require all unvaccinated students to pay a nonrefundable $750 fee. There, students are not required to get the vaccine, but are encouraged to do so before the fall semester, per NBC.Get market news worthy of your time with

  • Gutsy Babar keeps Pakistan hopes alive in first Test

    Babar Azam's unbeaten half-century kept his team's hopes alive of setting a competitive target for the West Indies in the final innings of the contest with Pakistan reaching 160 for five in their second innings at the close of the rain-affected third day of the first Test at Sabina Park on Saturday.

  • Mississippi hospital puts beds in parking garage to cope with COVID-19 surge

    (Reuters) -The crush of new COVID-19 infections in Mississippi has become so dire that the state has turned to efforts reminiscent of the earliest days of the U.S. pandemic, when a field hospital was set up in New York's Central Park and a medical ship was moored in the Hudson River. With an overload of coronavirus patients and a shortage of healthcare workers in the state, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) opened up a 20-bed field hospital in its parking garage on Friday morning. It plans to open a mobile hospital tent early next week, staffed by a medical team sent by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • 'This was a race and we lost': How US doctors really feel about Covid surge

    Healthcare workers react to the growing rise of Covid patients in US hospitals despite vaccines.

  • Georgia County Shuts Down All Schools Amid Major Student COVID Outbreak

    Ware County joins four other school districts in the state in suspending classes amid troubling numbers of sick children.

  • Children hospitalized with COVID-19 in U.S. hits record number

    (Reuters) -The number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States hit a record high of just over 1,900 on Saturday, as hospitals across the South were stretched to capacity fighting outbreaks caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant. The Delta variant, which is rapidly spreading among mostly the unvaccinated portion of the U.S. population, has caused hospitalizations to spike in recent weeks, driving up the number of pediatric hospitalizations to 1,902 on Saturday, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Children currently make up about 2.4% of the nation's COVID-19 hospitalizations.

  • Biden admin backs Texas, Florida districts on mask mandates

    President Joe Biden's administration on Friday offered its full-throated support for local cities and school boards in Texas and Florida that are defying orders by their Republican governors that prohibit mask-wearing mandates in schools. In a pair of open letters from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the administration condemned the orders from Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida which contravene public health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Meghan Markle's Gown Leads Most Popular Wedding Dresses of the Decade List — with Kate Middleton Right Behind!

    Meghan Markle topped her sleek Givenchy dress by Claire Waight Keller with an intricate veil, and Kate Middleton tapped Alexander McQueen Creative Director Sarah Burton to create a timeless lace look

  • 4 men charged in 2011 killing of Christopher Cummings

    Four men have been charged with the 2011 murder of the nephew of late Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings. Christopher Cummings, […] The post 4 men charged in 2011 killing of Christopher Cummings appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Britney's Instagram Post After Her Dad Agreed To Step Down As Her Conservator Is So Telling

    Britney's mother has also responded.

  • ‘ISIS 3.0’: Meghan McCain swipes Biden’s ‘shameful’ Afghanistan withdrawal

    Former The View co-host Meghan McCain described President Joe Biden’s handling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan as “embarrassing” and “shameful” as the Taliban's forces continue to gain back lost territory and are nearing in on its capital city, Kabul.

  • CFFC 99 Video: Watch Lydell Poag win debut with 22-second knockout from vicious elbows

    Watch Lydell Poag's spectacular 22-second knockout victory at CFFC 99.

  • U.S. warns of violent COVID-19-related attacks

    A warning Friday from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that violent extremists could try and use the reimposition of COVID-19 related restrictions as a reason to conduct attacks.The department said that COVID-19-related stress has "contributed to increased societal strains and tensions, driving several plots by domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year."In an interview with CNN, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said his department sees domestic violent extremists as "the greatest terrorist-related threat to our homeland" fueled by "false narratives" and "ideologies of hate."The bulletin also warned of the increased risk of "targeted violence" as the U.S. prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks and around upcoming religious holidays.The latest DHS bulletin also noted that al Qaeda's Arabian Peninsula branch had recently released the first English-language version of its "Inspire" magazine in four years, which DHS says is evidence that violent foreign militants are still trying to inspire U.S. followers to engage in attacks.It also warned that media outlets linked to the Russian, Chinese and Iranian governments had "repeatedly" amplified conspiracy theories about the origins of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of vaccines.

  • The new school year is already a disaster: Thousands of students are quarantining as COVID-19 cases skyrocket among kids

    Bans on mask mandates in some states, paired with the fact that young kids are waiting on vaccine authorization, make it tough to protect students.

  • Stanford announces mandatory COVID-19 testing for students regardless of vaccination status

    Stanford University announced Wednesday it will require COVID-19 testing for all students coming to campus regardless of their vaccination status.

  • Black graduates’ household incomes have grown more slowly than those of college graduates in general

    College has always been positioned as an opportunity to even the playing field for young adults, and especially for Black […] The post Black graduates’ household incomes have grown more slowly than those of college graduates in general appeared first on TheGrio.