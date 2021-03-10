Some outside state guidelines say they got COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Dade College North site

Andrew Boryga, South Florida Sun Sentinel
·6 min read

Miami’s federally supported vaccination site at Miami Dade College North Campus may be giving vaccines out to Floridians 18 years and older, bypassing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ eligibility criteria.

Reports emerged on social media Tuesday afternoon that the vaccination site was taking anyone over 18 with a Florida ID, no appointment necessary. A police officer manning the lines told a South Florida Sun Sentinel reporter “you might get lucky” when asked if they were vaccinating everyone.

People who got their jab in the arm at the site this week said there were lax rules to get a shot, but also a lot of chaos. They reported long lines, unclear guidance about whether or not you needed to arrive in a car and confrontations with private security guards.

By 3 p.m., the Miami Dade College North site was overrun with cars. On Northwest 27th Avenue a block away, a security guard told people that the site had run out of vaccines. But cars were still waved in.

In official communications on their website, the FEMA-supported sites maintain that they are run by the Florida Department of Health and are following state guidelines that say those older than 65 or people deemed by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19 can get their shots.

On the ground, people who’ve received vaccines at Miami sites have reported little to no restrictions.

Marilyn Virgo, 49, was among those who showed up to the site on Tuesday morning and left with a shot. Virgo, who came from Broward, said she didn’t have to bring a doctor’s note — all she had to provide was her Florida ID.

Virgo said she read a news article last night about the site that she interpreted to mean that she would have a chance.

“It said, basically, that if you showed up you’re getting a shot,” she said. ”It didn’t have any specifics. But that was code for me.”

Other people said they heard about the lack of restrictions from friends, friends of friends, the news and social media.

A woman named Maria, 41, who declined to share her last name, said she was only asked for her Florida ID. “No insurance, no medical forms, nothing,” she said. She learned about the site in a WhatsApp group on Monday evening.

She showed up about 11 a.m. Tuesday hoping to get the Johnson & Johnson shot, but she said people who were already waiting online told her there were others waiting since 4 a.m., three hours before the site opened. She heard that by 9 a.m., the Johnson & Johnson shots were gone.

Alejandra Stern, 47, said she was also only asked for her ID. She heard the site would accept people by car and those who didn’t arrive in a car. She took an Uber and got to the site at 6:45 a.m., but after an hour and a half of making a separate line for those who arrived on foot, the parking lot filled up and she was told they wouldn’t be vaccinating her and everyone else in her line.

Stern said she hopped in an Uber to get back home and returned to the site in her car. She encountered chaos on the streets leading to the entrance.

“They were not prepared for this many people to show up,” she said. “They were prepared, probably for a smaller crowd.”

A frazzled Miami-Dade police officer was trying to control traffic and asked her to get out of a long line she had been waiting in just before she was about to enter the vaccine site.

Stern said many people learned about the site, its 3,000 shots a day, and the lax rules from the news or their firsthand experience and passed it on.

“You’re talking about the most wanted vaccine in the country,” she said. “And they are not asking for any prerequisites? You have to plan and imagine thousands of people are going to show up.”

Stern said she came because she had breast cancer and went through chemotherapy. She said that once she was inside the tent, her experience with the nurses and staff providing the shots was smooth.

It took Stern about nine hours before she finally got her shot on Tuesday. But despite all of her hurdles, she said the experience was worth it.

“In my case, with my immune system compromised, who knows how COVID will effect me,” she said.

Employees at the Miami vaccine site would not comment to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. A spokesman for the site did not respond to a request for comment.

Samantha Bequer, a spokeswoman for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said that they do not encourage people to wait at the site to see if there are leftover doses. She said the state has a strict leftover dose policy when it comes to vaccine sites. She also said the state does not encourage people to wait at sites in the hopes of getting a shot.

She did not immediately respond to questions about what rules the Miami vaccine site was following and whether the doses they were giving to those who didn’t meet guidelines were leftovers.

Last week, Eugenia Aguerrevere, 56, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel she didn’t even need a doctor’s signature. She strolled out of the tent at Miami Dade College’s North Campus on Thursday with a big smile on her face after getting one of the Pfizer shots. Aguerrevere has an appointment for the second shot at the end of this month.

“So easy,” Aguerrevere, of Miami, said. “All I needed was my license and my phone number.”

Aguerrevere said although she is 56 and a homemaker, she didn’t face any questions as to whether she qualified. “When I got here, there was nobody,” she said, pointing at the small line snaking through the parking lot. “It was empty so they said just go on in.”

The Florida Department of Health did not answer questions about the site’s vaccine supply and whether the sites can give out shots as staff pleases.

By 5 p.m., Miami-Dade police had barricaded the entrance to the site and stopped allowing people inside. A long line of cars snaked down 27th Avenue.

The site, located at 11380 NW 27th Ave. in Miami, is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but the vaccines are distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Staff writer Mario Ariza contributed to this report.

  • Did MDC North move away from DeSantis’ order? Some outside guidelines say they got a shot

    The federally supported vaccination site at Miami Dade College North campus appears to have pivoted from state guidelines early Tuesday and begun offering vaccinations to many Floridians 18 and older who did not meet the governor’s eligibility criteria.

