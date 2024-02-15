Outstanding warrant leads to indictment on 5 drug-related felonies for Scott Buckius Sr.

CAMBRIDGE − A narcotics investigation by the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office assigned to the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force has lead to the indictment of a local man.

Scott A. Buckius Sr., 37, Cambridge, was recently indicted by a Guernsey County grand jury on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

According to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden, detectives learned Buckius had been traveling to the Columbus area to obtain bulk narcotics. Buckius also had an active arrest warrant stemming from a prior third-degree felony indictment from Cambridge Police Department for possession of a fentanyl-related compound and tampering with evidence.

Buckius was identified by undercover investigators on Feb. 1 in a vehicle traveling back to Guernsey County from the Columbus area. A traffic stop was subsequently performed on Ohio 83 in Guernsey County, which led to the arrest of Buckius on his outstanding warrant. During the traffic stop, officers discovered and seized of a large amount of methamphetamine and a bulk amount of fentanyl, according to Paden.

“Mr. Buckius has time and time again been an issue in Guernsey County for drug related crimes according to his criminal history and now with his current charges upon this recent indictment. My investigators will stop at nothing to identify and stop drug dealers at the source. If you are an individual reading this who is selling drugs in this county, I assure you, your time will come too,” Paden said.

Anonymous tips regarding illicit activates can be left at The Sheriff would also like to remind the public to continue to aid investigators by providing any known knowledge of illicit activities which can be left anonymously at www.guernseysheriff.com/tips/.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Narcotics investigation leads to indictment on 5 drug-related felonies