Outskirts of Bakhmut littered with corpses of Russians, and collaborators are fleeing to Russia – Ukrainian official

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has said that the outskirts of Bakhmut are littered with corpses of Russian invaders, and no one takes them away.

Source: Danilov on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "Our military is defending the glorious city of Bakhmut; our military is standing tall, this is our fortress. And what they are doing now… we can't even imagine how useful it will be for the country and our army soon. Much scum, which has invaded our territory, is being shovelled there.

As Colonel-General [Oleksandr] Syrskyi reported, all the beams and the territory around the city are littered with the corpses of Russians and "Wagnerites". It's as if plant seeds were sown there. No one takes them away because no one needs them."

Details: Danilov stressed the importance of the defenсe of Bakhmut, which has been going on for ten months now.

"Imagine where these terrorists would be today, in what cities they would already be stationed, had our guys not defended this particular city. It would be such a moral uplift for them that in the end, the 'second army of the world' could take the district centre of Bakhmut and thus solve the issue that they could not solve for a while," the NSDC secretary said.

"Just as the fascists lost at Stalingrad, so they (the Russians – Ed.) will lose at Bakhmut," he said.

Danilov also noted that huge queues are recorded leaving the occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts for Russia.

Quote: "Those collaborators who helped [the Russians] are now waiting in line to leave the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts. They feel that soon, it may be "hot" there, and many things could happen… [Ukrainian troops are now] not so far from Donetsk, Luhansk, and our other glorious cities. They (collaborators – ed.) feel everything that happens there, and shortly, they will feel much more."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!