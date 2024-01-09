‘Outstanding’ number of young oysters counted in the Chesapeake Bay last fall

An annual autumn survey of young oysters in the Chesapeake has returned “outstanding” population data, with high numbers of baby bivalves and wide distribution throughout the bay, state officials say.

State surveyors recorded the presence of spat — oyster larvae that have successfully attached to hard surfaces, such as other oyster shells, to begin their growth — on 50 out of 53 key oyster bars: the highest percentage since 1985.

The overall “spatfall index,” an average of the spat counts on key oyster bars, was 86.8 spat per bushel: the fifth highest in the last 39 years, and well above the median of 23.6.

“We have not recorded this extent of oyster spat recruitment in the fall survey in a generation,” said Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz in a statement. “Both the quantity and the wide distribution of spat throughout the Bay, including several areas where our biologists have rarely observed spat in nearly 40 years of results, are outstanding.”

The Potomac River and two of its tributaries, along with the Patuxent River and a Choptank River tributary called the Tred Avon, all received “once in generation” spat sets, according to a news release from the DNR.

Surveyors found spat in some areas where salt-loving oysters had been “wiped out” by deluges of fresh water from record rainfall in 2018, including above the Route 301 bridge on the Potomac. They found spat in the upper reaches of Bay tributaries, where they are “rarely observed” because waters are too brackish for good reproduction, DNR said. The survey covers natural oyster bars, oyster sanctuaries (where harvesting isn’t permitted) and areas where oyster shells and seed have been planted.

Weather conditions could be partially to thank. Below-average rainfall in the Cheaspeake Bay region has meant that conditions have been saltier than usual, a boon for the oysters.

After falling below the median in 2018 amid rainy conditions, the spat index has rebounded in the ensuing years, soaring to an impressive level in 2020. The index has been above the median level ever since.

The data for young oysters over the past few years could also be helping the latest class of baby oysters, giving them more shells to attach to.

“Oysters are unique in that they are environmental engineers, meaning they create their own essential shell habitat as they grow,” said Department of Natural Resources Shellfish Division Director Christopher Judy.

Oysters are also filter feeders, meaning they remove contaminants from the waters in which they live, and are capable of bolstering the health of the Chesapeake.

But harvesting pressure, disease and human-caused pollution have diminished oysters to a fraction of their former foothold in the bay. Influxes of sediment and rainwater, caused by the loss of forested land that could trap runoff, decreased oyster bars, which were once so large upon the arrival of Capt. John Smith to the Chesapeake in the 1600s that they were a navigational hazard for ships.

Last summer, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources released an assessment of the full oyster stock in the bay, which covered the population of grown-up oysters, in addition to the young spat. It found that market-sized oysters, which must be larger than 3 inches, were at their second highest level since 1999, led by a surge in the Choptank River and Tangier Sound regions.

But the survey said that in nine areas, including some of the most productive bars, oysters were being over-harvested — an increase from the 2021 survey, which found four such areas.

Commercial landings of oysters surged to over half a million bushels in 2021-2022, the largest harvest since the late 1980s. And last season, they ticked up even higher, to 722,000 bushels.

DNR did not alter commercial harvest regulations for this season, which runs through March. DNR’s announcement that it planned to keep regulations the same, after last year’s stock assessment, prompted some frustration from nonprofit advocacy group the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

“We’ve seen this pattern before,” read a statement from Allison Colden, the Foundation’s Maryland executive director. “Without adequate controls on fishing effort, increases in the oyster population are quickly followed by increases in harvest and then declines in years where environmental conditions are less conducive for oyster productivity. Unfortunately, these boom-and-bust cycles undermine the long-term recovery of the species.”