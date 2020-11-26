Outstanding Korean Products Introduced on TradeKorea Webpage - Home & Living

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea International Trade Association (KITA) and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) announced that they have prepared an online exhibition of outstanding Made-In-Korea products on Tradekorea.com. This online platform is reaching out to outstanding Korean sellers to vitalize the economy that has gone down due to COVID-19.

Visitors can click on the desired products to see more information about the products and make inquiries to the sellers directly with just a click of a button.

The products have been divided into six categories, Electronics & IoT, Health & Medical, Industrial Materials, Beauty and Fashion, Food & Beverages, and Home & Living. Popular products displayed on the Tradekorea.com website are LED gadgets, AI-applied products, beauty aids, masks, industrial tools and equipment, cosmetics, skincare products, snacks, teas, and home products.

Some of the attention-grabbing products from Tradekorea.com are as follows.

Multi-Purpose Sterilizer

The living environment is full of harmful substances such as bacteria and viruses. The year 2020 was an especially rough year for everyone. Extra precautions and protections were needed. As a result, much personal protective equipment has been invented and cleaning/sterilizing gadgets came in handy.

The Magic Klenzing System is a multi-purpose sterilizer by Klenz. It is made to clean a wide range of products including shoes, masks, protective equipment, and more. This sterilizer goes through a three-step process, Plasma radical (strong sterilizing power), hot spot zone (second sterilization through circulation duct), and magic box (water purification and sterilization) to remove contamination from outside. After each cycle, products are clean, deodorized, and sanitized. This multi-purpose sterilizer will be a perfect fit for facilities like schools, offices, and hospitals.

Poseion BT100 shower head

Poseion BT100 is a high-functional and environmentally friendly shower head that turns the water into "revitalizing water". This Triple Care system shower head removes harmful substances such as rust, other impurities from tap water and turns them into clean water. It also makes the water very soft, which is excellent for removing oiliness and moisturizing your skin.

Story continues

The smaller the water particles, the faster they are absorbed. The test results show that the water from BT100 has [59.062Hz] line width (120 Hz for tap water), which is smaller than hot spring water (70Hz) and similar to the famed clean water in the world. Make sure to change out the filter every 3-6 months to bathe in clean and healthy water.

More interesting items can be found in different categories on the product page. With new outstanding products made with advanced technology rolling in continuously, KITA and MSS are expecting to see more traffic inflow to the website and hopes that they lead to sales of the products, thus helping the Korean companies to find new sales channels in the overseas market.

https://youtu.be/4tKVgaEof5Q

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

TradeKorea - Home & Living

TradeKorea YouTube

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outstanding-korean-products-introduced-on-tradekorea-webpage---home--living-301180893.html

SOURCE TradeKorea