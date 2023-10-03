Outspoken critic of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center accused of reckless driving, hit-and-run

A Channel 2 Action News exclusive story shows the moments an accused reckless driver slammed into multiple cars.

Police say the driver who caused that crash tried to run away from the scene.

The suspect is a familiar face to law enforcement.

The suspect is a man named Matthew Johnson, 33.

He is an outspoken critic of the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Now he’s accused of stealing a Mercedes-Benz and crashing it into multiple Atlanta drivers.

Traffic cameras on Moreland Avenue recorded the frightening moments last Friday as a reckless driver in a stolen car slammed into the vehicles.

Johnson was arrested after video showed him running from the crash scene.

Police charged him with multiple crimes, including theft by taking, reckless driving, and hit-and-run.

Before Johnson was accused of causing the violent collisions that injured multiple people and sent a pick-up truck flipping across multiple lanes of traffic, employees of a Moreland Avenue business walked Channel 2′s Michael Seiden through the moments leading up to the incident.

An employee told Seiden that Johnson was there to pick up his SUV but they say before he paid for the work, he reached over the front counter and stole the keys to another customer’s car.

Video shows that he paid for his own car.

But they say as soon as he headed outside he jumped into the Mercedes-Benz.

A manager tried to stop him, but he took off.

On Tuesday afternoon, Seiden reached out to Johnson, looking to get his side of the story.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Johnson’s SUV remained on the lot of the auto repair shop.

An employee told Seiden that they plan on towing it out of there later this week.

