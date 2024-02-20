Outwood Academy City Field: Chippy bought by school to be demolished

A former chip shop is to be demolished after the site was bought by a Wakefield secondary school.

Wakefield Council has granted planning permission for Outwood Academy City Fields to have the building outside its Eastmoor campus knocked down.

School leaders said the development would improve safety and reduce anti-social behaviour.

The plan includes installing new fencing and car parking spaces once the former business has been flattened.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the school said the building was recently purchased from Wakefield District Housing.

The current number of students attending the school is 799 and will expand to 1050 places over the next four years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

'Unsightly building'

A planning document submitted to the authority said: "The building currently serves no use to the public and does not present any potential benefits for the school.

"Demolition is the most economical and efficient way to address the issues relating to the site and building.

"The demolition will also remove an unsightly building and open up the frontage of the school site to the community."

The school joined the Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) in 2018 and was previously known as Wakefield City Academy.

The statement added: "The need for a new fence has arisen due to safeguarding concerns and to allow for the separation of the existing sports fields from the adjacent steep banking."

